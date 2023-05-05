Weekend Event Guide: Full moon, family ride, Sunday Parkways and more

A family enjoying Sunday Parkways in east Portland in 2010. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend! Folks are clearly getting psyched for summer season as the local calendars are full of fun rides. I track them all so you don’t have to and have shared some of the best ones below…

This week’s guide is sponsored by the Pioneer Century™, coming June 3rd to beautiful Canby, Oregon with three amazing routes to choose from.

Friday, May 5th

Friday Night Ride at Ladds – 7:00 at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

It’s the weekly ride where the only thing you can expect is to have a good time. Come at 7:00 to hang out, roll-out is closer to 8:00. More info here.

Wolf Pack Full Moon Hustle – 7:30 pm at Vera Katz on the Esplanade (SE)

Want something a bit spicier? Join the Timberwolves for fast fun around town with a few sprints mixed in. It’s a full moon so ride leaders say there will be plenty of, “opportunities to Howl and have a good time.” More info here.

Saturday, May 6th

Rocky Point Work Party – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails Area (NW)

Come out and help NW Trail Alliance get Rocky Point ready for the busy season. You’ll spend the first half of the day with a shovel buffing out trails and then be treated to lunch and laps in the afternoon! More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am Clinton/41st, 10:10 Clinton/26th, 10:30 am East end Tillikum Bridge (SE)

Join a friendly group of folks and get some shopping done at a local outdoor market downtown. Simple, social, fun. More info here.

Best Day of the Year Family Bike Ride – 12:00 pm at Beaverton City Park (West Side)

The Beaverton Downtown Association welcomes families and riders of all types for an easy social ride that will be joined by members of the Beaverton Police Department. Bring the kiddos and your neighbors and show up for the ‘Tron! More info here.

Prematch Crawl to Timbers – 4:30 pm at Gorges Beer Co on Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza (SE)

Join fellow football fans from the Asprilla Bicycle Club (lol) for a group ride to the Timbers home match. More info here.

Dead Baby Bike Club Ride – 8:00 pm at Kenton Club (N)

Portland’s beloved bike gang is ready to roll with a new recruit who will lead their first ride. This one is not for the faint of heart, but your heart will be full by the end of the night. More info here.

Sunday, May 7th

Sunday Social – 10:00 am at Woodstock Park (SE)

This is an intermediate-level road ride led by Bud from Portland Bicycling Club. Expect a pace of about 13-15 mph and distance of at least 20 miles. More info here.

Bike 4 Breath Book Talk – 10:30 am at REI Pearl District (NW)

Authors Paula Holmes-Eber and Lorenz Eber will present their book, Breathtaking, which chronicles the round-the-world-on-tandems tour they took ten years ago with their teenage daughters. More info here.

Sunday Parkways East – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at various parks (E)

This is it! The first open streets event of the season. Don’t miss your chance to ride carfree streets in a part of town that is always full of interesting faces and places. Join BikeLoud PDX for a group ride to the route that starts at 10:30 at Clinton City Park and/or grab your pooch and join Sunday BARKways at Mill Park (by the swingset) at noon. More info here.

Note: Our event calendar is on hiatus as we rebuild it into something better. If you are promoting a ride, please get in touch with our Sales Manager Jonathan Maus to find out if a promotional campaign is right for you. If not, we will do what we can to spread the word!