PSU teams with community on Portsmouth safety project

Posted by on July 30th, 2021 at 1:41 pm

Example of temporary roundabout that will be installed in the Portsmouth neighborhood.

A mini-roundabout could be coming to a dangerous intersection in the Portsmouth neighborhood of north Portland later this year thanks to an inspiring partnership between the César Chávez K-8 School community and Portland State University.

The intersection of North Portsmouth and Willis has been known for years as a hotspot for crashes and near misses. When a school student was hit by a driver in 2020, local advocates stepped up and nominated the intersection to be part of the Better Block PSU pathway program. As we’ve shared in the past, leaders with nonprofit tactical urbanism group Better Block have forged close ties with PSU urban planning students and the school’s Transportation Research & Education Center (TREC).

The program gives community leaders a chance to submit project ideas that, if selected, will be given the attention of graduate planning and engineering students — as well as professional consultants and transportation agency staffers. In this case, the Portsmouth-Willis intersection was submitted by William Francis and Hanna Howsmon from the Community Cycling Center and Sam Balto, a noted safe streets activist and former César Chávez teacher.

Advertisement


This trio brought more than a project idea to the PSU process. They brought community knowledge, relationships, and buy-in. Once the project was chosen for review by PSU students in the fall of 2020, it was chosen to move onto the second phase of the pathway and became a capstone project for a PSU Civil Engineering course taught by professor Evan Kristof.

Kristof assigned the project to thirteen of his graduate engineering students. Led by Kristof and student Raymond Poss (who now works at Washington Department of Transportation), the team started by collecting community feedback about the intersection (with a big assist from the Community Cycling Center, who delivered surveys by bike on their food deliveries in the neighborhood).

They heard many people say they avoid Portsmouth because it feels so unsafe. “Muchos no respetan las señales de alto (Many do not respect the stop signs),” was a common refrain.

The team then developed three possible alternative designs: a mini-roundabout, curb bump-outs, and a raised crosswalk. They scored each of these (and a “no-build” option) against a list of criteria. In the end, they chose the mini-roundabout (with bump-outs a close second) and then set forth with community members to garner design ideas on how to make it functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The 13 PSU students shared the final, 49-page presentation of the project with professor Kristoff earlier this month. We assume they received an A!

Armed with all the required feedback, data and engineering work, the last step is to receive a permit from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (whose staff helped on the project) to host a three-day community event to install the roundabout.

“We’re looking to host this community event in the fall, before the school re-opens, so we can bring the community together to collaborate and raise awareness of traffic safety around César Chávez,” said Better Block leader Ryan Hashagen. “This is an opportunity to showcase what the community and PSU students have to offer, and engage the city in discussing a long-term solution to pedestrian safety.”

If you’d like to get involved with the installation event, contact Hau Hagedorn with TREC at hagedorn@pdx.edu.

Excellent work project team! We can’t wait to see how it turns out.

The project team.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, , , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Matt MeskillFDUP David Hampsten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

“Many do not respect the stop signs” is the main reason PBOT (and pretty much every other DOT nationwide) has resisted calls to put them at every intersection (neighborhood associations regularly make this very naive request.) There’s no point in putting up any signs if an overwhelming majority of users are simply going to ignore them, be it a 15 mph speed limit or a no-jaywalking sign.

I am however curious. Portland already has numerous permanent mini-roundabouts (traffic circles) on Clinton, NE 24th, and elsewhere. How are they working out?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I’ll say that I’m not a fan of the ones I’ve ridden through, speaking anecdotally. Since they force drivers to the outside of the road, they force drivers right to where cyclists usually ride, actually creating new conflicts that don’t exist without them. I’ve had a few close calls from this while biking and running, where drivers move to the outside around the circle without paying attention to cyclists, walkers, or runners.

I’d rather see raised crosswalks, which I’m a big fan of. When I do drive I find that raised crosswalks get my attention to the fact that there’s a crosswalk present, and as a runner I find that they make it more likely for drivers to stop for me. As far as I can tell they really don’t have a single downside, plus to me it seems like they’d be significantly cheaper.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

PBOT has claimed in the past that they won’t build raised crosswalks because their policy is to keep speed bumps or other elevated crossings a minimum of X distance from an intersection, which pretty much rules out all raised crosswalks at intersections.

FWIW, I’m not a fan of the mini-roundabouts, way too many motorists have attempted to pass me at the roundabouts in Ladd Addition.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt Meskill
Subscriber
Matt Meskill

Ditto to everything you said.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests