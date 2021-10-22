How an Oregon legislator bought a family e-bike without breaking the bank

Posted by on October 22nd, 2021 at 9:26 am

Oregon State Rep Karin Power and her new Tern GSD.
(Photo: Power via Instagram)

Electric cargo bikes are quickly becoming the vehicle of choice for many Portland families. The other day when I pulled up to a local high school’s bike parking, I saw two Tern cargo bikes already parked (I was on one too!). I later learned both were owned by the same family. They had bought one for dad and one for mom.

Despite the fact that, unlike e-cars, e-bikes have almost zero marketing footprint and get no government subsidies, sales of these remarkable vehicles is skyrocketing. We don’t have Oregon-specific numbers, but nationwide e-bike sales have grown a whopping 240% in the past 12 months. Suffice it to say there is a revolution happening in how people get around and it’s being driven almost completely by organic demand.

Unfortunately, one of the barriers to hopping on this exciting transportation trend is cost. Americans are conditioned to see bicycles as a cheap option, and e-bikes come with sticker shock for many people. There are lower-priced brands out there, but to get something that’s reliable, high-quality and feature-filled, you’ve got to spend about $3,000. Eventually we’ll have government programs to help folks purchase these bikes (some states already do!), but for now the potential of e-bikes will be limited to those who can afford it.

But there’s another option! Financing.

That’s the path Oregon State Representative Karin Power just took to buying a Tern GSD (retail around $5,000) e-bike for her family. Power, a Democrat who represents Milwaukie and parts of southeast Portland, recently shared her story on Instagram:

“Meg [Power’s partner] and I have wanted to transition to a more fun and environmentally-friendly form of transportation for a long time, but it can be really expensive to make the switch. Not only that, it has been really hard to find the time to exercise. Who knew working a full-time job and raising two kids during a global pandemic could be so demanding?

Luckily for us, Splendid Cycle worked with Unitus Community Credit Union to create a bike loan program that makes buying an eBike a lot like buying a car and doesn’t require outstanding credit. We were able to secure a 3-year loan on the eBike with a monthly payment of about 180 dollars (which ends up being just a bit more than what we spend monthly on gas for our old Subaru).

Making healthier choices doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. I’m really grateful for the folks at Splendid Cycle who worked with our family to help us make the switch. I’ll be posting more about what it’s like transitioning to an eBike in the future!”

There are several local credit unions that offer bicycle loans. We’ve reported on them and Splendid Cycles lists a few of them on their website. Most Portland e-bike shops offer some sort of financing. The eBike Store in Piedmont has it. So does Clever Cycles on SE Hawthorne and Pedego on NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

It’s great to see so many families use e-bikes instead of e-cars — especially when they happen to be a mayor or in the case of Rep Power, a member of a powerful transportation committee.

Viva la revolución!

Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Family Biking
, ,

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

joan
Subscriber
joan

So much to love about this! First, I’m always glad to see more parents moving around by bikes with kids–and even more so when that parent is an elected official.

I also appreciate Rep Power’s transparency on financing. That’s an important part of this, and this information makes it easier for me to start moving forward with an ebike purchase for myself.

At what point do we give up hope for tax credits for ebikes? The bill earlier this year proposed up to 30% of purchase price and then was watered down to 15%… and how would that mix with financing anyway? I’ve heard there are long waits for ebikes so I don’t want to hold off too long.

6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for sharing Joan! As for hope for tax credits. I say why wait for feds? We have the power to do something locally. I mean, Oregon has a huge, well-funded nonprofit called Forth that is very well-connected and is all about advocating for EVs. I think they should be able to put something together with the help of a few advocates. I cannot fathom why Oregon doesn’t have some sort of e-bike subsidy program yet. Let’s go!

6 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

If there are long waits for ebikes then what is the need for a tax credit?

5 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

There are long waits right now because of increasing demand and supply chain problems, as with many things. The idea of a tax credit isn’t to support the business, but to encourage folks to use bikes instead of cars. We have all sorts of tax credits and incentives for things that the government has decided to support: kids, owning homes, investing in retirement, electric vehicles.

5 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

Yes, but if demand is outpacing supply then it’s not transforming the market, or at least not by very much. It mostly means the lines will be longer, or the pre-credit price will be raised.

3 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Housing prices are also going up. Should we link that to a reduction in the mortgage credit on income taxes? I think a temporary supply problem isn’t an issue to create policy around.

1 hour ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

I wouldn’t link rising home prices to a reduction in the mortgage interest deduction, though I’m open to the possibility if I understood the mechanism.

I agree that one shouldn’t build policy around a temporary condition that is expected to change. But at the same time, if the policy isn’t in place yet it seems prudent to wait until the market can respond appropriately to the incentive.

How the Supply Chain Broke, and Why It Won’t Be Fixed Anytime Soon

49 minutes ago
SERider
Guest
SERider

Radwagon4 retails for $1899, with some discount coupons floating around the internet. You don’t have break the bank for one of these types of bikes.

6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah for sure SERider. Rad is rad and has been a huge seller here in Portland! I just didn’t mention them because, not only is $2,000 still a big lift for some folks… But I have heard so many horror stories about the lack of quality of their components. They also aren’t sold at local bike shops, so folks don’t have as great of service options for them.

