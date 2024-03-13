These N Willamette Blvd project visualizations are the best I’ve ever seen

Detail of PBOT conceptual design of N Willamette at N Wabash and Bryant. Note the new bus islands, much larger median island at the top, and newly carfree section of Wabash.

I am extremely excited for PBOT’s North Willamette Blvd project. And it’s not just because I live nearby and have lamented the current conditions on this crucial corridor for many years. It’s also because from what I’ve seen and heard, this project represents PBOT at its best: listening to what people want, coming up with designs that can actually move the needle, getting the funding to build it, then showing real urgency to get it on the ground as soon as possible.

And the latest greatest thing they’ve done? They’ve just put out the best visuals for a bike project I have ever seen. These new visualizations come as PBOT reaches their 60% design milestone and readies to begin construction on the first phase of the $6 million, federally-funded project (via Metro).

Check out the new visuals below and start preparing mentally for how these changes will impact you, your neighbors, and the people you love:

As I reported back in January, PBOT will seize an opportunity to restripe the roadway with bike lanes beginning this spring/summer along with a planned repaving project. The full project will break ground summer of 2025 and we’ll be riding on this thing in 2026. For more info, check the project website.