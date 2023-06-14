Pickles players will pedal this summer thanks to Vvolt partnership

Dillon and his new rig. (Photos: Vvolt)

Portland-based electric bike company Vvolt has branched out their marketing to a local baseball team.

The Portland Pickles are a beloved franchise in the Great West League and play their games in Lents Park. As part of a new partnership, Vvolt has set up the Pickles with a seven-bike e-bike library and the team’s mascot — Dillon T. Pickle — will be rolling around the park on one of the bikes all season long. The bikes will be made available to any Pickles player or team staffer who wants to bike instead of drive to the field or for team-related errands.

“With Vvolt in the batter’s box, the Pickles are all set to hit a home run for sustainable transportation,” reads the wonderfully cheesy marketing copy.

If you want to get into the spirit, mark your calendar for Bike to the Pickles night on July 29th. Just ride to the park or join Vvolt staff for a group ride from inner southeast. We hear “Large Marge” of Pee’s Wee’s Big Adventure Fame will make an appearance.

Vvolt is also doing a giveaway as part of this promotion. One lucky person will win a Dill City Edition bike (just like the one Dillon rides!) and a runner-up will get a $350 Showers Pass gift card. Enter the contest and learn more about this pedaling Pickles player promotion at Vvolt.com.