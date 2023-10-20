‘Bullying works’ and other lessons from tactical urbanist Adam Egelman

I was surprised to bump into Adam Egelman at the Vision Zero Cities Conference this morning. Given that he was listed as “anonymous” on a panel yesterday, and identifiable only by the name of the group he organizes with, Safe Street Rebel, I figured folks like him prefer to stay in the shadows.
Egelman is part of a what conference organizers glowingly referred to as “illegal,” “confrontational,” and “illicit,” and, “a new breed of tactical urbanism that has sprung up across the U.S. and is transforming city streets without the permission of city governments.” “Direct action gets the goods,” reads the title of a panel Egelman participated in Wednesday.
Or, you might just know his group as the folks who garnered national headlines in August for sabotaging driverless taxis in San Francisco by placing traffic cones on the hoods.
Given that similar tactics bubble-up in Portland from time-to-time — most recently as a group called BlockOps that earned the ire of the Portland Bureau of Transportation for placing concrete curbs in a bike lane where woman was brutally hit by an errant driver who plowed right through plastic flex-posts — figured it would be fun to ask Egelman to share more about what he’s doing with Safe Street Rebel.
Jonathan Maus/BikePortland: What is your message to activists in other cities that, might just be a few folks with a social media account, but who aren’t as far along as your group?
Adam Egelman/Safe Street Rebel: I mean, we started with a Twitter account, too, and a group chat, and just all it takes is a group chat to come together with your friends and get out in the streets.
BikePortland: Can you give me a sense of scale or context in terms of what you are up to?
Egelman: We have a big group chat with about 250 people on it. That’s not really for organizing. It’s more for just chatting about what’s going on, and keeping each other up-to-date. But then we have breakout groups for things like guerrilla infrastructure, for community slow rides, and we try to have actions that accommodate all risk levels.
And even with the cone campaign, you know, there were people who were instrumental in that, who never put a cone on a robo-taxi, the person who made that viral Tiktok video for us never did that, but still really wanted to get involved. So I think it’s important to create a welcoming environment, so that anyone, regardless of their risk tolerance, can get involved. Yeah.
But on the other end of the spectrum, we also do tactical urbanism and guerrilla infrastructure. We’ve been learning how to drill plastic, soft-hit post into the streets.
BikePortland: Tell me more about “risk level.” I mean, you’re breaking the law. What do you tell activists who might be afraid of getting into something like that?
Egelman: I think using your privilege is important. You know, there are a lot of people in our community who can’t take that risk of getting arrested, whether that’s for immigration reasons, economic reasons, or whatever. But there are some who can. And it’s important to step up for your community. It’s important to show the public that safe streets are worth taking risks for.
BikePortland: So, like a protestor who goes to an action wanting to get arrested?
Egelman: Well, I’d emphasize that the most important thing is for you to get out of there and have the action end safely — not to finish the action… Getting arrested is not ideal. It can be dire for a lot of people economically, it could be the reason why you lose her job. We’d rather people sort of get out safely, then finish the install.
BikePortland: Speaking of getting arrested, what’s your position on police enforcement and street safety?
Egelman: Safe Street Rebel is explicitly anti-police. We’ve seen efforts from a lot of traditional advocacy groups calling for increased enforcement. We see cops as a reactionary band-aid, and something that’s not a preventative solution. There’s a limit to the deterrent effect they have. We think it’s important that we focus on literal, concrete solutions, because infrastructure will always be more effective than enforcement.
BikePortland: Do you see yourself as being an antagonist of transportation agencies? Or partners? What’s that relationship like?
Egelman: We have a love-hate relationship with SFMTA [San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency]. Wee have good relationships with the lower-level planners, who definitely agree with us in terms of our goals. But then, sometimes it can be tense with the directors and appointees of the Mayor’s office, for example, or people who favor car access, or, you know, oppose safe streets.
But we’re not like a libertarian kind of group. We want the city to make these improvements. We don’t want to be the only ones doing this. It’s also not sustainable for the community to do this entirely. So, just like the Portland group with installing concrete, it’s really just a way to push the city in the right direction.
We say ‘bullying works.’ It’s not a way of antagonizing it’s more of just showing what’s possible — quickly. If we can install soft-hit posts in response to a four-year-old being killed within five days, there’s no reason the city shouldn’t.
BikePortland: Anything else you want to say?
Egelman: This is as much community-building and making friends, and having fun with your friends, as it is direct action. You’ll make some of the best friends you’ll ever have doing this work and it’ll change your life.
This is amazing work. Civil disobedience is basically the only proven, time-tested method of effecting change (aside from accquiring formal power), so it’s great to see this method applied to better streets. Thank you Adam and others!
PS: If you can accquire the funding, it would be really cool to see more high-profile projects, e.g. blocking off major streets to cars, creating full-fledged protected bike lanes, etc.
Whatever happened to the money you raised for the Hawthorne bike lane?
The money was to sue PBOT for not building bike lanes and that lawsuit is actually happening! https://bikeportland.org/2023/07/24/15-portlanders-sign-on-as-plaintiffs-in-bicycle-bill-lawsuit-377484/amp
BOOM. Portland got played like a fiddle.
