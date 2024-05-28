People on Bikes – Memorial Day on the Esplanade

2
Just a few of the people riding on the Esplanade yesterday. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Yesterday was one of those days where it felt like everyone was out on their bikes. The weather, the day off, is was glorious!

I went out to check on a few things downtown (including the newly finished loading platforms on SW Broadway) and on my way home I spent time observing the Eastbank Esplanade. I find busy bike traffic days very life-affirming and they help restore my optimism for Portland. And yesterday was no exception. Despite the doom-and-gloom and last week’s terrible incident on the nearby Springwater Corridor, the path just south of the Hawthorne bridge was teeming with riders, walkers, and rollers of all types.

Here are some of the folks who passed by my lens.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

So many different types of people and bikes out for a spin. Isn’t it beautiful?! For more People on Bikes galleries, see the archives.

2 Comments
Matt
Matt
1 hour ago

Rider #18 (who is also top left in the collage) is brakeless. Thanks for the reminder to assume any other road user may crash into you at any time! Brakeless BMX are fine when you’re just endangering yourself in a skatepark, but not cool out on streets and paths with other people.

0
Reply
Matt
Matt
57 minutes ago

Ooh, and who else can spot the bike with the fork installed backwards?

0
Reply

