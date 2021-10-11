Portland has a new plan to persuade you to stop driving so much

Posted by on October 11th, 2021 at 2:49 pm

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This week at city council, Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty will ask her colleagues to adopt a new plan for how Portland promotes the type of trips that will create a more healthy and humane city — while discouraging ones that do the opposite. Given that the same council meeting will include adoption of the Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) report, Portland city government is finally poised for a more aggressive approach to influencing transportation choices.

The City of Portland has a long legacy of encouraging people to drive less (what’s known as transportation demand management, or TDM). The Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) worked with employers to boost transit use as far back as the 1990s and created a Transportation Options Division within the agency in 2000. But while their work in this field has been laudable, it’s been almost 100% carrots and very few sticks. This has led to a worrying increase in driving in the past decade. According to U.S. Census data (in chart below), there were 95,211 more commuters in 2019 relative to 2000. Between 2010 and 2019, Portland added 46,174 solo car drivers — by far the largest increase of any mode. By comparison, Portland added just 2,707 bike commuters over the same timeframe.

(Source: U.S. Census/City of Portland)

Finally, with the political and public mood around the climate crisis and systemic inequities at all-time highs, a new plan provides a foundation for PBOT to shift their approach and change Portland’s troubling transportation trajectory.

The latest feather in PBOT’s TDM cap is the new Way to Go Plan (PDF) that will be at council Wednesday. The plan is notable because it organizes all PBOT’s best practices and ideas into one cohesive vision for the first time. Beyond just laying out a vision, the plan shares a detailed look at how PBOT plans to shift trips away from the outdated one-person-one-car paradigm and toward choices like bicycling, scooting, walking, and so on. The plan also includes a list of specific actions the bureau is working on and aims to complete within the next two years.

Keep in mind that since the publication of their 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, PBOT asks two overarching questions as they approach every policy discussion: “Will it advance equity and address structural racism?” and “Will it reduce carbon emissions?”.

I think that first question has been challenging for PBOT to balance with any policy or program that seeks to change transportation behavior. For instance, they’ve known for years that pricing car trips is an effective strategy to reduce driving, but they’ve worried about a general unease from the public that it was in conflict with equity goals (it’s not). Now PBOT is saying out loud what some activists have been screaming for years:

“While encouragement approaches have a role to play — particularly when used at the right time to enhance major capital projects and programmatic activities — PBOT also needs to use stronger behavior change tools,” reads the report. They even make the point in a chart:

PBOT says the reason many Portlanders of color aren’t bicycling or using transit or scooters isn’t because they don’t like to. Rather, it’s often because there are structural barriers in their way like cost, general public safety concerns, and living too far away from destination and resource-rich neighborhoods.

To address these disparities and encourage people to stop driving so much, PBOT studied nine “strategic priority areas” and evaluated each one’s potential impact on vehicle miles traveled (VMT) reduction and overcoming equity disparities.

The nine priority areas listed in the plan (in order of estimated impact) are:

Pricing – Fees, charges, and tolls—designed intentionally and equitably to manage demand.

Financial Incentives – … discounted passes, subsidies, and reimbursements — make using travel options more cost-competitive…

Direct Modal Services – Increasing the number, frequency, and reliability of transportation options, like transit, bike-share, scooter-share, car-share, and more…

Personal Security – People need to be and feel safe when taking transit, biking, walking, and rolling, so they don’t feel the need to travel in their own enclosed vehicle for every trip.

Right-Of-Way Management – Projects are built and road space is allocated to prioritize non-driving modes…

Land Use + Development – Neighborhoods and developments are planned… in ways that make it easier to walk, bike, roll, and take transit.

Employer Commute Programs – Working through and with employers to influence the ways their employees get to work…

Infrastructure Activation – New infrastructure… delivered in tandem with culturally appropriate community outreach, education, and other support.

Information + Encouragement – People need to know about their transportation options…

According to research conducted for PBOT by consultants from Fehr & Peers, making driving more expensive holds the most potential. “Converting workplace parking from free to paid is likely to result in a commute VMT reduction of 15 to 30 percent for employees commuting to workplaces where it is implemented, with a greater reduction in areas near high-quality transit and bicycle facilities,” reads a memo from the consultants.

A parking lot on SW 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland.

