OBRA takes disciplinary action against racer who competed with swastikas on jersey

Posted by on November 11th, 2021 at 12:28 pm

The Oregon Bicycle Racing Association (OBRA), a statewide nonprofit that sanctions bicycle races, took disciplinary action Wednesday against a rider who competed at a cyclocross event on Sunday at Rainier High School.

According reports from sources who’ve reached out to BikePortland, a rider in the Category 2/3 field of the Cyclocross Crusade event wore a shirt and hat emblazoned with messages related to conspiracy theories about the vaccine, government overreach, the Holocaust, and so on. In a photo from Instagram posted by @bolognamologna, a swastika can be clearly seen.

“At this race, someone was allowed to race while displaying two hand drawn swastikas on the back of their shirt, as well as other forms of false information,” the poster wrote. “@oregonbikeracing claims that they want to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all cyclists, especially those of historically marginalized communities. These actions do not line up with these proposed values.”

Another reader who emailed us about this today said, “Our racing community has always been a cocoon and safe place we take for granted.”

One person who contacted us said they saw the shirt. “He’s been at a few [Cylcocross] Crusade races with the same weird outfits that say nonsense about vaccines and QAnon and stuff.” We’ve also heard that the same rider wore a shirt that said “Kill Fauci” at the Cyclocross Crusade race two weekends ago in Cascade Locks.

The rider (whose name I’m not going to share here at this time) is a long-time OBRA member and racer with results going back as far as 2001.

Yesterday, OBRA Executive Director Chuck Kenlan issued a statement saying the group had taken disciplinary action. Here’s that statement:

“I am writing to you this evening to discuss an incident that took place at an OBRA race last weekend. An OBRA member and racer drew a symbol of hate on the shirt worn during the race. Although this came to us without first-hand knowledge or evidence, we finally got confirmation of it this morning. I want to thank all of the OBRA community that alerted us to this and for the people that captured photos that confirmed the action. The race organizers and officials try their best but can’t always spot things like this. This action was a clear violation of OBRA’s Code of Conduct and disciplinary action was taken:

OBRA, the Cyclocross Crusade, and all of our race promoters strongly believe that our events must be places where every person feels safe and accepted. OBRA does not stand with Nazis, or other hate groups and will not tolerate hate speech or symbols at our events.

OBRA is not perfect. The organization is made up of a dedicated volunteer board of directors and a hard-working, part-time staff. We are also made up of you, our community that expects the best of us. OBRA allows you to have a say in how we are governed by electing our board of directors and developing rules to help govern racing and the administration of the organization. We are constantly striving to be better and create an inclusive environment where every person that wants to race a bike feels safe and accepted.”

I’ve asked Kenlan for more details on the action taken and will update this post when/if we hear back.

UPDATE, 1:30 pm: Kenlan says, “At this point we are keeping this internal. We are working with the board, staff and DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] committee to come to a resolution around this very serious violation of the OBRA Code of Conduct.”

UPDATE, 3:05 pm: Rick Potestio from the Cyclocross Crusade says they have sent the rider a letter, “informing him that he is in violation of our Code of Conduct and is banned from further participation in the race series. He is also banned from the two remaining venues: the Portland International Raceway and Barton Park.”

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Pedaling in PDX
Guest
Pedaling in PDX

Looking at the image captured by @bolognamologna I’m confused as to how this person’s attire was not put under more scrutiny, even more so with the known call for violence seen at a previous event, and not called out by surrounding participants. I understand races can be chaotic, but this is a teachable moment for everyone in attendance or with plans to attend future events. This person probably wanted to make a scene, and was likely primed for confrontation, but that is no excuse to turn a blind eye.

“Now, we must all fear evil men. But there is another kind of evil which we must fear most, and that is the indifference of good men.”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

People are allowed to express their beliefs. I have seen people at races loudly (visually loud) express many different points of view, both right and left. This is fine, expression is good. However, once it gets attacking or aggressive it is too far and time to step in. I think OBRA did a good job handling this.

Though, I personally prefer it if politics and cycling are kept well separated. I just want to race my bike.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Might we assume that NORBA receives no government funding whatsoever and it isn’t governed by the US Constitution and the first amendment? Even hate speech (and thus symbols on jerseys) is legal in this country.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

The First Amendment limits the authority that any government entity has over censoring the speech of its citizens – full stop. It applies to nobody else.

It does not limit anyone else’s ability to react to that speech, nor does it limit private organizations, employers, or clubs (such as OBRA) to create rules around the limits of free speech at their events or activities. The Amendment was meant to prevent tyrannous censorship of any criticism of the government.

If OBRA wants to limit what speech is allowed at their events, they are within their rights to do so. Why does this need to be explained to adults who should have taken civics classes when they were children?

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
matt savage
Guest
matt savage

Norba hasn’t existed for two decades…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

I saw several instagram stories from people hollering at the individual to get out of there with the hate speech and saying that they (the individual) wasn’t welcome there. I’m not sure what else you hope they do?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Pedaling in PDX
Guest
Pedaling in PDX

I have not seen those, only the image from bologna and this. Thanks for sharing, that’s quite reassuring.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jeff Chochon
Guest
Jeff Chochon

Thanks OBRA for doing as you say.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Tony Thayer-Osborne
Guest
Tony Thayer-Osborne

Lining up behind this guy suuuuucked. I’m glad it won’t be something I have to think about for the last couple of crusade races this series but maybe it should have happened sooner.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

UPDATE, 3:05 pm: Rick Potestio from the Cyclocross Crusade says they have sent the rider a letter, “informing him that he is in violation of our Code of Conduct and is banned from further participation in the race series. He is also banned from the two remaining venues: the Portland International Raceway and Barton Park.”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

You are way off base here David. Showing up to a bike race with a swastika is vile and should not be tolerated. This person was a participant in a private event. They must follow the rules laid out by the organizers. If the OBRA rules are insufficiently clear on the hate speech and display of symbols of hate, they should be changed immediately.

You should acquaint yourself with what the right to free speech does protect and what it does not.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Zack
Guest
Zack

Curious how OBRA’s code of conduct applies to a race series named after the violent historical event where white Europeans waged a centuries-long holy war against Muslims in God’s name? I wonder how welcome Muslim participants feel at an event with such a name?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
