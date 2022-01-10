People on Bikes: A sunny Sunday on North Willamette Blvd

We were just treated to a splendid weekend of sunny weather. Given all the gloom and cold and rain we’ve had, it was such a relief to get a dry and bright weekend.

As always, Portlanders who love to ride bikes responded in droves. One of the best places to ride in my neighborhood is along the North Willamette bluff between Dog Bowl and N Rosa Parks Way. This is one of those (all too) rare and precious streets in our city where at certain times it feels like walkers and bikers have all the power and drivers are the ones who are in the minority and must act like it.

And on Sunday, it was jam-packed with people on bikes. I rolled over in the afternoon and caught tons of people coming and going on rides. Check out who rode by…



