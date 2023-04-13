Weekend Event Guide: East Portland Bike Fair, Ladds 500, and more

The 2022 Ladds 500. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Weekend Event Guide has been on a hiatus, but we’re back! Here are our hand-picked rides and events for you to attend this weekend.

Friday, April 14th

East Portland Bike Fair – 3:45-6:45 pm at Ventura Elementary (SE)

Join the Portland Bureau of Transportation, David Douglas School District and Community Cycling Center at Ventura Park Elementary for free activities to get yourself ready to ride at the May Sunday Parkways event in East Portland (and beyond). The bike fair is for both children and adults, and will include learn-to-ride activities, bike repair, and safety education. Participants are welcome to bring their own bikes or borrow one during the event. More info here.

Naked Hearts: PDX Grime and Bass Sunset Ride – 6:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

This Friday night Naked Hearts ride will be a “sunset vibe ride with a soundtrack of deep cuts of grime and bass.” The ride will meet at Irving Park at 6:30 and take off by 7:15, looping back around to the park. More info here.

April Midnight Mystery Ride – leaves at midnight from Reel M Inn (SE)

Join the Midnight Mystery Ride crew on their monthly nighttime jaunt around Portland. As always, you won’t know much ahead of time (that’s why it’s a mystery!) but it’s guaranteed to be a fun adventure. More info here.

Saturday, April 15th

SW Trails Walk – 9 am-12 pm at Ida B. Wells High School (SW)

Join the Southwest Trails hikers as they traverse through some of the newer walking options in SW Portland. The 3.5 mile loop walk will begin at Ida B. Wells High School in Hillsdale and head west toward the new Red Electric Bridge and Gabriel Park, with a stop for refreshments in the Stephen’s Creek Natural Area on the way back. Bring water and snacks and good walking shoes. Kids and well-behaved pets on a leash are welcome. More info here.

Bike Ride to Universal Plaza Grand Opening – 9:30 am at Garden Home Recreation Center playground (SW)

Accompany Shawn Martinez on a ride from SW Portland to the new Universal Plaza in downtown Tigard – a “community gathering spot in the heart of downtown Tigard that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet.” The seven mile ride will be along the Fanno Creek Trail and will go at an easy pace. Kids are welcome, but should be strong riders — there are some hills along the way. More info here.

Ladds 500 – 10 am at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

It’s the day many people look forward to all year to “do something stupid” (per the Ladds 500 tagline). This is an annual century relay ride (500 laps around Ladd Circle is 100 miles). Riders must form teams and switch riders at least 10 times during their laps. Solo riders need to bring another bike to switch out. If you’re not riding, you can party in the middle of Ladd Circle! More info here.

Sunday, April 16th

Gateway Green Dig Day – 9 am-1 pm at Gateway Green (NE)

Help the NW Trail Alliance complete their skills area revamp project at Gateway Green in preparation for the spring and summer riding season! Tools will be provided, but you’ll want to bring work clothes and shoes, eye protection and a hard hat or bike helmet. More info here.

Sunday Social Ride – 10 am at Lents Park (SE)

Join the Portland Bicycling Club for their weekly group ride exploring various parts of the Portland metro area. More info here.



See all upcoming events here.