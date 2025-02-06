Weekend Event Guide: Illuminated, All Bodies on Bikes, new library and more

Gotta’ do what you gotta’ do. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Don’t let the weather get you down. There are plenty of fun ride options to inspire you and people who will face the cold, rain, snow — or whatever else is thrown our way — with you!

Friday, February 7th

Bike Dykes – 6:15 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

There’s a country dance happenin’ and the fun crew at Bike Dykes wants to take you there. More info here.

Saturday, February 8th

New Library Day Ride – 9:00 am at Grand Central Bakery (NE)

The new North Portland Library is re-opening after major renovations and since bike lovers and book lovers are one in the same, it’s very fitting to ride together and celebrate this awesome new community resource. More info here.

Saturday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Woodstock Park (SE)

An experienced road ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club will lead this 20-mile or so excursion in the metro area. More info here.

Illuminated Bike Ride – 6:30 am at Roses Equipment and Supply (SE)

The Winter Light Fest is here and there’s no better way to see it all than from the seat of your bike… especially if your bike is all lit up! More info here.

Sunday, February 9th

Ride Westside – 10:00 am at Garden Home Recreation Center (SW)

Explore new sections of the wonderful Fanno Creek Trail with a merry band of cyclists and advocates. More info here.

All Bodies on Bikes Chapter Kickoff – 1:00 pm at Hollywood Library (NE)

Don’t miss the launch event for Portland’s very own chapter of All Bodies on Bikes — a nonprofit that promotes inclusivity and bicycle for everybody. This event begins with a film screening followed by a ride. A co-founder of ABOB will be on hand for inspirations and questions. More info here.

