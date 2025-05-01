Weekend Event Guide: Tweed Ride, Transit Town Hall, Kidical Mass, and more

A scene from the 2011 Tweed Ride that stopped for croquet and tea at Lower Macleay Park. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hope your bike, body and brain are ready to ride because there are all manner of fun things to do this weekend. I’d do the Bike & Bird thing Sunday for sure if I could. The Columbia Slough and Smith & Bybee wetlands are hidden gems and there just happens to be a carfree path along the entire way. Whatever you do, enjoy your weekend. You earned it!

Friday, May 2nd

Live Freeways Ride – 9:30 am at Delta Park/Vanport MAX Station (N)

A play on the traditional Dead Freeways Ride (that explores the freeways Portland removed and/or never built), ride leader John Russell will take you on a 30-mile route that includes time on the shoulder of I-5 in Vancouver. And yes this is 100% legal! More info here.

SW Bike Fair – 3:00 to 5:30 pm at Multnomah Arts Center Basketball Court (SW)

It’s a good, old-fashioned bike fair! Bring the entire family and bike-curious friends for this event that is sure to inspire everyone to ride more. Expect safe cycling lessons, free riding lessons for kids and adults, and more. More info here.

Saturday, May 3rd

Sorella Forte Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

Italian for “strong sister,” Sorella Forte is a cycling club where women, trans and non-binary cyclists can flourish on group road rides. More info here. More info here.

Saturdays in May #1 – 10:00 am at Gateway Discovery Park (NE)

Our friends at BikeLoud PDX are hosting a fun ride every Saturday in May — one in each city council district. Come ride with advocates, see cool (and not cool) bike infrastructure, and get to know your city. More info here.

Transit Town Hall – 2:00 pm to 3:45 pm at PSU Student Union (SW)

Hosted by Sunrise PDX and Portland DSA, this is a great opportunity to learn, have your voice heard, and ask local elected leaders your burning questions about bicycling, walking, and transit. More info here.

Sunday, May 4th

15th Annual Tweed Ride – 11:00 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Don your finest tweed apparel (or don’t) and get ready to mingle and share tea with other wonderful bike people. It’s a fun excuse to dress up and build community. Bring a teacup, snacks, a picnic blanket, etc. Expect a leisurely, 8-mile loop. Find inspiration by browsing photos in the BikePortland archives. More info here.

Kidical Mass Star Wars Ride – 1:00 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

“May the fourth” be with you on this fun family ride that will be tailor-made for the littlest riders. Don’t forget your Star Wars costumes and flair. More info here.

Bike Beaverton – 1:00 pm at Beaverton City Hall (Washington County)

A ride, a bike safety rodeo, a community education fair — it all comes together at the annual Bike Beaverton! More info here.

Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop – 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Sellwood Library (SE)

City of Portland is hosting this free workshop where you’ll learn the basics of bike repair. Bring your own bike and ask questions if you’d like. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.