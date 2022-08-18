Weekend Event Guide: Loud n’ Lit, Portland Criterium, and more

Go get some this weekend! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to plan your weekend. And of course, it’s going to be hot out there, so plan accordingly. That means not just prepping for heat, but you should also check official event pages to make sure organizers haven’t cancelled.

As you make plans, consider grabbing a Gorge Pass. It’s just $40 for unlimited rides for you and your bike on any of the Columbia River Gorge transit shuttles. Find bike routes and custom itineraries at GorgePass.com/bikes.

Friday, August 19th

Loud n’ Lit Redux – 9:00 at Irving Park (NE)

The first one in June was so frickin’ massive that everyone wanted to do it again. This time around the original creators of the ride — Dutch and Sysfail — will be leading and they’ve got at least one big surprise for everyone who shows up to party. More info here.

Saturday, August 20th

Bike Scavenger Hunt – 12:00 pm from your own home

The Community Cycling Center has gone all-out for this one. Start at your home and use clues to ride all over town finding fun treasures and completing activities en route to a big party in Woodlawn at the end. A fun-draiser for CCC programs to boot! More info here.

Portland Criterium – 1:00 to 8:30 pm at North Park Blocks (NW)

The Big Day is almost here. Be a part of history as this major race hits downtown with a full day block-party vibe with something for everyone. Don’t miss the street sprints and Pedalpalooza ride for non-racers, and then settle into the Park Blocks with food, drinks, DJs, friends, and amazingly fast bike racers. More info here.

Weird Portland Ride – 1:30 Ankeny West Cart Blocks (SW)

Join the Unipiper, artist Mike Bennett, Olive & Dingo and other colorful folks for an exploration of the people and places that Keep Portland Weird! More info here.

Kidical Mass North Portland Kids Ride – 1:30 at Peninsula Park (N)

Meet other cycling families on a short and fun 3-mile loop of wonderful parks and playgrounds. More info here.

Sunday, August 21st

Sunday Parkways East Portland – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm (E)

Roll with your fellow Portlanders on a carfree loop around east Portland that will take you to cool parks filled with activities, food, live music, and more! It’s the last one of the season so make the best of it. More info here.

Have fun out there this weekend! And remember to check out the Gorge Pass and thank them for supporting our work.

CORRECTION, 8/12 at 8:57 pm: This post initially had the North Portland in Motion Ride under Sunday. It is on Saturday. I regret any confusion this may have caused.