Are you saying that civil disobedience aimed at, say, removing a diverter that for the benefit of drivers is morally equivalent to civil disobedience aimed at getting a diverter installed for the benefit of cyclists?
If not, who is the arbiter of what are “acceptable” topics for civil disobedience vs “unacceptable” ones? You?
If so, how do you avoid devolving into might-makes-right with competing civil disobedience camps?
There is a reason why rule of law is one of the most important foundations of human rights.
I am going to out on a limb and say that responding to peoples deaths that saw no response from city government falls into the category of “acceptable” civil disobedience.
When the rule of the law fails to respond to humanitarian and public health issues, what then?
Change the law.
I’m not saying any of that. I’m saying that breaking the law is a great way to get bike lanes, which I want
Breaking the law is a great way for me to get what I want, too.
Agreed!
I don’t know what is the point of this question. Unless you disagree with the premise, that civil disobedience is a proven, time tested method of effecting change, which history backs up.
The thing is, people are already doing things outside the “rule of law”, and having nobody doing that in the other direction is just letting it happen. Furthermore, our existing “rule of law” such as it is, is more of a money and influence makes right system, which is basically causally disconnected from any will of the people. I mean, it’s not an all or nothing thing, but money buys influence and little individual or small groups of people can’t compete with money. This is how they compete.
I don’t oppose civil disobedience as a general concept, and I readily acknowledge that it has led to some important social advances. I have participated in civil disobedience myself.
I completely support the right to free speech, and I accept that the cost of having it for myself means I need to support it for people I oppose. Limiting the speech of others means mine too can be unacceptably limited.
The same is true of civil disobedience — I support the principle of civil disobedience for my opponents to the same extent I support it for myself. The people erecting traffic diverters at midnight are on an equal footing from those dismantling them.
If you agree with that last paragraph, then we fundamentally agree, even if we might have different opinions about the where the bounds of acceptable civil disobedience lie.
Not when you’re an ideologue.
Do you define civil disobedience as taking peoples money and moving to Amsterdam?
You did some really cool advocacy, now will you give people the money back they gave you in good faith?
I can’t believe you even responded to this with your history.
I bet the people who “liked” your post does not know your history.
The money went to Bike Loud and the lawsuit is actually happening. https://bikeportland.org/2023/07/24/15-portlanders-sign-on-as-plaintiffs-in-bicycle-bill-lawsuit-377484/amp
Someone’s going to get killed doing this stuff in Portland and I hope we remember who was advocating for this type of confrontation / escalation. Bad look for the cycling community.
I don’t give a fudge about the cycling community (whatever that is). My only interest in active transportation is in its potential to reduce transportation’s impact on ecocide and reduce the slaughter of my/your neighbors on our deadly road system. From my perspective what’s completely missing from transportation advocacy in PDX is the kind of grassroots direct action described in this piece. It’s tragic that bikeloudpdx is now a non-political accommodationist 501c3 (gag) despite the fact that is was explicitly founded to address this lack of radical grassroots activism in Portland.
Seems like its founders weren’t up to the task of growing and maintaining a radical activist group. Perhaps they should have studied and committed to more enduring radical theories of change.
subtle but excellent sarcasm, i think.
if someone is interested in markedly changing the status quo then studying theories of change, in general, is probably a good idea.
I’m more concerned about the person who did the killing than finger wagging and tone policing at activists actually doing something.
I can’t believe you’d give this person a platform on your blog. There’s a right way and a wrong way to advocate for change. I think you just chose the latter. It’s a shame Jonathan. Truly.
Leave it to BikePortland to sabotage the future of biking in Portland.
From an anti-capitalist perspective, coning driverless taxis funded by evil SUV/pickup-truck companies and monopolist tech is great direct action. However, from a safe-streets perspective using them as temporary diverters is even better praxis.
Thanks for spelling it out for the folks at home: none of these “direct actions” are about making cities safer for cyclists or pedestrians, they’re just the same old far-left axe grinding about capitalists and corporations, blah blah blah.
Condemning human drivers as incurably flawed and then turning around and sabotaging self-driving cars? It’s so ridiculously counterproductive that of course y’all sign off on it. You can demonize your favorite targets and get a bunch of attention, while effectively doing nothing to make the world a better place to live. So brave.
If those complaining about the demonization of mindless extractive capitalism cared about making the world a better place for all, they would viscerally understand that reality has an incredibly strong left-wing bias*.
* the ongoing climate-biodiversity crisis and associated increase in suffering
I agree with this snarky formulation, and would add that reality also has a strong anti-progressive* bias.
*Here I am defining “progressive” as the illiberal left.
“infrastructure will always be more effective than enforcement.”
What’s the infrastructure solution to drunk driving?
What’s the infrastructure solution to motorists blowing through red lights?
Ignition interlocks. And 20-25 mph speed limiters within city limits
Replacing lights with roundabouts that are tight enough that they can’t be driven above 15 mph
Interlocks and governors are not generally considered “infrastructure”. Roundabouts don’t fit in the physical space available at most intersections.
