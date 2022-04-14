Comment of the Week: On being judged just for walking

Posted by on April 14th, 2022 at 9:03 am

“A close acquaintance asked me if I was on ‘hard times’ or wondered if I needed any financial assistance because I was frequently seen walking.”

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight notable comments. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you deem worthy.

***

Lacorota’s comment on our Betsy Johnson I-5 crossing article read like a meditation on getting around by foot. Was I reading Whitman, or Thoreau?–no, this is BikePortland! Nevertheless, I wanted to find a comfortable chair and read more.

Lacorota brings up a way of thinking about cars that even well-meaning people express — that there must be something wrong if you are not in one. Here’s the comment:

A close acquaintance asked me if I was on “hard times,” or wondered if I needed any financial assistance because I was frequently seen walking. Walking in foul weather sometimes, with all my rain gear on. Neighbors mentioned seeing me many miles from home. They felt “sorry” for me, older person, walking home in the dark, cold and rain, with a headlamp. I felt sorry for them when I walked by and waved as they were stuck in traffic a half-mile from home. It’s often a parking lot as far as I can see. Many looked fatigued and depressed, sitting there, waiting. Made me pause and consider who was the real loser.

Advertisement

One neighbor I hadn’t seen in a few months wondered if I’d lost my home. I was walking home from a grocery store 4 miles away. I had my groceries in my backpack, rain gear on, and headlamp on high beam. Nope, home is paid for, in good repair, and electricity still on. A-okay.

I assured everyone, I’m doing fine, but appreciate their concern for my non-motorized, well-being. Though I have a sight disability preventing me from driving, it’s equally a conscious choice. Before disability, I walked, cycled, or hopped on transit the same.

But somehow my social status was judged as compromised, mediocre perhaps, because I’m not driving a car. A nice car. Something must be “wrong.” We discussed it later and I told my acquaintance that in some countries it’s not unusual to see bank presidents, the mayor, physicians, and a common laborer sharing the same trains, busses, or cycling the same streets. And even chatting together with a beer.

Thank you lacorota.

Read past COTW here.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
ivanstephancurlymaxD Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
maxD
Guest
maxD

In case anyone wants to get really excited about walking, I recommend Wanderlust by Rebecca Solnit

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

co-sign

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

I read the quote and immediately felt validated. I have a neurological disorder (epilepsy) and was forced to be car free during parts of my life. Had I not had my two feet (and a bicycle and Trimet Honored Citizen bus pass) I would not have been able to get to work, meetings, Dr. appointments, or shop for groceries.
I had a 7 mile one way commute to my employment which I took by bike unless the weather was icy, or snowing. Thank you Trimet. It was faster to bike than ride the bus. Busses only run as fast as rush hour traffic.
Thanks for selecting this as comment of the week. Glad it’s back.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
stephan
Guest
stephan

Thank you for this comment, lacorota! I was also struck by how beautifully it captured both the view of people who drive everywhere, and how that’s at odd with the actual experience of walking or biking. Thank you for sharing, I come back to words when I am out and about and smile.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests