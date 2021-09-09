A cut too deep? TriMet scrambles to work out southwest service kinks

Posted by on September 9th, 2021 at 3:39 pm

It’s standing room only on route 51, if you can get on the bus. (Photo: Lisa Caballero/BikePortland)

Gearing back up as we emerge from the pandemic was obviously going to be bumpy, with much uncertainty about whether pre- and post-pandemic work and transportation patterns would be permanently altered. This week, Lincoln High School students experienced some of those bumps.

As in-person school started up again, the Line 51 bus that serves Lincoln High (downtown, up SW Vista Ave to Council Crest) has been so full that it has had to pass up want-to-be-riders along the route. At the intersection of Vista and Greenway this morning, the bus was already standing room only. By Elizabeth Street, the driver was asking students to pack in tighter so new riders could get off the entrance steps—and the bus still had 16 more stops to go before reaching Lincoln.

On the return trip yesterday the driver had to turn away students at the school.

The riders were masked, and Multnomah County has a 72.5% vaccination rate among 12 to 17-year-olds (far better than the state average of 58%); but still. The kids are crammed in there like sardines, and the pandemic isn’t over.

One concerned parent contacted TriMet and received a reply from Director of Mobility, Planning, & Policy Tom Mills. Here’s his response:

“Normally, we add extra trips to bus lines serving the large number of high school students who use TriMet to get to and from school. This is more of an art than a science. Because we don’t know how many students will ride every year, sometimes we have too much capacity on some lines and too little capacity on others. After a few days of assessing the loads, we adjust our service to meet the student demand.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has made this effort more challenging than past years. Just like many employers, we are facing a labor shortage, and as a result, we were not able to put out as many extra trips as we have in the past. However, we are committed to meeting the demand for service now that we know the scale. I am meeting with staff tomorrow to discuss ways that we can adjust schedules or add extra trips to the lines experiencing overloads during the school bell times. It will likely take a few days to reassign operators, so I ask for your patience. We hope to have this resolved by early-mid next week.
 
Note, while masks are still required by federal law to ride TriMet, we do not have capacity restrictions for COVID-19 on the buses. The restrictions were lifted once the tri-county area hit a vaccination rate of 70%. As a result, there will still likely be full seated loads with some standees on some trips to school. However, we aim to eliminate the heavy loads and pass ups we’ve experienced on some lines over the past few days. We will look to add even more service should the county impose capacity restrictions again to ensure the appropriate spacing on our buses.”

 

As TriMet attempts to build back their service, this year’s cut to the 51 was steep. Pre-pandemic, the line — like many others in the city — had been reduced over the years to a commuter route (no weekend or evening service, and about a five-hour mid-day service gap). It ran about 15 times a day. Correlating with the cuts, the 51 route morphed into a de facto Lincoln High School bus, with fewer adult riders. Older neighbors wax nostalgic about the days when the bus was full of downtown office workers, but that has not been true for over two decades (there also used to be Saturday and evening service).

This year, the line has been reduced to six trips, three in the morning and three late afternoon, which is apparently too little service for even just the high school students. It’s a bumpy start that will probably all get worked out over the next couple of weeks, but like a lot of other things the pandemic has made worse, the trends have been heading that way for over a decade. And if we want to create more low-car Portlanders and win the fight against climate change, we’ve got to make buses work better for more people — especially in a place like southwest where lots of hills and a lack of dedicated bike routes make cycling very difficult.

Lisa Caballero

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
YES!!! Thank you for covering this!! Multi-modal belongs on here too, and thank you Lisa for digging in.

In NoPo, we’ve experienced in the last 3-4 weeks completely missing busses on lines 35, 75, and 6, plus out of downtown during morning rush hour, missing line 20 to the point where my kid gave up on the bus and walked over Burnside bridge to school. He left that morning to be at the first bus (35) by 6:30 and walked into school at 8:30, having 40+ extra minutes baked into his commute because we were used to canceled busses by that time.

TriMet hold so much of this city together. We can’t afford to have it Wheeler’ed. This entire issue need much more light shown on it.

Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Re: Portland city mayor Wheeler: the Mayor is not directly in charge of the city transportation bureau (PBOT) – that’s Commissioner Hardesty. But more importantly, the city is not responsible for Trimet or for PPS (Portland Public Schools). Trimet is supervised by the elected Metro tri-county government and the Trimet board, which is appointed by the Governor of Oregon. PPS has a school board and it is supported by local taxes which are not controlled by the city municipal government.
In theory the City could offer to help pay for additional bus service, but it would be more reasonable if PPS were to do this.

