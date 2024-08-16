A peek at the future of N/NE Broadway

PBOT concept drawing of N Broadway between N Wheeler and Ross.

Forgive me for covering what might be a relatively small step forward in the Broadway Main Street project, but this is one of the most exciting things happening with Portland’s bike network!

I’ve just come across a new one-pager created by the Portland Bureau of Transportation in advance of the launch of the project that shows a new concept drawing for the bike lane between North Wheeler and Ross and shares an exciting vision for the current slip lane at N Larrabee at the Broadway Bridge.

As a quick refresher, you’ll recall that I’ve covered this project closely since September 2023 when PBOT first announced they’d seek a major federal grant to transform lower Broadway between NE 7th and the Broadway Bridge. Then in March we learned PBOT won that grant to the tune of $38 million.

Even by itself this would be exciting, but this project is buoyed by two other major, closely related investments. In March the Oregon Department of Transportation received its largest ever federal grant when they secured $450 million to build a cover over I-5 through the Rose Quarter — a transformational piece of infrastructure that will be smack-dab in the middle of the Broadway Main Street project. In addition, PBOT plans to repave Broadway from NE 7th to 26th and conventional wisdom says they’ll make significant changes to the lane configurations — including less space for driving and much higher quality bikeways on Broadway (and NE Weidler, its eastbound couplet) — when they re-stripe the road.

So let’s get back to the Broadway Main Street project.

(Left is Broadway, right is Weidler. (Not a new drawing, just including it for reference. )

If you’re new to Portland, you might not realize that this stretch of Broadway has one of the most notorious and unfortunate histories of any segment of of road in our cycling network. Between the dangerous right turn lanes at N Williams, the repeated right hooks at Flint, and the infamous history that led to the prohibition on right turns for drivers at N Wheeler — bicycle riders have suffered for many years on this vital route.

No more slip lane at Larrabee!

PBOT’s new concept drawing shows a serene, protected bike lane on Broadway between Wheeler and Ross. While only a potential design, it shows a raised lane for bicycle riders buffered from other lanes with a wide, planted median. The median would shorten the crossing distance and be built on top of an existing lane people drive cars in. The reduction in driving space and upgrades in bicycling and walking space are key to achieving the goals of the Albina Vision plan.

PBOT has also shared the first-ever concept drawing of how they’ll “reimagine” the N Larrabee intersection. Currently just an ugly void of concrete and a dangerous slip-lane, PBOT shows a green plaza and a caption that reads, “A key element of this project is the redesign of the Broadway Bridgehead area along N Larrabee Ave including removal of the slip lane and increased public space for community programming.”

PBOT has lofty goals for this project. They say it will, “Transform the widest surface arterial in Portland’s Central City to a safer, more human-scaled environment,” and “tangibly advance social, economic, and environmental justice by catalyzing necessary transportation infrastructure investment needed in the Albina neighborhood.” With the support of the Albina Vision plan and a significant bag of cash in the bank, they have the political backing to actually get it done.

I haven’t seen an official project page or any other details about timing or public feedback opportunities. For now, check out the one-pager and stay tuned.