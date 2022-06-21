Pedalpalooza Ride Guide: June 21 ~ 24

Pedalpalooza Bike Summer keeps rolling along. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Finally! It appears we have warmer, sunnier weather on the horizon. And it’s a good thing because Bike Summer is still going strong into its third (of 12!) weeks.

To help guide you through the fun options, every Monday (sorry, I couldn’t get to this yesterday) we choose one ride from each day that looks interesting and worthy of your attention. As always, check out our Weekend Event Guide and Calendar for more of our ride selections (remember you can filter our calendar to only show the Pedalpalooza category).

This week you’ll have a chance to make some noise with some fun music-themed rides…

Tuesday, June 21st

Sync It! – 7:00 pm at Woodstock Park (SE)

Booming music makes group rides better. But a cacophony of competing crooners can be sound more like chaos than coolness. Leaders of this ride will sync up their devices and roll with a shared Spotify playlist that everyone can contribute to. More info here.

Wednesday, June 22nd

Bleeps and Bloops Ride – 6:00 pm at Holladay Park (NE)

A different take on a musical ride, organizers promise a musical parade and encourage participants to, “Strap on your synthesizers, your noisemaking devices, your ring modulators and Gameboys…and your mini-xylophones, too,” as they pedal from park to park. More info here.

Thursday, June 23rd

Drum n Bass Ride – 8:00 pm at Powell Park (SE)

If you’re looking for a dance ride, this could be right up your alley. Ride leaders say, “There will be plenty of jungle, breakbeats, bangers, new and old.” More info here.

Friday, June 24th

Better Naito Forever Celebration Ride – 5:00 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

The new protected bike lanes on Naito Parkway that opened last month are a huge deal. Just as important as the lanes themselves is how the project came about. This ride will be led by activists from Better Block PDX who were there at the beginning. They will regale you with tales of pushing the limits of PBOT and will share what it took to get this project over the finish line. More info here.

As always, check the official calendar for details on every single ride. And be sure to check official event pages for latest updates and cancellations before you roll out. Have fun out there!