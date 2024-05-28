People on Bikes – Memorial Day on the Esplanade

Just a few of the people riding on the Esplanade yesterday. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Yesterday was one of those days where it felt like everyone was out on their bikes. The weather, the day off, is was glorious!

I went out to check on a few things downtown (including the newly finished loading platforms on SW Broadway) and on my way home I spent time observing the Eastbank Esplanade. I find busy bike traffic days very life-affirming and they help restore my optimism for Portland. And yesterday was no exception. Despite the doom-and-gloom and last week’s terrible incident on the nearby Springwater Corridor, the path just south of the Hawthorne bridge was teeming with riders, walkers, and rollers of all types.

Here are some of the folks who passed by my lens.

So many different types of people and bikes out for a spin. Isn’t it beautiful?! For more People on Bikes galleries, see the archives.