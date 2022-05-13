Birders will use bikes to find more species along Columbia Slough

A pair of bird lovers will hop on bikes this Sunday for a novel fundraiser.

Ryan Gilpin and Thomas Meinzen with the nonprofit Columbia Slough Watershed Council will embark on their ‘Biking Big Day’ to see how many bird species they can find in one day.

The main channel of the Columbia Slough runs east-west for 19 miles between Troutdale and the north Portland peninsula. It’s home to over 175 bird species and is a wonderful and convenient escape from the city that’s one of the region’s classic bike routes.

Advertisement

CSWC has a bird walk program that Gilpin and Meinzen help lead. Their bike ride this weekend will raise funds to keep that program going. Their route (above) will take them on a loop through northeast Portland neighborhoods to Smith and Bybee Lakes, along the Columbia River, and out to Kelley Point Park. Anyone who wants to donate to their cause can pledge per species or just donate a flat amount.

If you’d like to pledge, visit this website where you can enter your info.

If you want to learn more about the Slough and the CSWC, they’re hosting a big 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 21st at Whitaker Ponds Nature Park.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Front Page, Rides/Events

columbia slough path, columbia slough watershed council