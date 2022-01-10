People on Bikes: A sunny Sunday on North Willamette Blvd

Posted by on January 10th, 2022 at 2:59 pm

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We were just treated to a splendid weekend of sunny weather. Given all the gloom and cold and rain we’ve had, it was such a relief to get a dry and bright weekend.

As always, Portlanders who love to ride bikes responded in droves. One of the best places to ride in my neighborhood is along the North Willamette bluff between Dog Bowl and N Rosa Parks Way. This is one of those (all too) rare and precious streets in our city where at certain times it feels like walkers and bikers have all the power and drivers are the ones who are in the minority and must act like it.

And on Sunday, it was jam-packed with people on bikes. I rolled over in the afternoon and caught tons of people coming and going on rides. Check out who rode by…

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff.

4
bike_guy_ty
Subscriber
bike_guy_ty

My partner and I had stopped for a break half a block south of where you were at! When I peeped you snapping pics I got excited cause I knew it meant another People on Bikes gallery!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SERider
Guest
SERider

Are these pictures representative of the percentage of ebikes you saw? I only see one (maybe two if the bottom photo is an ebike). I’m really surprised as ebikes are so much more common where I live in Seattle. Maybe it’s the hills or increased average income compared to Portland? Even for just fun riding around/touring I still see a lot of ebikes around here (and I live on a greenway, so I get a decent sampling of bikes riding by).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yes pretty much a representative sample. I most left out more training-type, hardcore riders in spandex because there were soo many of them. There are a ton of ebikes in Portland too! Keep in mind this is just about 25-30 minutes on one street.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jim Chasse
Guest
Jim Chasse

Thanks JM!
I took a ride Sunday to check out the progress of Division St. (under construction) and had a couple pass me while I was taking pics of the ODOT STIP project at the I-205 interchange. They stopped at a restaurant in the Jade district and I questioned them where they’d come from. They had ridden from the Woodstock hood out Springwater to the 130’s bikeway and were on a loop they usually take and were stopping for lunch. After further discussion they admitted they had driven from SW, parked and started their ride from the Woodstock area. That they thought the cuisine was worth it was an awakening for me. Jade District!
Then I rode the I-205 path from Division to Holgate. Homeless/houseless and depressing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
