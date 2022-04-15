County lowers speed limit on popular Sauvie Island cycling route

Posted by on April 15th, 2022 at 10:14 am

Pack of bike riders on a rural road

A pack of bike riders on NW Gillihan Road.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

New speed limit signs installed by Multnomah County late last month should encourage lower speeds on a major cycling route on Sauvie Island.

NW Gillihan Road is the southern half of the main loop around the rural, farm-dotted island about 10 miles north of downtown Portland. The scenic and usually low-traffic roads on Sauvie Island are a big draw for bicycle riders who seek a quick escape from the city. The only downside is that, like with many rural roads, there isn’t much room on the shoulder. When car users pass bike riders at high speeds, it can be very stressful.

Island residents formally requested the lower speed limits. Multnomah County responded to the concerns by requesting a speed limit reduction from 55 mph to 45 mph on the six-mile stretch of road. The Oregon Department of Transportation studied the road and granted their request in fall 2021. These will be new signs, since the road previously had a statutory speed (default speeds set in Oregon law for specific types of roads) and was not required to have speed limit signs.

a speed reader tool at side of rural road

A speed reader board was in operation on NW Gillihan in 2017.

This move comes four years after Multnomah County banned booze on the island during the summer due in large part to traffic safety concerns.

The lower speeds on Gillihan should help improve road safety on the island and might even help tamp down ongoing tensions between some drivers and bike riders.

If you ride out there regularly, let us know if you notice any difference.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

1. Put up Speed Limit sign.
2. Speed Limit not enforced.
3. Speed Limit is now meaningless and ignored by those that ignore inconvenient laws.
4. Priceless.
5. Repeat starting at 1.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree. Obviously enforcement is important, but saying the reduced speed limits and signage does nothing is just so wrong in my opinion. I drive and I notice and obey speed limit signs. So my kids and other folks I know. And once these signs are in the County’s GIS/data mapping layer, they will be a part of onboard car computer systems (like the one in my new car that shows the speed limit and often will change at the exact spot in the road where I see the sign) that shows speed limits on dashboards and so on.

Despite the popular narrative that everyone is lawless and the streets are a hellscape, I find it quite unproductive and actually quite unhelpful to dismiss good faith efforts like this to actually do something.

Also, the point you might be missing is that lower speed limits have a huge impact on legal cases if/when someone is hit. As in, judges/lawyers/cops/insurance adjusters will all base their analysis of a case on the posted speed limit. So if you got hit in a 55 mph zone by someone going 60 mph their speed wouldn’t be a big factor in the case. But if you get hit by someone going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, all the sudden they face a lot more fault and possible punishment for their speed.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

>but saying the reduced speed limits and signage does nothing is just so wrong in my opinion

It probably relies on how its done, where its done, and who enforces transgressions against it.

The speed reduction on N Willamette has been, as predicted, completely useless. It has increased the amount of people just straight up driving in bike lane to bypass law-abiding motorists.

We know that outside of enforcement, the large majority of motorists will choose to drive an dangerous manner. Even in places with higher traffic enforcement its still routine for people to drive 5-10 mph over the speed maximum.

Sauvie Island is Multnomah County, and they still to enforce public safety laws so I’d guess it’ll be more effective than a speed reduction in Portland, where everyone knows laws don’t exist and you can basically do whatever you want.

Despite the popular narrative that everyone is lawless and the streets are a hellscape, I find it quite unproductive and actually quite unhelpful to dismiss good faith efforts like this to actually do something.

I think the data bears out that simply existing in the City of Portland is far more dangerous than it was even three or four years ago. Everyone except PBOT are completely pessimistic about the PBOTs ability to deliver useful, safe infrastructure and its going to cast a shadow of everything they do.

PBOT used to build subpar infrastructure and hype the hell out of it, but it all relied on the roads being generally safe. Now, no one is buying it.

This is Multnomah County catching frustration that is really about PBOT. I don’t think PBOT is acting in good faith when they refuse to install evidence-based traffic infrastructure. I don’t think PBOT is acting in good faith when we have to “pilot” projects to make their roads meet safety standards. PBOT, like the rest of the city government is failed, and they no longer serve the residents of this city or act as responsible stewards of our money.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

cmh89,

OK. thanks for sharing your opinion. You have a much more gloomy perspective than I do. Not saying I think everything is fine. I’m just saying that I think things are super f’d up and messy right now and everyone – from individuals to gov’t agencies – are struggling and trying to cope with it. PBOT is far from perfect and I’m one of their most ardent critics, but I absolutely think they are not “failed”.

Also, I agree that people will continue to drive over the speed limit… Which is why we need to get limits as low as possible! 5-10 over 55 mph is a lot more dangerous/deadly than 5-10 over 45!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

5-10 over 55 mph is a lot more dangerous/deadly than 5-10 over 45!

Some argue that, absent enforcement, people will drive in whatever manner feels comfortable given the built environment (a position I don’t fully embrace). If so, I would agree that 5-10 over 55 mph is about as dangerous as 15-20 over 45.

In fact, the 55 limit might be safer, because there will be less variability in people’s behavior, and everyone will know what to expect.

Underlying this is a factual question about whether lowering speed limits absent any other intervention improves safety. If it does, then I agree we should be lowering speed limits where it makes sense to do so, even if we aren’t enforcing them.

And who knows? We might end up electing some leaders who see value in enforcing traffic laws, and having lower limits in place would be beneficial.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Brent
Guest
Brent

Your critique is not without merit. But as we all know, you can only speed as much as the person in front of you. If it’s busy enough (and summer traffic on Sauvie Island can get pretty busy), someone is bound to be going relatively near the speed limit, slowing down everyone behind them.

Sure, when there is little traffic and/or off busy season, scofflaws can speed as much as they want, but that’s already the case.

Without consistent enforcement this may only be a marginal improvement in speed and safety. Maybe it’s worth it. Maybe not. But I don’t think anyone will know if don’t do anything.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

The speed limit changes in Portland have lowered speeds. PBOT published the data. Validating drivers that want to drive a reasonable speed slows the speeders down.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ROH
Guest
ROH

Even 45 mph on those roads seems to fast. 35 seems more appropriate. It’s a small island so where are people rushing to?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
rh
Guest
rh

Lots of Deer should be introduced on Sauvie Island. Folks will drive slower (maybe even 25 mph) if it means they won’t hit a deer and do damage to their car.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
rainbike
Guest
rainbike

So, you propose outsourcing traffic enforcement to deer now?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I agree! But this is a classic example of the type and feel of the roadway leading to the speeding. It’s wide open, good sight lines, and very easy to go fast without even realizing how fast you’re going. So I don’t think it’s people rushing, it’s more of a design issue.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