On the pricing front, PBOT says in the next two years they plan to (among other things): create a parking cash-out program for employers, create new parking meter districts, unbundle parking lots (charge a fee for parking even on privately-owned lots, something that has had excellent results in Seattle), create new fees for delivery companies, advocate for an amendment to the Oregon constitution to end spending constraints on revenue generated through taxes on motor vehicle owners, explore a central city “cordon” where car users would have to pay a toll to enter, and consider free or reduced parking for residents of “historically underserved neighborhoods” that would be paid for with a surcharge in other areas.

PBOT also says they plan to make the electric scooter share system permanent and increase the Biketown fleet to 2,500 bikes in the next two years.

When it comes to right-of-way management, the plan hints as a new “Healthy Back to School’s School Streets Program,” and making even more of the pandemic-inspired “Slow Streets” installations permanent.

This is a very promising new plan and we’ll be watching PBOT closely to see how/if/when they implement its recommendations. For more info, check out the council resolution which has links to the plan and appendix.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
J_R
Guest
J_R

Well, I certainly hope we get a new logo, and a task force, and an opportunity for staff to visit other cities and countries to see how they do it successfully, and provide opportunities for city staffers to travel to conferences to highlight Portland’s success with this new program. How can success possibly elude us this time?

Vote Up31Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I admire your cynicism. They must have lost their old plan.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

lets drum up another riot or three. what the other commentor said about it as well.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Ok, this is PBOT. Where is TriMet in all this planning? It fine to say “feel safe when taking transit”, but if TriMet has no intention of improving safety then it’s a no-go.
Again PBOT says “Increasing the number, frequency, and reliability of transportation options, like transit”, but if TriMet isn’t saying it along with them then it’ll result in nothing.

And does PBOT really think the powerful parking owners downtown won’t fight their “parking fees” tooth and nail?

Sigh, so many words from PBOT, and I bet there will be very little results, if any, for many many many years.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Guest
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

I had the same thought about TriMet service. Unless they offer more bus coverage and restore service on existing lines, most people in SW have no option but to drive. I’m often unsure of what “historically underserved” refers to, but there are many people who are currently underserved with transit, and that’s what matters when trying to reduce driving.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Carlsson
Guest
David Carlsson

You are absolutely correct. I’m in SW Portland. The only Trimet route within a mile of my house is the #1, which runs exactly 3x in the morning and 3x at night to downtown Portland, Monday through Friday only. Transportation options can’t be ignored or minimized if this is to have any real meaning.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Rerouting buses 1, 45, and 92 would be nice. Make bus 45 go over the newish Sellwood Bridge,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

When I look at the modal trend graph the growth in SOV use is much more stark if you do not ‘credit’ the initial drop but look at how far it has grown since 2005’s bottoming out…something like ~54K vs. 46k* by 2019. *”Between 2010 and 2019, Portland added 46,174 solo car drivers …”

I have long supported this package of actions …but I have to wonder if the outcomes are ‘positive’ enough given the state our regional is in…even with the “carrots + sticks”…it just reduces 2.2m metric tons vs the “business as usual” (aka “do nothing [by PBoT/ City]”. Or am I missing something?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Sometimes I worry about BP’s optimism and cheerleading for the city, which seems to be ‘the city that doesn’t work so well’ these days. Without some more critical voices, things aren’t going to change much. And this city has a tendency to produce weirdly overthought, overdesigned and overengineered programs and projects that may look good conceptually but don’t work so well in reality, partly because they are preaching to the choir, and the choir aren’t necessarily professional planners or engineers. My $0.002.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you loud and clear FDUP and I think about this a lot. In general, I don’t pan plans because they are just that… plans. I try to reserve my criticism for the right times and I think a certain level of optimism and cheerleading is absolutely necessary and warranted in some respects. Perspective is really important and it’s tough to maintain a healthy amount of it when you are so close to an issue for so long.

Keep in mind that I think BP needs to be here as a relatively independent voice and as a presenter of factual information. The more editorializing that happens on this site just increases the risk of having gov’t agencies, the public, elected officials, etc… write us off as just a bunch of whining and unreasonable activists. This is why I’m so concerned about the advocacy ecosystem in this town. BP is a weird animal in that we are forced to say things that no one else will say and we (I) end up being made out to be the bad guy because of it. I’m trying to get away from that type of relationship with the community and ideally we can present things here and then other people/groups can create the messaging and narratives that are necessary for progress.

Trying to be a respected critical advocacy voice AND a respected creator of journalism and content is a very tall order and while I strive to make this place achieve that, it would be much better for us all if we could rely on other sources for the former and leave the latter up to BP.

Thanks for your comment.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Andrew N
Guest
Andrew N

There’s a lot of nuance in your response that I totally respect, Jonathan, but I had a similar thought to FDUP, particularly when I got to your comment that this “is a very promising new plan”. Sure, it sounds good, but so what given PBOT’s piss-poor record of implementing these expensive, consultant-enriching “plans”? I’ve seen a lot of promising new plans in my almost 30 years of living here. And who cares (their ossified bureaucracy certainly doesn’t) if BP is watching closely if we already know that there will be no accountability when the “Way To Go Plan” only ends up picking the lowest-hanging fruit, begins collecting dust the moment that City Council signs off on it, and/or turns out to be as effective as Vision Zero? Just look at the very first comment here, which might as well be comment of the decade as far as I’m concerned. That cynicism is deeply warranted. Having said that, you’re in a tough position. What if, for an article like this, you tried incorporating more voices into your journalism, partially as a means of pulling back your own editorial voice? No doubt you could get some highly critical/skeptical quotes that would make a piece like this more well-rounded and seem less like cheerleading an agency that has abused our trust for far too long.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
JG
Guest
JG

If nothing else, it’s nice to see some positivity on the internet. Coming from a city with terrible infrastructure, I’ve found that biking in Portland is pretty nice most of the time, and your work usually reflects that.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Carlsson
Guest
David Carlsson

It’s also telling that the 2030 Bike Plan registered zero mentions. Perhaps the final nail in it’s coffin?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

I’m sure that most of the so-called leadership in Portland will be resoundingly voted out of office before any of this can be implemented.

We need to focus on getting the city of Portland to base line civilization before rolling out the next trendy transit initiative.

The bike lanes we have aren’t even clear for people to use. This isn’t even about the camps; regular drivers are parking in in them now too because they know there is no enforcement. Come ride N. Williams some time.

You can’t punish driving if you don’t work to make cycling a viable alternative.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Large cities with the lowest SUV/truck/(sedan) mode share all have fairly low cycling mode share. It’s transit and walking to transit that needs to be made a viable alternative, not cycling.

comment image

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

From experience, I know that Tokyo and Osaka both have a huge number of cyclists. I did not know that Delhi did as well. These numbers suggest to me that cycling may not be an essential part of a lower-car system, but it certainly isn’t incompatible with it.

Also these numbers are somewhat old, and conditions have changed (covid, Paris, telework, etc.) Cycling (or driving) might have take a bigger share of trips in some of these areas.

I strongly suspect the successful transit systems of the future will not look like the successful transit systems of today, which are built on a 19th century model of large vehicles/fixed route/fixed schedule.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

These numbers suggest to me that cycling may not be an essential part of a lower-car system, but it certainly isn’t incompatible with it.

This was my intended point. Cycling is not essential to decarbonization of transportation (and may not even play a major role) but can and should be a part of that process.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

First, I agree that public transit likely is likely the biggest key to reducing single occupancy automobile trips.

But Tokyo and Osaka have 14% and 19% cycling mode share (or at least, they did like a decade ago). Do we really consider that low? I mean it’s 3-4 times the current rate here in Portland, right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
AndWhereAreTheAntelopes
Guest
AndWhereAreTheAntelopes

I second the comment that a baseline of civilization will be needed before Portland’s non-car transit is viable. Having just spend several weeks in a large (foreign) city with an excellent and hugely successful biking and public transit infrastructure, the contrast is stark: We suck. Solution? : 1) there need to be barrier-protected bike lanes EVERYWHERE, regardless of cries of “but how will I/my customers park their cars!”, 2) mass transit should be frequent, safe and non-creepy….sorry utopian anarchist punk revolutionaries, the safe part means more, better trained police (preferably walking and riding their beats?) and a general reclaiming of the public space by the sane and functional 99.9 percent. My very non-professional 2 cents.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

In the past, I’ve suggested creating a “Willamette Bridge Authority” that would take over all the Willamette River ODOT bridges (Ross Island, Marquam, Fremont, St. Johns) and Multnomah County bridges (Sellwood, Hawthorne, Morrison, Burnside, Broadway, Sauvie Island). Toll all of them, and use the combined tolling revenue to replace the old bridges with earthquake-ready bridges, one at a time. Maybe even build some new bridges if they are needed (I’m thinking freight-oriented bridges at Swan Island and Linnton — with bikeways, of course).

