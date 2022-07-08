Pedalpalooza Cat Ride brings out feline families and friends

Feline friends. (Photos: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

Cat people across Portland put on their whiskers and cat ears and gathered yesterday evening for the fourth annual Cat Ride, and it was a purr-fect success. (Groan all you want at my cat puns. I can’t resist.)

Amy Hamill co-lead the Cat Ride for the fourth year in a row.

While most of the attendees simply adopted feline energy with a cat-inspired costume, some kitty whisperers managed to wrangle their real cats onto bikes to take them along for the ride. Anyone who has owned a cat will know this is no small feat. If domestic cats have one thing in common, it’s that they do not like to be told what to do, so I was quite impressed to see several content cats hanging out on the back of bikes.

Passersby may have been surprised to hear several dozen people meowing down the Southeast Ankeny greenway, but I know the clowder was well-appreciated. (Did you know ‘clowder’ means group of cats? Well, now you do.)

Hooray for cats on bikes!

This is one of the most fun Pedalpalooza traditions I’ve seen yet.

Check out our gallery below of the spiffed-up felines, and start training your cat to get on a bike now so they’ll be ready for next year.

Tanuki Bayashi is chilling in the vented backpack with a view. Lola was kind enough to grace us with her presence last night. When you can’t manage to get a real cat on a bike, this is the next best thing.