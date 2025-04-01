April will be a huge month for transportation in Oregon

Scene from a transportation advocacy lobby day in Salem in 2023. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope you’re ready, because April will be a huge month for transportation policy in Oregon.

Any day now, lawmakers in Salem are expected to reveal the long-awaited transportation funding and policy bill (or at least a broad stroke outline). And on April 17th, transportation reformers from around the state will meet in Salem for Move Oregon Forward’s Advocacy Day. Then just one week later, on April 23rd through 25th, The Street Trust will host their annual Oregon Active Transportation Summit (OATS).

The funding bill should be very interesting. We’ll finally get to see the mix of funding sources the legislature believes to be ready for prime time. When it comes to new money, my money is on some type of e-commerce delivery fee, more bonding authority for ODOT, new fees on electric vehicles (including e-bikes), tying the gas tax to inflation, another toll pilot program, and maybe a mandate for some road users to join the OreGo pay-per-mile system. I’ve heard rumblings that lawmakers want to tweak the traditional 50/30/20 State Highway Fund (40 cents from every gallon of gas) formula where 50% goes to ODOT, 30% goes to counties, and 20% goes to cities; but that might be too political to stomach given the other heavy lifts the bill will face.

In a post today, The Street Trust said, “Whatever quilt lawmakers patch together to cover ODOT’s needs, it cannot leave our communities, transit agencies, or active transportation users out in the cold.”

I’m not sure what we’ll see in the bill and I’m eager to see what gets placed on the table.

To get plugged in, I would highly recommend signing up for the Advocacy Day. I attended in 2023 and it was really cool. You’ll meet other advocates, get some training on how to speak with lawmakers, then you’ll visit offices in the capitol to share your opinions. It’s democracy in action and with all the stuff going on in D.C. these days, it will feel really good to exercise that muscle.

OATS is sure to be a solid event. This year it will be held at the Hilton DoubleTree across from Holladay Park in the Lloyd. Expect the typical slate of keynote speakers, smart presenters, workshops, networking across many fields, and fun social events.

So gear up, stay tuned, and read those articles you’ve had bookmarked to make sure you’re up to speed on the latest news. It’s going to be an eventful month!

And if you need to decompress, the annual Ladds 500 is April 12th.

P.s. I’m getting a total knee replacement surgery on April 11th (and then another one on June 13th!), so I’ll be slowing down a bit. I’ll work as I can, but will probably miss a bunch of stuff too. We’ll see how recovery goes. Wish me luck.