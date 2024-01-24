Trucking advocates say they’ve been squeezed by road diets, want to change Oregon bike lane law

In recent years, the Oregon Department of Transportation has slowly but surely added buffer zones to create wider bike lanes on many road projects. In some cases, they’ve implemented road diets and narrowed the existing lanes to make more room for bike riders. These shifts represent progress from ODOT to build a system more accessible to walkers and bikers. They also follow a general consensus among safety and road design experts that wider driving lanes lead to higher speeds, that more space is needed to make cycling attractive to more people, and that lanes used for driving have historically been wider than necessary.
But for trucking industry representatives and other ODOT advisors, concerns about narrower lanes have been percolating for years. As we reported in September 2022, tensions between ODOT advisory groups that represent trucking and active transportation interests revolved largely around the lane width debate. For people who drive large freight trucks (and their advocates), every inch matters. They say their vehicles simply don’t fit on some Oregon lanes and drivers are forced to steer into the buffer zone of bike lanes to avoid oncoming traffic.
When they encroach into buffer zones, they not only risk striking a bicycle rider, they are also concerned about lawsuits if a crash happens.
Now trucking advocates want to change Oregon’s bike lane law to make driving on the buffered portion of a bike lane legal. They also want to add a definition of “buffer space” into the Oregon Vehicle Code. Two members of ODOT’s Mobility Advisory Committee (a group that focuses on how road projects impact freight routes), Oregon Trucking Association Government Relations Policy Advisor Mark Gibson and Associated General Contractors Board Member Walt Gamble, shared a presentation on the issue at a meeting of ODOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee on Tuesday.
“A lot of this has to do with designated freight routes throughout the state,” Gibson said at the meeting. “Which unfortunately, today those freight routes go through the middle of a lot of urban areas and a lot of times there are no other options for trucks… That’s really what we’re trying to solve. There’s a great deal of stress, being a truck driver in an urban environment.”
And Gamble added, “We’re trying to provide safety for all users… We’re the ones delivering all the rock pavement concrete through all of these urban urban contexts. And that’s why we get so passionate about it, because for our drivers it’s very difficult for them to make that make that happen.” (Gamble also said later in the meeting that, “We’re all suffering from the road diet era.”)
To make his point, Gibson shared a slide that showed the width of a typical freight truck as 10 and-a-half feet wide (with side mirrors). “In an 11-foot lane, we have three inches on each side,” the slide stated. “Our margin of safety has clearly been reduced.”
To trucking advocates, it’s an untenable situation to have Oregon’s urban design guidelines (adopted in 2020) call for 11-foot wide lanes, when truckers (and other vehicles like buses and box vans) need more than 11 feet to operate. Freight advocates in Oregon have long said they’re prefer to either have no bike traffic adjacent to trucks or have it physically separated with concrete, not a painted buffer. (“I think that’s good for everybody, but unfortunately funding doesn’t allow that to happen,” Gibson said at the meeting.)
Gibson and Gamble are members of a special ODOT advisory group subcommittee called the Travel Lane Widths Work Group, which formed in March 2023 and met monthly through November to tackle this issue. Also among the group’s members was the leader of automobile advocacy group AAA Oregon/Idaho, the ODOT Pedestrian and Bicycle Program manager, and a captain from the Oregon State Police. After seven months of meetings they sent a proposal for the ORS changes to the Oregon Department of Justice for Review. What Gibson and Gamble presented yesterday was what they hope is the final product that will now be forwarded to the Oregon Legislature for consideration in the upcoming short session.
Their proposal would change two existing statutes — ORS 811.370 (Failure to drive within a lane) and 814.430 (Improper use of lanes) — and add the new “buffered space” definition into the Oregon Vehicle Code.
The text highlighted in yellow below would be added to 811.370:
The text in yellow below would be added to 814.430:
The proposed definition of “buffer space” would be:
A buffer space means a neutral space between a bicycle lane and a motor vehicle lane delineated by two longitudinal stripes and is intended to be used for the circumstances described in ORS 811.370 (3), and in ORS 814.430 (2g).
In a public comment at the meeting, The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone questioned the reasoning, intent and timing of the changes. “It is not clear to us what problem this proposed revision is seeking to address,” Iannarone said. “In our opinion, the above proposed change is superfluous and unnecessary.”
Iannarone pointed out that the statute as currently written says drives must stay in their designated lane only “as nearly as practicable” and that if drivers do need to leave their lane they are allowed to, as long as “the movement can be made with safety.” Iannarone said her organization would rather ODOT adopts the Safe Systems approach to inform policy changes. Iannarone made it clear The Street Trust does not support the proposed changes and wants the issue studied further.
It’s notable that this law change wouldn’t just apply to freight carriers. If this proposal succeeds, all motor vehicle operators will have clearer, legal right to encroach into buffer zones.
