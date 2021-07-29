Weekend Event Guide: Light Brigade, Tracklocross, adaptive cycling, and more

Hi everyone! Can you believe August is almost here?

Our latest edition of the Weekend Event Guide features several Pedalpalooza rides, as well as events hosted by Portland Bicycling Club, and several other organizations. Which reminds me: If you know of an event that you’d like to see highlighted on our calendar, please let us know! One last thing… High temperatures are expected in the coming days (especially Friday), so remember to stay hydrated.

Friday, July 30th

WTFNB Unity Ride – 07:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The PDX Unity Ride Collective is celebrating their first anniversary with a ride that starts at Irving Park and ends with a cool-down dip at Sellwood Riverfront Park. Remember this ride is for women, trans, and non-binary folks only. More info here.

Light Brigade: City Views – 8:00 pm at PSU Urban Plaza

“Time for another Light Brigade ride around ol PDX – this ride will take us to some great viewpoints around Portland. Light up your Bikey Steeds and join us as we find some fun viewpoints around Portland” Another nice ride hosted by Scott Batchelar and Bike Fun Library. More info here.

Saturday, July 31st

Adaptive Cycling Fair – 9:00 am at Kerr Bikes (SE)

An event hosted by PBOT’s Adaptive Biketown program and Kerr Bikes. “Join us to learn more about adaptive cycling and sign up for a fitting and test ride.” “If you are thinking about adding adaptive cycling to your exercise routine, or are already a cyclist, come meet with exhibitors and hear from experts in short education sessions.” More info here.

Bikes and Film Cameras Ride – 11:00 am at Downtown Portland

“Do you love shooting on film? This ride is to celebrate this once thought dead format. Dust off your old Minolta SR-T 101, pump up the tires on your Schwinn High Sierra, and come along with us for a 15-ish mile cruise. We’ll stop by several spots good for documenting on film. Limited to 20 participants.” Register to get the starting location. More info here.

PDX Tracklocross – 5:00 pm at Cathedral Park

“We are back for some racing at pirate town so bring out the track bikes for some cyclocross style shred but with fixies and even if you don’t race come watch, heckle or give racers hand ups! $5 Dollar entry. BIPOC & WTFNB people get free entry.” More info here.

Sunday, August 1st

Pittock Mansion and Council Crest Group Ride – 9:00 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

The Portland Bicycling Club offers a moderate-paced loop ride starting at Sellwood Park with expected stops at Pittock Mansion and Council Crest, so you can welcome August the great way. You must sign up online to attend this ride. More info here.

Covid Heroes & Memorial Ride – 12:00 pm at OHSU Life Sciences Building (S)

“This last year has been really challenging and hard for many of us. Join us as we go on a ride to memorialize and celebrate the people we have lost and thank those who have been our biggest heroes. We’ll visit different places that have been where both have happened and leave memorials to honor the people we have lost.” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram and Twitter.

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

Weekend Event Guide