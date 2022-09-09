Arson at Mt. Tabor Park spreads fears of larger blaze

Late Thursday night, the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association (MTNA) posted an urgent message on their Facebook page: “Urgent: Fire watch needed for Mt. Tabor Park,” it read.
The reason? According to witness reports and the MTNA, 33 fires have been set by arsonists in the past week or so. They say the burn areas are along Southeast Yamhill above 60th and on line SE Lincoln Street near the off-leash dog park.
Mt. Tabor is a beloved, 196-acre park with trails, viewpoints, and picnic areas nestled alongside an extinct volcano. It’s paved roads are a favorite route for cyclists and this past June the park played host to the 70th annual Mt. Tabor Circuit Race.
We first heard about the fires from southeast Portlander Leslie Carlson. She posted a burned patch of hillside in the park on Twitter last week and wrote, “I will be crushed if that park catches fire. It’s been my physical/mental refuge throughout the pandemic.”
“I ride up there a lot of mornings so I was able to see the burns increase over a few days,” Carlson shared with me this morning. “It was alarming because it is so dry. I’m not a forester, but it looks to me like the whole park could go up if the fire got big enough.”
We’ve also seen a report on Reddit of multiple fires at Powell Butte, a popular off-road cycling area also in southeast Portland. Also due to fire risks, Weyerhaeuser has closed the Rocky Point Trail Area until further notice.
All this comes as fire officials and local leaders are girding for extremely high fire danger in the coming days due to a mix of dry, hot weather and strong wind gusts.
On Tabor, the MTNA isn’t waiting for help. They’re organizing volunteer fire patrols to report any suspicious activity and try to thwart new fires. According to their Facebook post, people who live next to the park have been walking all night with shovels to bury fires and have already reported several of them to 911. “The fire watch needs to be a community wide effort, given the burden. And this weekend winds will be higher than they have been so there is a real risk fires (if started) will spread quickly,” the message reads.
There’s an emergency neighborhood meeting tonight (Friday, September 9th) at 6:00 pm. A Parks rep and the city’s lead fire investigator are slated to attend. You can pre-register for the meeting via Zoom here.
If you spot a fire of any size while out biking, please report it to 911. And think good thoughts for our beloved parks!
I hope the MTNA encourages cycling patrols of Mt Tabor Park – can cover a lot more ground that way, as long as cyclists have lights so they can be seen.
This is yet another consequence of letting drug addicts take over our parks, trails, and other public spaces. They either burn down their campsites by accident of set the fires intentionally for malicious reasons. There are numerous burned out campsites on the “Needle Trail” portion of the Springwater Trail between 122nd and 82nd.
This is how I see it as well. I used to ride between Sellwood and Boring often and there are just so, so many burned patches, burnt trees, burnt campsites, not to mention trash burning and burnt out cars / RVs. Our mismanagement of MUPs is inspiring me to bike less, and drive my family out of town when I do (no tents or trash or needles on the Banks-Vernonia trail, go figure).
While advocates demand protected lanes and cycletracks so that “timid” cyclists feel safe, the same people have unequivocally surrendered our existing car-free infrastructure to people who make us feel threatened. And these folks are seemingly all brainwashed into thinking this is “compassionate”, or even that the personal safety threat is something that functional members of society deserve to deal with.
We’ve lost so much access in the past 4-5 years, it makes me sick to think about.
Comment of the week.
Thanks to the Mount Tabor Neighborhood Association for rallying volunteers to deal with this potentially disastrous issue!
That’s methed up!
This is super troubling. I don’t visit Tabor too much these days but I am in Powell Butte literally every week. Powell Butte is one of the things keeping me sane the last few years with all the bullshit going on in the world. If it burned I think I’d absolutely lose my mind with rage. Dogwood Trail is probably one of the lesser used trails and also the flattest area of the park. In the last few years there have been camps in this area and plenty of trash. There are clearly new foot paths being created lately. There’s also a lot of toilet paper kicking around on the sides of the trail down here right now, that’s gross. Given how much car camping happens all around Powell Butte (especially Holgate adjacent to Gates Park, right up to the end of the road) I would not hesitate to say this is dudes getting high and cooking (or something, no idea) and not arson. At least at PB.
I’d also like to say that I’m endlessly upset at the way people abuse our natural areas. No amount of signs will keep people on paths, keep their dogs on leash, keep bags of dogshit from piling on trail sides and keep people from throwing their Starbucks trash or Monster cans or whatever, anywhere they like. I feel like this has really gotten worse since the pandemic started, but maybe I’m just more observant/exhausted by it. People suck.
The wind gusts are so high right now, and everything is bone dry, they should close Mnt Tabor to cars until conditions improve and the serial arsonist is caught. Its not worth risking the park. One day a week is not enough. I don’t know why cars would be allowed in the park anyway.