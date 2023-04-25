Want to be the director of Portland’s transportation bureau? Here are the job requirements

PBOT Directors since 2005. (Photos and graphic: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The hunt for the next leader of the Portland Bureau of Transportation has begun in earnest.

As we shared back in January, former PBOT Director Chris Warner jumped ship for a job in Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s office. Since then we’ve pondered what we think PBOT should look for in the next leader. But what does PBOT want? What qualifications will the director need to possess to even be in the running for this important position that oversees over 1,000 position and an annual budget of about $570 million?

Well, now we know because the job description was just posted last week.

The commissioner-in-charge of PBOT at the moment is Mingus Mapps. The new director will report directly to Commissioner Mapps, and Mapps will have hire/fire authority through 2024. Starting in 2025, Portland will have a new form of government, so the PBOT director will report to the new city manager position, “through a different organizational structure that has yet to be determined,” the job posting states.

Anyone hoping to score an interview must demonstrate that they can lead a bureau in a city that is, “committed to anti-racism, equity, transparency, communication, collaboration, and fiscal responsibility.” When it comes to PBOT specifically, here’s how the posting frames the position:

This is a critical and dynamic time for transportation and for the future of Portland. Through its scope, variety of services, and key role in regional relations and more, the transportation department plays an important part in ensuring a bright future for the City of Portland. The Director will be someone whose experience enables them to set a positive vision and manage to those outcomes, in order to create an effective transportation future for the City of Portland. The Director will successfully manage the Office of the Director and the bureau leadership team towards those outcomes.

The successful candidate must know how to evaluate data, navigate the battle against climate change, understand the need for strong “equity, diversity, and inclusion” principles, be good and helping people manage change, and so on.

The stakes are high, not just because of how important smart use of streets can be toward fomenting a Portland renaissance, but because we’ll be paying this new director between $162,000 and $260,000 a year to do it. Thankfully, we’ll have some of the best and brightest minds on the selection panel. In recent weeks I’ve heard PBOT ask members of their Bureau Bureau Advisory Committee and their Bicycle Advisory Committee to serve on the panel.

When can we expect to find out who the next director is? PBOT and Commissioner Mapps plan to do interviews the final two weeks of May or beginning of June. The finalist will meet with Mapps in early June and if they sign a contract we will likely hear the name around that time.

I encourage everyone who’s willing and worthy to apply! Good luck!