The legal standing of bike lane buffer zones have always been a bit squishy. Currently, the law is vague in terms of where a bike lane ends and its buffer zone begins — or whether a buffer zone is legally a bike lane or some other type of space. In my experience, drivers are much more likely to drive and/or park in a buffer zone than a bike lane and I’ve long been curious about whether or not they’re violating the bike lane law when they do so.
A source at the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they generally consider buffer zones to be part of the bike lane. But they also shared it’s accepted that larger vehicles will sometimes intrude into buffer zones on heavy traffic roads. However, the outside paint stripe is 8-inches wide, which designates it as a bike lane in the State of Oregon (as opposed to the four-inch wide stripe for a shoulder). Suffice it to say, the current law is vague and there appears to be no right answer.
The question now is, is the proposal from these trucking interests the best way to remedy the situation.
We’ll hear much about this in the coming weeks as a bill to change these laws should be filed by the time the session begins February 5th.
If your truck can’t fit in the lanes or you have a hard time controlling it, then the truck is too big for the city, or you’re a bad driver. I don’t see why we should water down the safety when we already have well documented cases of people being crushed and otherwise killed by freight traffic.
Maybe they should buy smaller trucks. God forbid you have to make a couple extra trips or hire another employee and cut into those sweet sweet corporate profits.
Well I was getting ready to say about the same thing but you beat me. If the truck is too big, get a smaller truck!
The thing that bugs me is there is no logical end to this. Do they expect to be able to get their oversized freight trucks onto every road in the city? If not, maybe some of the designated freight routes should not be designated freight routes.
There has to be some compromise. If it’s true that there is only one way into the one place where big semi trucks need to get to, maybe it’s just not safe to put a bike lane there. Fair enough I guess. But the places where that’s true need to be really limited. Highway 30 for example (out towards Sauvie) should have a wide buffer and I don’t think there is any alternative trucking route. Or 33rd between North Portland and Marine Drive, which I think is a freight route – is there no alternative freight route? Because we need SOME way to get out there safely by bike.
Either way though, this law change needs to be opposed, because it just makes the lanes straight up useless. Waters down the whole thing. Or potentially has no impact as Iannarone seems to imply.
Couldn’t agree more. If we were to widen our lanes to be all 12, or 13 feet how long would it be until the width of trucks creeped up to match?
I’ve probably said this, or something like it, somewhere else here on BP recently, so I’ll keep this short. Last year I was really lucky and got to do more international travel than I usually do in a year. When traveling to other cities, non-North American cities, it’s impossible to ignore how little space is given to autos/trucks/big trucks in very old, very big and very dense places. But somehow stuff gets done. Buildings get built, goods get shipped, store shelves get stocked. And the guys (usually, don’t bust me on this) that do all that work, they don’t commute to the job site in Mega Pickups, don’t drive semis hauling 53′ containers (*this* should absolutely be prohibited within city limits), etc. Work still happens and the vehicles used to help get work done are properly sized for their environment.
Or slow down! The slower one drives, the more control they have.
Says the truck activists that fight against funding pedestrian and biking infrastructure.
Driving a vehicle that is too large for an urban environment through an urban environment should be stressful. Activities that could kill someone if not done properly should be taken seriously. The way to reduce that stress is to improve the safety of the vehicles. Freight activists typically fight against spending money on making vehicles safer or right-sized.
Great picture. It shows how there is plenty of space, but the driver just doesn’t care.
Thanks for noticing Chris! A lot of folks have no idea how much time I spend searching my photo archives for just the right photo. Took me quite a while to find this one!
I had the same thought: there’s no reason that driver can’t position the truck in the center of the lane.
Couple of issues with how this is being framed by OTA:
Disagree. Not margin of safety, but margin for error. Margin of safety and margin for error are not one and the same. Margin of safety would be more applicable to lengthening a runaway truck ramp to account for variability. If trucking operators and vehicles are prone to error enough that the 6-12 inch reduction means the difference between a safe and unsafe, then I think the problem is not with the lane width. As written, the buffer zone IS your safety margin. Not a good justification for changing the rule in question.
Also, I firmly believe that those traffic designs that make vehicle operators (trucks or POVs) LESS comfortable make streets MORE safe. Safety is improved when drivers have to think, assess, slow down, negotiate with another, and generally pay attention to what they’re doing. All of these things feel uncomfortable, but on balance make our city streets are safer despite the smaller margin for error. What makes us less safe are wide lanes, high speeds, and designs that put people’s brains on cruise control.
Agree with the sentiment, but I hope the opportunity was taken to stress that wouldn’t it be much less stressful if there were fewer cars on the road? This is not a case for softening the buffer zone rules, but a case for reducing POVs on the road by improving other modes.
I wonder if Mark and the Oregon Trucking Association have considered partnering with B-Linepdx.com for a last-mile delivery solution? That sort of collaboration could help keep trucks off streets where they are less effective, save on fuel costs, reduce exposure to lawsuits, lane conflict and decrease freight traffic throughout the city.
