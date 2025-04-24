Tow truck driver hops onto I-5 bike path to skirt traffic

Car abuse continues on a section of the I-5 bike path north of Marine Drive.

Last Thursday, BikePortland reader Israel L., was headed back to Vancouver from Portland and had just left Delta Park en route to the Interstate Bridge. As he crossed the I-5 offramp toward the bike path he noticed the driver of a large, black tow truck turn left (west) from N Union Court. That seemed odd to Israel, since the truck driver was headed onto a one-way off-ramp. “I thought, ‘Oh they might be doing some kind of weird highway access maneuver,'” Israel shared.

“Then to my horror, they did not go onto the off-ramp, they went onto the bike path.”

Truck in the distance in this photo looking northwest from entry of path just north of Delta Park. Truck driver on the path, just about to roll through a short path tunnel. (Photos sent in by reader Israel L)

Israel was on an electric bike and kept riding while he tried to process what he was seeing. “Then it dawned on me: The truck driver just used the bike path to get around traffic.”

Israel said the driver was honking their horn to warn possible path users of his presence.

The driver stayed on the path and headed north under NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and then twisted around toward the underpass of the I-5 freeway ramps. Israel didn’t think the truck would fit under the short tunnel, but it did. He pulled out his camera and took video of the driver on the path inside the cloverleaf of freeway ramps just as he exited the path and continued onto I-5.

Here’s the path the driver took (according to Israel):

Driver entered from bottom (N Union Ct) and exited at the top (dashed line).

Despite being on an electric bike, Israel said he wasn’t able to catch up and get close enough to get a license plate.

Chalk this up to yet another breach of what is supposed to be safe infrastructure for non-drivers. The Oregon Department of Transportation must do more to prevent drivers from using these paths. What’s next, it shows up on Google Maps as a way to bypass traffic?!

According to readers, car and truck drivers use these paths very often. This is the third instance I’ve shared. In July 2024, someone was driving northbound on the path over the Columbia River, and earlier this month a BikePortland reader was forced off this path by the driver of a large SUV. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is aware of this problem, but has so far not shared a plan to prevent it from happening.