Weekend Event Guide: ABBA, alley cat racing, heavy bike hill climb, and more!

Hello everyone!

Your weekly delivery of the Weekend Event Guide is here. It seems that we’ll have friendlier temperatures this weekend and, hopefully, a little rain as well. As we go into the final third of summer, August still has plenty of Pedalpalooza events to offer — from slow-paced kid rides, to exciting alleycat races and daring climbs through steep hills. I must also add compliments to the organizer(s) of the Biking Queen ride, who made me read the description singing.

Friday, August 6th

WTFNB Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Another Unity Ride by the PDX Unity Ride Collective. Its aim is to create a safe and fun riding experience for women, trans folks, and non-binary folks. More info here.

Biking Queen – 7:30 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

A group ride to celebrate ABBA. “You can ride, you can jive, you can have the biking night of your life. Be ready for dancing breaks and a stop to refill your Akvavit.” More info here.



Advertisement

Saturday, August 7th

Beverly Cleary Memorial Ride – 2:00 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

This ride is meant to memorialize Beverly Cleary and visit places she grew up and streets where her wonderful characters rambled and played. There’ll have games, stories and all sorts of fun activities to commemorate her. Also, it would be a nice time to bring back BikePortland’s contributor Tom Howe’s prologue to the ride. More info here.

Felony Flats Alley Cats – 3:00 pm at somewhere in SE Portland

“Always wanted to try an alley cat race? Now’s your chance! Alley cat racing is all about being smart and efficient about routing and clue-collecting and only a little about speed. Checkpoints are not mandatory so you can race 5 miles or 15 or more if you get lost. Bring your hippocampus and a pen. Prizes!” Sign up find out start spot. More info here.

Little Ladds Light Up – 7:30 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“A light-up bike ride for the little riders and those just learning! Open to all ages. Big kids, come show off your cool bikes! We will be riding laps around Ladd Circle park and through Ladd’s Addition.” More info here.

Sunday, August 8th

OG Goth Ride – 2:00 pm at Lone Fir Cemetery (SE)

“We tour cemeteries, rose gardens, and interesting architecture with historical lectures as part of the thing. Goth is more than just fashion, it’s a vibe in music and art that honors ancestral currents, thus cozy with the strange beauty of graveyards and the thorny lush of the rose. Not a late night dance party, more like a picnic in the park.” More info here.

Heavy Bike Hill Climb Challenge – 7:00 pm at Jamison Square (NW)

“Ride your heavy ass bike up a steep ass hill. The Heavy Bike Hill Climb is back for its 9th running in its 10th year. Bikes must weigh 40+lbs. Adding snack and beverage weight is allowed, but it must be on the bike to count. We’ll meet at Jamison Square at 7pm and ride up the the Pittock Mansion around 7:30pm. This is not a race. We’ll space out on the hill. Ends at the top of the hill. We’ll hang out until roughly sunset.” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram and Twitter.

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

Weekend Event Guide