A freight truck in Japan looks like this.
Probably because a street in Japan looks like this:
We have separate speed limits for trucks and car traffic on our interstate highway system, seems like something similar would make sense for the urban freight network. For example on a 25 mph street the truck speed limit would be 20 mph. If the margin for error on narrower roads is as small as they claim, we should be reducing speeds across the network to improve safety regardless of how the law treats buffer zones.
No matter what, there will be poor behavior. Take a look at people driving down Vancouver south of Alberta. They are consistently in the buffer between the bike lane and the travel lane.
You mean they are closer to the Middle of the Road, Guy? 😉
Kidding aside, I’ve definitely seen that too. I make a conscious effort to squeeze closer to the parked cars on the left when I drive down Vancouver for that reason. Then I notice the car ahead and the car behind leaving a 2′ gap to their left and wonder if they even realize how that feels to the bikers they pass…which they likely don’t.
I’m skeptical that we need to change existing law, which appears to me to leave adequate room for flexibility when a larger vehicle truly must encroach on a bike lane or buffer zone. But this whole issue seems to me a bit of a tempest in a teapot when there are trucks and e-commerce delivery vehicles routinely (and illegally) encroaching on and blocking bike lanes and buffer zones all over the city. I had to veer around a huge semi completely blocking the bike lane on a busy road on my ride to work this morning. Zero enforcement as far as I can tell.
I couldn’t agree more. Cars and trucks of all types routinely swerve into the bike lanes, whenever they feel they need the room, and there are no negative consequences for the drivers.
I hope legislators kill this bill on arrival and focus on more important matters.
I’m having a hard time giving the trucking people any credibilty, based just on the third presentation slide.
It shows a diagram of a truck front with “Overall width, (weird comma) with mirrors is, (weird comma) typically, (weird comma) 10’6″ wide”. Then it says “We have a 10’6″ overall width truck, (weird comma) in a 11′ lane”.
Then it quotes a federal regulation (citing it in a weird, nonstandard way) that defines “overall width” as being “exclusive of…outside rearview mirrors”.
Since the federal code defines “overall width” completely differently than how they’re using it, there’s no reason to cite it, other than (as best as I can tell) to make their slide show look more official.
My experience is that people who quote regulations when it’s not necessary do so to intimidate laypeople to accept their arguments–“Ooh, this involves transportation codes, which these people know and I don’t, so I’ll look foolish if I try to comment”.
My impression is that this slide show was put together by people who really don’t know the regulations well themselves, but want to look like they do to discourage questioning or debate.
Maximum allowable truck width in Oregon is 8.5′ (ORS 818.080). Oversize trucks have different rules. The presenters claimed their width is actually 10.5′ because they have outrigger side view mirrors.
The laws are fine as they are. These lobbyists for the trucking and construction industries want to avoid successful lawsuits against them when they kill or cause life-changing injuries. It’s money over lives. Their money, our lives.
Road diets save lives.
‘There are too many birds in the sky and for the safety of air travel we’ll have to reduce and control their populations and, from now on, airplanes will carry Gatling guns to abate them in mid-flight.’
When will ODOT stop creating committees heavily biased toward dangerous road users who profit at the expense of taxpayers and human safety?
Given the enormous expense of serving freight (requiring expensive heavy construction and frequent repairs), when will freight start paying its own freight?
When will we pass a bill to end freight subsidies and reduce truck size, weight and speed and increase freight taxes to stop subsidizing the profits of trucking companies and the big box corporations they deliver to?
What advocate has complained about the street buffet on SW Western Ave in Beaverton? Most of it has had a diet and it now has cycle tracks and an unmarked mid-block crossing at SW Arctic Drive. I haven’t seen one crash on the street since it was finished last year.
I love this game.
“A lot of this has to do with designated bike routes throughout the state,” Gibson said at the meeting. “Which unfortunately, today those freight routes go through the middle of a lot of urban areas and a lot of times there are no other options for bikes… That’s really what we’re trying to solve. There’s a great deal of stress, being a bike rider in an urban environment.”
The 8′-6″ truck width shown in the trucking group’s presentation is the maximum width allowed. Many cities restrict trucks to less than federal maximums.
Also, they claim a 3″ “margin of safety” in an 11′ wide lane, given mirrors projecting 1′ out each side of the maximum-width truck. That’s actually 1′-3″ to from the widest truck body to each side of the lane if the truck drives in the center of it. What it means is that there’s significant room in an 11′ wide lane for a truck to move to the right before any part of the truck other than the mirror breaks the plane of the buffer zone.
Are truckers currently being cited for “mirrors breaking the vertical plane of the buffer zone”? I feel like the trucking group is exaggerating the safety issue.
Do any American cities restrict vehicle width to less than the standard 8.5ft?