I expect that tolling every Willamette River crossing would go a long way to helping meet PBOT’s demand management goals. The bridges are outside PBOT’s jurisdiction, of course, but they could certainly advocate for an integrated bridge tolling and management plan.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

How does the city charge for parking on a privately owned lot? Isn’t that a sales tax?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The “work from home” demographic is also increasing and this category tends to be just as cage-centric as the single occupancy cage commuter.

“explore a central city “cordon” where car users would have to pay a toll to enter”

This is an hilarious euphemism for congestion pricing (which is not freeway tolling, ever).

The stick is badly needed but I see no evidence that this city or its politicians has the necessary conviction to financially punish cage driving (in a sharply progressive manner, according to my political preference).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So aggravating to see them talking about new infrastructure when we can’t even use many of our off-street paths. Hardesty is going to have a tough time getting re-elected.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Dmayor00
Guest
Dmayor00

As a Washington resident that pays Oregon income taxes after commuting in, you could say I’m the problem. Oregon takes my tax dollars, gives nothing back in any form (no unemployment, no health care, no schools, and no new lanes). They also don’t use the tax dollars to build mass transit for my commute in any form. How is it fair to take our tax dollars, toll us, fee us to death, when Oregon / Portland should be thanking us for the billions in tax dollars we provide to the region.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jason Horman
Guest
Jason Horman

Honestly due to crime and lack of services there is no way in SE Portland I could give my car up. I can’t even walk to the mini mart without being harassed by homeless or potentially exposing myself to harm from the piles of trash in the sidewalks.

Tell ya what PBOT start by doing your job in clearing wrecked, stripped out cars in non whitebread communities. Maybe then I can feel secure riding my bike or even walking again.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Lin
Guest
Lin

MAX does not feel safe and is not clean. I choose bus over MAX. I don’t own a car. Transit must be safer and cleaner to get riders. When I am in other countries I never see public transit as off-putting as Portland’s MAX. Maybe because people can easily not pay it is a free for all:people sleep, leave garbage, bring unruly dogs, play play their loud music, yell, cuss. Scary.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Talk is cheap, and big plans from PBOT are even cheaper. Someone please wake me up when PBOT (or anyone in city government) actually does something bold and effective.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Bueno Keno
Guest
Bueno Keno

I run a construction company. If you charge me to drive on the city streets that I already paid for with my taxes, I’ll just pass the cost onto my customers. Please explain to me again how charging people to drive on the street helps the poor that the liberal leadership claims to care so deeply about?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

How about dealing with the Crime first.. nearly 70 people shot to death so far this year… probably past 70 by the time this is posted.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

When BikePortland, an extremely liberal platform and civic booster, finds its frequent posters united in criticizing our liberal city’s multiple failures, then a sea change is occurring. The curse “ may you live in interesting times” is upon us.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Granpa, Just don’t make the classic mistake of putting too much weight into “frequent posters” in the comments being somehow representative of a broader feeling/consensus. That can be tricky because in some ways, the folks who dominate this comment section are a very tiny sliver (and self-selected and demographically similar FWIW) of the overall community.

Also, about plans, I feel like some people just dismiss all of them outright when I think we need to look at each one and judge its merits based on how it fits in the overall scheme. Not all plans are created equally and if a plan is just fluff, I’m more likely to simply not even mention it on here. If you see a plan here that means I’ve judged it to be worth of your time. That phenomenon can lead folks to think I’m overly positive, but it’s just because I tend to only post things I’m personally interested in/excited about.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

All that being said. I do agree with you that a “sea change is occurring.” IMO it’s because Portland has failed to show quality leadership and progress on many key issues that are important to people on the left (for lack of a better term) and therefore many folks are moving to the center (or even to the right) out of disappointment/frustration.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
BikeJunkie
Guest
BikeJunkie

I agree with the cynicism here. It’s all fine and good for the city to spend $ on developing and marketing new plans. But the proof is in the pudding. The city refused to put proper bike lanes on Hawthorne, refuses to push back on highway expansion, and during the pandemic used barely effective- moveable barriers on low-traffic streets which have been kicked to the curb (literally).
We need deterrents to dangerous driving and cut through traffic
https://99percentinvisible.org/episode/episode-29-cul-de-sac-download-embed-share/
The only example which impresses me is the block on Clinton from SE 25th-26th which is now car-free. It’s interesting to note how little public input was needed to get that done compared to the diverters at SE 16th. It can be done.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
