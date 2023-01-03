Monday Roundup: cycling’s alcohol problem, bike bus book, a crystal ball, and more

Welcome to the week. And welcome to the new year!
Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past week or so…
Cycling’s drinking problem: The prevalence of beer and alcohol in the cycling world is unhealthy and unnecessary says this excellent piece from America’s largest cycling publication. (Bicycling)
Transportation crystal ball: If you’re a big picture person who’s curious what a diverse range of experts thinks about where mobility trends are headed in 2023, you’ll appreciate this story. (The Verge)
Read it to the kids: Now there’s a children’s book to go along with the bike bus movement. (Manchester Ink Link)
The snowball’s chance: Essential reading on the Interstate Bridge Replacement project that makes it clear the project has a worrying amount of both momentum and uncertainty. (The Urbanist)
It’s the infrastructure, stupid!: Denver has stoked its rise of e-bike users so well that it’s now faced with the (welcome) challenge of making sure road designs keep them safe. (Electrek)
Good summar-e: This long-form piece touches on many aspects of the e-bike world from a New York City point of view. (New Yorker)
Portland influence: Yes we’ve lost a lot of our mojo in the past decade, but it speaks to the magic of Portland that this roundup of America’s top citizen activists is dominated by locals. (Streetsblog USA)
Like we’ve been saying: It’s wonderful to see a national media outlet come to the conclusion we’ve been trumpeting on here for many years now: That we’d be better off as a country if we focused more on EV-bikes instead of EV-cars. (NPR)
About those batteries: An electric battery from a Rad Power Bike that was plugged into a wall outlet blew up in Eugene. (KEZI)
“Pedal faster”: The editorial board of one of the nation’s most influential media companies has come to the conclusion that Washington D.C.’s transportation leaders need to build more and talk less when it comes to the implementation of quality bike infrastructure. (Washington Post)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Cycling & Drinking
34 years ago I had the great good fortune to get “dumped” by the college buddies I drank with – Jan 1, 1989 is when I first got romantically involved with my life partner of the last 34 years. She had been going out (briefly) with one of the other guys (that’s how I met her) and the ultimatum was given – stop going out with her or don’t hang with them.
Obviously I chose her 🙂
As a result my drinking nosedived. Later I had to watch my brother – a former college X-Country runner, 1:10 half-marathoner and Cat 3 cyclist – destroy his body with alcohol:
By the time I got competitive w/cycling I was nearly a teetotaler – on multiday rides I’d always fare better than the guys who drank the night before.
Especially on the climbs 🙂
The bicycling piece is an example of how journalists without biomedical training often get the science wrong. First of all, the piece is misleading in that it uses relative risk to claim increased risk even when the results are not statistically significant. For example the piece cites an NCI report that refers to the following data from a systematic review of alchohol consumption and risk of several cancer types:
Secondly, by presenting relative risk percentages without context this piece exaggerates risk. For example, the non-significant “30% increase” in esophageal cancer relative risk in the piece is only a 0.11% increase in absolute risk.
PS: Don’t take my comment as being pro-alcohol consumption. My read of the literature is that anything above light drinking (0-7 drinks per week) may increase health risks.
Thank you Soren. I read it and noticed the same thing.
Well, so long as it’s “dry January” we might as well concern troll about alcohol. It is noted.
We are free to drink (or not). We are also free to speak and suggest the alternative.
That said, I would be stepping out of line to suggest that abstainers have a “problem.” Is this line not a shared boundary?
No.
Most choices are not purely black or white, they exist on a continuum, and moderation rather than complete abstention or immersion is always a third choice.
Are you asking that if it’s valid to say that drinkers, or some types of drinkers, have a problem, then it’s also valid to say that abstainers have one?
What is the concern trolling that you see happening?