These N Willamette Blvd project visualizations are the best I’ve ever seen

I am extremely excited for PBOT’s North Willamette Blvd project. And it’s not just because I live nearby and have lamented the current conditions on this crucial corridor for many years. It’s also because from what I’ve seen and heard, this project represents PBOT at its best: listening to what people want, coming up with designs that can actually move the needle, getting the funding to build it, then showing real urgency to get it on the ground as soon as possible.
And the latest greatest thing they’ve done? They’ve just put out the best visuals for a bike project I have ever seen. These new visualizations come as PBOT reaches their 60% design milestone and readies to begin construction on the first phase of the $6 million, federally-funded project (via Metro).
Check out the new visuals below and start preparing mentally for how these changes will impact you, your neighbors, and the people you love:
As I reported back in January, PBOT will seize an opportunity to restripe the roadway with bike lanes beginning this spring/summer along with a planned repaving project. The full project will break ground summer of 2025 and we’ll be riding on this thing in 2026. For more info, check the project website.
I saw “Williams” at first and got excited and then realized this was for Willamette. Still looks really nice though! Excited to ride it whenever I’m up in that area.
Looks great, can’t wait until it’s built!
Remember that these conditions, which you lament, are still far better than almost everything cyclists have to endure in SW Portland.
Yet PBOT puts $$ into improving conditions east of the river while we get nothing on the west side, esp in SW. Go figure.
Okay, what about Capitol Highway? That’s a fairly comparable road to Willamette and it was just redone in SW and is definitely better now than existing conditions on Willamette.
Cap Hwy was one project which took 30 years of advocacy to get (and Fred hates it so don’t ask him).
SW has the least sidewalk coverage and lowest rate of building bike infrastructure of any area in the city, by far. Don Baack signs off his emails, “SW PDX has 280 mi of streets, but 210 mi have no sidewalks.”
Check out those ‘bike lanes that drive everybody crazy’ — or at least the beautiful renderings of them! Actually, I try not to use “crazy” in a haphazard manner, because it’s ableist to invoke terms that colloquial connote mental illness like that. And also, we do not need to use “drive” as a metaphor given that we need everyone to drive less. So I guess its “bike lanes that fill everybody with delight” even just to see the renderings!
My 3 Cents on Missing Opportunities for already a great plan (its so close to be stellar, don’t give up):
1) How about raising the bike lane only sections of Wabash? This would better manage the expected bike lane debris and make the park look more inviting from the residential areas.
2) And how about using ‘Dutch Style” raised crosswalk / driveway style sections for the minor streets when they connect to the major arterials? Very ADA friendly and traffic speed / cut thru traffic reducing.
Seems like a winner given the scale of this project.
Be PBOT doesn’t want to do anything Dutch Style.
$$$
Raised bike lanes and crossing cost a lot more than sole paint and a few curbs.
I’m curious, does anyone have rough idea of the costs of these low concrete humps versus full jersey barriers or metal bollards? That’s my only real issue with this project.
Can they perhaps do a full repaving in the process? The patchwork approach over the past several years (plus restripes that leave asphalt seams right under wheel-paths) have made Willamette a major hazard to all road users.
We can dream! But probably not.
When every road looks like this, drivers won’t think it’s weird.
While the bike lanes are amazing, I’m also thrilled with the sidewalk extensions at Oatman/Liberty and Vincent/Saratoga. Every time I’m walking there I’m always worried that someone will take that turn at 30 mph, (cause it isn’t much of a turn,) and hit me, and because the crossing is so wide I spend a lot of time just getting across the intersection…
It doesn’t look like Olin is getting the same treatment, (another wide crossing,) but that is understandable because there is a driveway there and there isn’t an easy solution.
The traffic separator at Olin carries all the way across the intersection, those homes will use Harvard to access driveways.
Most of these look really nice, but one spot in particular stood out to me and I’m not sure if I am reading it wrong.
Where N Ida Ave meets Willamette the opposite side of the street has a grey section that looks like it’s level with the street and has no protection at all around the inside edge of a corner where it’s needed most. Surely I must be interpreting this wrong?
To my eyes it looks like this is a spot where the design is making it easy for drivers to cut into an unprotected bike lane when cornering which is a huge safety hazard for cyclists traveling in that lane. Somebody, please tell me I’m incorrect because I do not want to be right about this.
Send me an email or give me a call and I’ll explain what’s going on there. My info is on the project website.
Yeah… that’s going to make getting onto my driveway even more difficult than it is already!!