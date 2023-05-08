Comment of the Week: Take the street in front of my house, please

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.

Last week’s big winner for number of comments was Jonathan’s post about the City of Portland’s new plan to create a transportation utility fee and raise up to $54 million in new revenue. Many commenters proposed their own ideas for how PBOT can fund itself, and there are a lot of good ideas out there! It is a fun thread to read through.

But sometimes a comment has an irresistible bravura flair. It puts a smile on your face and you would probably offer to buy the person a beer if you were sitting on the stool next to them.

So here’s to you SD:

Residential car and truck infrastructure is too expensive to maintain. Our monstrous arterials are too large as well. PBOT needs to start planning for a more sustainable budget and future by replacing roads with green spaces and narrowing stroads. They can start by removing the street block in front of my house. This reckless pavement party has gone on long enough. It’s time for PBOT to be the adults in the room and start phasing out cars and trucks.

Thank you SD. You can find SD’s comment and the rest of the great ideas under the original post.