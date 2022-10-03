WashCo Bikes teams up with housing nonprofit for online bike sales

Some of the bikes currently available.

We love a good collab here at BikePortland, so we were jazzed to hear about one that involves a way to buy good used bikes online while supporting a local nonprofit.

WashCo Bikes has a new partnership with Habitat For Humanity Portland. As you might recall, WashCo Bikes has been on the up-and-up since they hired dynamo bike guy and author Joe “Metal Cowboy” Kurmaskie as their leader in 2018.

Joe has managed to tap so many sources of quality used bike donations that hundreds of them sit in various shops and warehouses throughout the west side. In an effort to give some of these special steeds more visibility, and raise a bit of money for good causes, Joe team up with Habitat and their online store. Now you can browse ShopPDXRestore.org and click the “Bikes” category to see what’s on offer. Proceeds from sales of the bikes are split 50/50 between WashCo Bikes and Habitat for Humanity.

“We are so excited about this team up,” Kurmaskie shared with us. He said he’ll make sure the store stays stocked with specialty and high-end bikes, cargo and tandems, custom builds and BMX bikes, “anything that needs a larger audience to see it rather than languish on the floor of our shop for months.” All the bikes have been fully refurbished by WashCo’s experienced mechanics.

Add this to your list of resources for finding bikes for yourself and your friends (we know how folks always ask you for your advice on where to buy a bike).