6 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

What horror stories have you heard? As a recent RW owner, I’m a little worried to hear.

The frame is a tank. I’m not worried about that. They use Bafang motors and Samsung batteries, so they’re good there. The drivetrain is otherwise Shimano, so good there. The brakes have crap power. Are they unreliable too? That would be scary. Is it the controller?

I know one problem has been that RAD has been slow getting out replacement parts due to the global supply chain shortage. I’m sure they’re not the only one affected, but if their parts are more likely to break this could affect RAD owners more than more expensive options.

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’ve heard many shop employees say how hard the bikes are to work on and that because of the lower-priced parts they are prone to needing more attention… then again this is coming from bike industry folks who can’t sell them! The bikes are great and lots of folks are very happy with them. I don’t want to mislead anyone. I mean, they are way less expensive than other leading brands and their sales and reviews tell the story.

5 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

I also think that maybe RAD owners are just harder to deal with than owners of more expensive bikes. It’s hard to fork over hundreds of dollars to service a <$2K bike, but probably seems reasonable on a $6K bike.

The direct sale thing is definitely a double-edged sword. It's always good to have a relationship with an LBS, and I always want to find a way to get some money to Clever Cycles and Cat Six. But $5K+ for a Tern? Maybe after my kids are done with college.

4 hours ago
 Jason
Guest
 Jason

I know in the past years, they used BAFANG motors, which are actually a conversion kit. A high quality e-bike frame will have an integrated motor (for mid drive). Also, RP uses hub drive which has two significant down sides, in my opinion; 1) it’s less natural feeling – mid drive integrates with your pedal strokes and thus augments your stroke and 2) hub motors can wreck your wheel from too much torque. Of course, the counter point to the second is that mid drive can snap a chain. Since I already have had issues (on all my bikes) with the rear wheel, I prefer to risk breaking the chain.

4 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

They still use Bafang rear hub motors. Bafang is considered to be very good. Yes, they are sold as conversion kits but then so are mid-drives.

Rear hub motor is definitely a compromise and I’d prefer mid-drive if I didn’t have to pay the difference. But honestly, speaking as someone who has ridden mid-drive ebikes since 2001 (!), the cadence sensor works just fine.

It’s not just chain snapping, it’s chain wear and cassette wear. Luckily those are relatively cheap, certainly cheaper than dealing with a ruined wheel! Though at least with my RadWagon I’m not worried about the wheels. 22″ fat wheels. They are small and overbuilt. Spokes are many, and they are short.

4 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Smaller wheels are definitely stronger than full size wheels. Although, they tend to be more jarring. You can off-set that with tire width and pressure.

Interestingly, the cassette wear is mostly caused by poor gear choices. New e-bike riders tend to avoid shifting, they lug the gears thinking the motor does all the work. I however am a spinner, which convineiniently elicited the best performance from the Bosch. Not sure about others. But the mechanics were surprised I was still on the original cassette and chain at the 2000 mile mark.

As with most things, you get out what you put into it.

2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You get what you pay for. Rad makes good budget bikes, but there are trade-offs when comparing to something like a Tern or a Surly Big Easy.

3 hours ago
 Jason
Guest
 Jason

Love it! This is a great use for ped-elec, and Tern is a great brand.

5 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

BTW, Karin Power’s district includes a good chunk of SE Portland, too, including Sellwood and Eastmoreland.

3 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Nice article…and Great to hear ‘your’ banks are issuing e-bike loans….though it is sadly still rare, as I checked our family’s credit union / bank and could not find one that had such an an option list on their site / loan forms, yet:
– Umpqua Bank (nope)
– FirstTech FCU (nope)
– IQ FCU (nope)
– UH FCU (nope)
– Hawaii State FCU (nope)

It would be so nice if an e-bike loan could have the same interest rate as an eco friendly car (1.2% APR) as one of our FCUs offer thru their ‘Green Auto Loan’ that reduces the rate by a full percentage (1%) point. So much better than a personal loan (~4% to 5%) or credit card rate (10% to 18%).

2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I looked up the bike loan recommended by Splendid cycles and the 9.9% rate was higher than for a personal loan. I hope that Rep Powers got a better rate.

26 minutes ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

There are also e-conversion kits for those that are comfortable wrenching their own bike and really on a budget. Not for everybody for sure, but they can be a very cost-effective alternative. I’ve got a bomb-proof old Giant TCX (CX bike) that I currently use as my crap-weather/commuter/gravel bike, but I’m planning on eventually getting a mid-drive kit to convert it. I wouldn’t recommend the ones on Amazon, since they’re usually older versions of what you can get on Ali Express, and often more expensive as well. From the people I’ve talked to about it and the installation videos I’ve watched, if you’re comfortable removing/installing a crankset then putting on a mid-drive kit isn’t too difficult, and you can use a bike you’re already familiar with :-).

1 hour ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

I’m thinking of doing that myself on an old city bike of mine. I have to decide whether I’m up for a project, because I’m sure things will go wrong. I’m not terribly mechanical…

8 minutes ago
