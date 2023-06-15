Pedalpalooza Photo Gallery: The Clown Ride

Center: Olive & Dingo lead the troupe across the Hawthorne Bridge. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

After another really fun Bike Happy Hour (thanks to everyone who came out!), I rolled over to the Clown Ride last night. It was led by Portland’s beloved clowning duo Olive & Dingo.

Folks met at Pioneer Courthouse Square to warm up their juggling skills, dial-in their clownsuits, and get faces painted. It was such a sweet group of folks. I know some folks think clowns are scary, and I understand that, but I personally love them! The ones I’ve met over the years are funny, talented people who I respect for their dedication to an art form that I’ve always felt is best shared in the streets. One highlight of my night was meeting Jusby the Clown, who works out of West Linn.

I didn’t stay until the end of this ride, so I regret not getting the full experience; but I still had a great time being in the presence and getting to document of all this joyful ridiculousness. This one of the many amazing rides going on right now during Pedalpalooza.

Check the full gallery below and don’t miss the little video (above) where you’ll hear from Dingo himself!