Oregon Active Transportation Summit kicks off Wednesday

Attendees at the 2023 summit mingle between sessions. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Tomorrow (Wednesday, April 23rd) transportation advocates will have a huge opportunity to learn, network and be inspired when the annual Oregon Active Transportation Summit (OATS) kicks off. This year’s event takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in the Lloyd and is jam-packing with amazing speakers, workshops, and social mixers.

Organized by The Street Trust, the event is billed as, “a platform to share best practices, tackle pressing challenges, and explore strategies that drive safety, equity, climate action, and community mobility and connectivity.”

I’ve attended a bunch of these over the years and it’s just getting better and better. BikePortland did a bunch of stories from the 2023 edition, but I can’t be there this time around as I need to focus on recovering from my recent knee surgery. Speaking of which, I need to sign off for today, but wanted to make sure there was at least some mention of OATS in case folks hadn’t heard about it yet.

Check out the schedule, consider grabbing some tickets, and have fun becoming smarter and getting fired up to change our city and the world!