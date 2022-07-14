Weekend Event Guide: Kidical Mass, sharrow art tour, alley cat for human rights, and more!

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone!

As we get into mid-summer, the weather is just ideal for outdoor happenings: pleasant temperatures and mostly blue skies with mesmerizing colorful sunsets. Here are some of our events for the weekend, however keep in mind there is always more available on our calendar.

Saturday, July 16th

Black to Nature – 11:00 am at Oxbow Park (east Gresham)

Black to Nature’s series of walks revolve around several spots of the city and around, teaching about their relationship with the city Black history and heritage. The third event is about The Importance of Water and will take place at Oxbow Park. Folks are also invited beforehand to receive parking passes at the Black Community of Portland Office in Gresham as well as to receive instructions about the exact meeting spot. More info here.

Movie Musical Sing-A-Long Ride – 1:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

With the slogan “kids are traffic too!”, Kidical Mass movement aims to get more kids into bikes. This Saturday the PDX chapter congregates again on a ride singing along kids musicals’ songs we and they grew up with. We dare you not to get them stuck in your mind! More info here.

Abort the Court Alleycat – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

In a brave and creative way to help folks get access to abortion in states where this right was stripped from them by SCOTUS recently, organizer Sofie Murray is throwing an alley cat race at Irving Park. More info here.

Art in the Bike Lane Ride – meet at 3:00 pm at Sewallcrest Park (SE)

Sharrow art is more and more becoming a thing in Portland and yes!—there’s a crowd-sourced map locating a lot of bike lane drawings around the city. This ride invites you to dress as your favorite characters and tour by some of some popular spots throughout the inner city. Photo stops fun is expected! More info here.

E-bike Ride Out – 4:00 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

Growingly popular e-bikes have their time this Saturday as they get their very own ride, cruising on some city hills. More info here.

Sunday, July 17th

Family Bike Campout – 10:00 am at Woodstock Park (SE)

Join other families from the bike activism collective Bike Loud PDX on a two-night getaway to Oxbow Park. Both journeys are ridden at friendly pace with scheduled stops and diverse optional activities are also part of the plan throughout the trip. More info here.

Memorial Ride for Rabbitt Fox – meet at 7:45 pm at Irving Park (NE)

A Portlander and a beloved promoter of the bike culture himself remembered for his audacities while on the wheels, Rabbit passed on recently. For this reason, friends from the Dead Baby Bikes Club are gathering to spend some time dedicated to his memory. Here’s a recap of our story sharing some words on him and remembering him on this year’s Ladds 500. More info here.