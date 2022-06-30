Weekend Event Guide: Unite with victims, sewing cyclists, and dog lovers

Look! Over there! Fun bike events! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone. We’re halfway way through the year. Can you believe that?! Let’s celebrate with a weekend where the weather will be fine and the streets will be filled with powerful Bike Summer energy.

Before you head out, check the official Pedalpalooza calendar for ride updates, cancellations, and so on.

Check out this week’s ride selections below…

Friday, July 1st

Jock Jams Ride – 7:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Teenage Dirtbag Bike Club kicks off their first ever Jock Jams Ride. Folks are invited to put on that old nostalgic sportswear you have and show some vibes out on the streets. More info here.

Saturday, July 2nd

Sew Many Bikes – 2:00 pm at Bolt Neighborhood Fabric Boutique (NE)

Attention sewing enthusiasts! Join Marne Rowland Duke on a tour of Portland fabric stores, pattern makers, and sewing studios. Wear your best makes. More info here.

Champagne Ride – 6:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

It’s a dress-to-impress occasion where bubblies are the cornerstone of one of the fanciest rides of the season. More info here.

Sunday, July 3rd

Victims of Vehicular Violence Ride – 11:00 am SE 17th Ave & Linn St

This ride is an act of celebration for the lives of all those who have survived vehicular violence or have been impacted by it. Hosted by a survivor, we’ll come together as victims, friends and family members to raise our voices. The ride is organized by Estelle Morley, just a year after she became a victim of a serious collision. More info here.

Sundays on Going – 12:00 pm from NE 6th and Going

Your weekly summer Sunday neighborhood meeting goes red, white and blue. Join Bike Loud PDX on its very own mini Sunday Parkways. Every Sunday through August, meet at 10:00 am and set on a slow roll eastbound along the Going greenway at noon. More info here.

Pupperpalooza – 1:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

This human-friendly bike ride is an opportunity for furry four-paws to meet their friends and play while being ridden by several dog parks in N-NE of the city. Humans are accepted even if they don’t bring a pup. More info here.

