Kenton business owner fights to save carfree street plaza

By all accounts, Ryan Born, owner of the Mayfly Taproom in Kenton, has been a model Portland business owner and street plaza steward. Since the City of Portland’s Covid-era public plaza first opened outside his corner location on North Interstate and N Fenwick in April 2021, he’s hosted hundreds of community events in the street.
So he’s shocked and disappointed that the Portland Bureau of Transportation recently told him they will need to remove the plaza later this year.
“Help Save Fenwick Plaza” was the all caps headline of an email and Instagram post Born sent out yesterday to Mayfly’s thousands of fans. “We need your help!!” it read. “PBOT is planning to remove the plaza this fall and we need to show them the positive impact that it has had for our neighborhood!”
Born says he was told by a PBOT representative during a July 1st meeting they intend to remove the Fenwick plaza — which extends between N Willis Blvd and N Interstate Ave — and reopen the street to cars and drivers this fall. They’ve offered to keep one lane open for car users and the other for dining tables, or continue it as a pop-up weekly or seasonal plaza space — but none of those options appeal to Born. As he understands it, the plaza doesn’t meet PBOT’s criteria for a full street plaza and there’s currently no business permit available that covers full street closures.
Just what exactly that criteria is, has yet to be shared by PBOT.
Part of the issue here is that PBOT in in the midst of transitioning the plaza program from pandemic pilot to a permanent part of the agency’s portfolio. That process began in March 2022 with a press conference in a plaza downtown where former PBOT Director Chris Warner told news cameras, “We really want to keep this going and create a new Portland.”
Then commissioner-in-charge of PBOT, Jo Ann Hardesty, said in a speech that, “Every neighborhood should have a welcoming place where community members can get together and enjoy each other… so that we can use our streets for people, not just for automobiles.”
Born is frustrated because he feels like he’s managed a model plaza on a street that doesn’t serve much automobile traffic and he hasn’t been told what it would take to meet PBOT’s requirements to make it permanent.
“We were informed by PBOT that we do not meet their criteria as a ‘public’ plaza,” Born shared in an email to BikePortland. “We then asked them for copies of their criteria and we were told that ‘it doesn’t yet exist but we don’t imagine that you will meet the criteria when it is written.'”
I’ve asked PBOT to clarify their position and justification for threatening to close this plaza, but have yet to hear back.
There could be several issues at play here.
PBOT might feel like the adjacent land use at the N Fenwick location doesn’t meet requirements for a “public plaza” because the only thing that borders the plaza is Born’s taproom. PBOT’s 2023 Street Plaza Annual Report states, “Not all parts of Portland are suitable for street plazas. Plazas fare best in dense, walkable urban spaces near main streets and commercial areas. Auto-oriented areas and major transportation routes in Portland tend to be less suitable for plaza uses.”
The Fenwick Plaza also isn’t within one of the “neighborhood centers” identified in Portland’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan — a designation that applies to areas with a mix of high population and mixed-use activity.
Born rejects the idea that his business is the sole beneficiary of the public right-of-way. He doesn’t require people to purchase anything to use the plaza and he doesn’t collect fees from vendors at events. Born claims to have collaborated with over 60 small businesses in the past six months alone. And the Kenton Business Association Board sent a letter to PBOT on July 16th that supports that contention. “This plaza has taken an unnecessary, and often dangerous, connector street and turned it into a hub for our community members and a draw for residents throughout the metro area,” reads the letter (which was also signed by the Kenton Neighborhood Association).
PBOT might also be acting from budgetary concerns. The federal Covid relief funds from the federal government that paid for the launch of the plazas ran out last summer, so now PBOT is faced with how to integrate 18 plazas into their annual expenses.
When I met Born in person during a visit earlier today, he said he’s spent thousands of dollars of his own money to make Fenwick Plaza a success. He seems willing to do just about anything to keep the street carfree. “This has been a huge part of my business,” he said. “It’s why we’re still open and we’ve had hundreds of customers already reach out to PBOT to show their support for it.”
I’ll update this story when I hear back from PBOT.
— In related news, PBOT has just released their annual street plaza summer survey.
UPDATE, 6:11 pm: PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera has shared the statement below with BikePortland:
PBOT’s meeting with Mayfly was the beginning of many conversations that we will have with the neighborhood and businesses about where they think the City should be investing in public space for the Kenton area, how we can spend limited resources, and how we can leverage the energy and creativity of the community there.