I’m not expressing opposition to any of these ideas, but they don’t really answer the question that was asked.
Pop-up steel pipes, automated machine guns, and rocket launchers. Don’t deny you’ve had this fantasy too.
Tank traps like they have around the US Capitol. I’ve seen them in Europe too.
I think we are past the point of proving that Police are incapable of making a real dent in drunk driving which is quite illegal but still happens all the time. More cops certainly won’t do anything about distracted driving which they seem to view on par with a person walking while using earbuds. Infrastructure seems to be proving to be much more effective worldwide and with fewer negative consequences.
Infrastructure is great, and we should keep doing more of it! I think everyone here agrees with that.
But it is also slow and expensive, so we need some non-infrastructure solutions to fill the gaps and keep people from dying in the decades before the infrastructure upgrades are complete (or the autonomous vehicles become common).
Although drunk driving may still “happen all the time”, it has nevertheless precipitously decreased since the 1970s and 80s, when Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and their allies launched campaigns to dramatically strengthen penalties for convicted drunk drivers.
Enforcement and tougher sanctions can be highly effective against certain segments of the population. People who have enough disposable income to simply shell out for a taxi or Uber, for example. Whereas it’s less effective against people who lack those means, and who also generally have a lot less to lose altogether, because of their much more marginal and socioeconomically deprived status.
Accordingly, further dramatic decreases in the toll from those and other road fatalities can only mainly be brought about by larger shifts in society, including making driving motor vehicles less relatively attractive compared to alternatives.
Ok cool. So then poor people can drink at home, take the bus, bike, walk, or just… not drink? Drunk driving is 100000000% a choice that people make. I don’t care what someone’s socioeconomic status is, if they make that choice they should absolutely face consequences. Life-trajectory altering consequences imo.
Sienfeld’s Kramer changed road striping in a typically funny episode. It of course resulted in chaos. I would call that direct action. The word “bullying “ has negative connotations which it deservedly earns. Bullying is used in the US House of Representatives and by a former president which both result in chaos. I won’t even discuss interpersonal bullying, but it is a terrible word choice that casts its perpetrator in a negative light. Still those actions will likely result in chaos and personal injury
I agree his use of “bullying” is bad. It diminishes bullying, and makes him sound like someone who’s never really experienced it and doesn’t understand what it really means.
If I were going to use “bullying” in reference to this subject, I’d use it the other way–that people who walk or bike are bullied by the people using streets and those who ignore or downplay their requests to use or design streets in ways that are safe for them. Sticking up for people who walk or bike is in some ways an anti-bullying position.
If you call what you do “bullying”, you invite opponents to bully you back. In this case, those (much stronger, pro-vehicle) opponents can now say, “Oh–LIKE YOU JUST SAID–we’re not bullying, we’re just showing you what’s possible”. Then they pass bike taxes and registration laws, restrict where people can bike, walk, cross the street, etc.
This is where “advocates” lose most regular people. All these white folks who live in wealthy and safe neighborhoods out here lecturing about how cops are bad and just one more bike lane bro will solve all the problems.
We stopped doing traffic enforcement three years ago in the name of equity, and now more black and brown people are dying on our streets than ever.
Is enforcement the only solution? Absolutely not, but there needs to be some accountability. You can do all the traffic calming you want but there are still the sociopaths who will choose to drive dangerously. There needs to be consequences for dangerous and anti-social behavior. I’m tired of almost getting killed by drivers who are clearly drunk, playing on their phones, or just straight up murderous. It feels like being punished for doing the right thing.
Having no enforcement of traffic laws only does two things for biking:
1) Alienates those who have a choice of mode. People don’t feel safe biking on our streets because they know that somebody will probably try to kill them.
2) Punishes those who have no other option. For the people that rely on their bike for transportation, they now have a more dangerous and reckless driving culture to deal with.
In the Netherlands, the object of “urbanist” fetishism, you can get a ticket for playing on your phone while biking. You can get hefty fines for speeding. You get taken off the road if you drive in a way that endangers vulnerable road users. Yeah, they have great infrastructure, but they have the enforcement that makes it work too. Meanwhile here in Portland we get no traffic enforcement and $100k PBOT art projects made of plastic and paint that have next to zero effect on actual safety.
Streets only get repaved once every 30-40 years. There’s no reality – capitalist, socialist, or in between – where it’s possible to completely redesign every single street overnight. So folks trying to walk without dying on 122nd just get to sit around and wait as per Adam and his fellow revolutionary cosplayers’ agenda?
Fuck that. Punish the people who choose to act in a way that is killing our fellow Portlanders.
I can’t believe I am nominating your post for comment of the week. I usually disagree with you. A sole reliance on infrastructure to eliminate traffic violence is a fantasy. There is always a greater idiot with a work around (here, hold my beer)
“in theory”
In reality, scofflaw cycling in urban Netherlands is the norm.
https://www.iamsterdam.com/en/travel-stay/getting-around/cycling-in-amsterdam
Great write up. Indeed, direct action does often gain better results than asking nicely and complaining. Just ask auto workers and nurses. Great write up. More of this energy please!