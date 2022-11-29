Join us at the BikePortland Pitch & Bitch event

Believe it or not it has been over six years since we hosted a social gathering. Wait, is that right? That cannot be true!

Regardless, it’s been too long. So let’s get together and talk and learn from each other. Please join us for the BikePortland Pitch & Bitch next Wednesday, December 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Migration Brewing (3947 N Williams).

In addition to the usual socializing and merry-making, I have some specific things I’d like to do. It’s not like me to go for cute names of things, but I couldn’t resist this one when it popped into my head. And it gets at what I’d like to do at the event.

“Pitch” in this context is an idea for a story or a project. Since BikePortland is here to serve you, we want to hear your ideas:

What stories should we cover?

Is there an issue in your neighborhood/on your bike route that deserves attention?

Need help for your advocacy idea? Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

Are you or someone you know doing something cool or controversial?

“Bitch” in this context is us saying, “We want to hear your feedback about our work, or about anything else that’s on your mind.”

Did we get a story wrong? Let us hear about it

If you were boss of BikePortland, what would you change?

Is there an issue you’d like to get off your chest? Venting is healthy! (But don’t worry, we will moderate the conversation so things stay productive.)

Sarah Iannarone and Timur Ender at a BikePortland Wonk Night in 2016.

If you remember our Get Togethers (2011) or our Wonk Nights (2015 – 2019), you’ll know what to expect at a BP event. Pitch & Bitch will be an informal, group discussion moderated by yours truly where the goal will be to make our community stronger through building connections to each other, exposing ourselves to new perspectives, and increasing awareness of important projects, policies, and people.

We might even have a special guest or two!

The event will also include:

Fire! We’ll meet at Migration’s covered back patio where they’ve got warm heaters and even a fireplace (if it’s dry).

Working activists will get 30 seconds to share their elevator pitch and recruit volunteers to their cause.

An AMA (Ask Me Anything) session where I’ll try to answer your questions about anything bike-related in Portland. Anyone who can stump me will win a prize.

Support of a local business and community space (places like Migration need our love these days!).

Prize giveaway featuring bike lights and cargo nets from Portland Design Works and chain lube from Portland-based, Dumonde Tech Bicycle USA.

Free drinks for the first 20 people who show up and limited amount of free appetizers (thanks to Mike Perham/Perham Family Foundation).

We look forward to seeing you next Wednesday, December 7th at 5:00 pm! (Please stay home if you are sick. The patio is well-ventilated and please feel free to wear a mask.)