A Public Street Plaza is a space that closes the full width of a street, with furnishings and materials typically contributed by PBOT. This investment is typically most appropriate along a commercial corridor or center, where it can benefit the most people and businesses. PBOT envisions public street plazas as regular gathering space for the community at large. The spaces should be welcoming for everyone, active and vibrant for the community, and where people feel comfortable being in the plaza space without making a purchase.
We look forward to having an open dialogue with the community to identify the location that best serves Kenton as an open, public area while supporting small businesses like Mayfly.
Across the city every situation is different, and it can be difficult to find a way to be fair to everyone about the use of public space. This will be an ongoing conversation as the City’s Public Street Plaza Program evolves.
Mayfly has done a wonderful job creating a community space over the last few years and we are grateful for businesses like them who see themselves as community builders in addition to the daily challenges of running a business.
PBOT is scheduled to meet with the Kenton Business Association and the Kenton Neighborhood Association at their next meetings.
If the N Fenwick location did not continue as a public street plaza, PBOT thinks there may be some other workable options for Mayfly that would still allow for them to use street space, like our Outdoor Dining Permit, and fully activate and close the street on a more temporary basis (as opposed to a 24/7) for community events they hold with a Community Event Permit. We’ll be continuing to have those conversations with them with the hopes of finding a workable solution for all.
In summary, we are grateful for Mayfly’s efforts and recognize how valuable they have been to the neighborhood community. We plan to continue to work with them and other businesses to find solutions to evolve the spaces that were established during the Covid-19 pandemic into usable spaces that meet the needs of Portland today. We are excited to see where the conversation with the Kenton neighborhood takes us.
Looking at that aerial photo, I see NO need for cars to be allowed back into this space! Plenty of vehicle access to this small area on adjacent streets. Lets use public land for things other than cars!
Maybe PBOT should give the plaza over to Portland Parks & Recreation? That would save PBOT the trouble of maintaining the space.
In the city of Portland as currently run, more people might drive and park there if it was a city park run by Portland parks,
There would be people camping in the space.
It’s frustrating to see myopia and lack of creativity like this from PBOT.
This seems so unnecessary. That block provides access to one more block of Fenwick before it de-ends on Argyle. If you’re coming north on Interstate you turn right early at Interstate Pl and if you’re coming south left at Argyle.
I’ve only been there a couple of times but I’ve really enjoyed it and would say it’s equivalent to the full plazas on Clinton or Ankeny. Maybe not as big but as nice of a hub and with food trucks plenty of businesses to visit.
There is exactly 1 (one) business to visit.
There is so much hypocrisy that one business owner can block the installation of a bikelane/bike route on the public street in front of their business by sending a letter but another who wants to encourage and benefits from non-car uses of public space needs to fight for it.
I wouldn’t care if zero businesses benefited, this is a street that doesn’t need to exist. We should be doing this in more places to break up the grid and direct automobiles onto the main roads they’re supposed to be on! All this little street does is provide a way for an impatient driver to take a shortcut and a conveniently obtuse angle so they don’t have to slow down.
The underlying PBOT presumption is that public space is for motorists and parking of motor vehicles unless an exception were made. If they reversed that assumption, we might have a livable city/climate. I HAVE BEEN TO BARCELONA AND SEEN IT WITH MY OWN PEEPERS. It can be done.
Y’all. This is not even close to being the whole story.
PBOT wants to move the public plaza to McClellan Street. I live/work in Kenton and had NO idea that this space was intended to be a public plaza. I have only seen it be used by Mayfly for events and figured that Mayfly had a permit to block off the street.
From what I know of Kenton business district, the McClellan location seems like a much more central location, with numerous adjacent businesses. But why is the business association (apparently) not supporting this relocation?
Sidewalks in the US that are in front of businesses are very narrow compared to the European countries that I have visited. Restaurants and bars frequently use the sidewalk space in front of them for outdoor dining, but the sidewalks will be 15-20 feet. This move really shows that city govt is more aligned with unnecessary car travel than with small businesses. When a business says rip out a bike lane for parking, it is taken more seriously than when a business says leave in space for people to spend time at my business.