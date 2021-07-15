Weekend Event Guide: Pop idols, champagne, mimosas, a Beverly Cleary Memorial and more!

Hi everybody!

As usual at this stage of summer, Pedalpalooza hosts lots of rides in this week’s guide. Moreover, we also give some space to other rides dedicated to a good cause and to Oregon’s beloved writer Beverly Cleary.

Also don’t forget to check the rest of events posted on our calendar.

Friday, July 16th

It’s Britney Ride – 6:00 pm at Salmon St Fountain (SW)

“Let’s pre-party, ride, and dance to pop princess Britney Spears! We will play our favorite Britney Spears songs as well as discuss why the #FreeBritney is absolutely a disability Justice and reproductive justice issue. You are more than welcomed to dress up as your favorite Britney as well! This ride also seeks to examine the links between Britney’s conservatorship and the larger oppressive systems that impact disabled peoples’ lives. I’ll have mini zines on the misogyny, ableism, and sexism that impact this issue as well as the principles of disability justice. #FreeBritney” More info here.

Champagne Ride: Victory Lap! – 6:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“Be in the Winner’s Circle and Ride like a CHAMP. Dress Elegant, Bring Champagne. Ride through the streets of Portland wearing your finest mask and drinking the finest beverage of all time, or at least some approximation thereof. Arrive in time for the Prom, refreshed and dressed to impress! WHAT!? well why not –2-for-1– special this year, to make up for Covid Times and since ‘Prom’ was announced. Easy route. Follow-the-leader-this-time so you wont miss a turn, or say, the ending spot. Pants optional.” More info here.



Saturday, July 17th

Ride to defeat ALS – 7:00 am at Mt. Angel Community Festhalle (Mt Angel, OR)

“2021 Ride to Defeat ALS. Registration is FREE but there is a $150 fundraising commitment. Please click link and/or reach out to one of the team captains listed!” More info here.

Claim Your Carbon Dividend Ride! – 10:30 am at SW 5th Ave & SW Jackson St

“Join us in supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This act would put a price on carbon and send everyone a monthly carbon dividend check. Come ride with us to show your support! We will be checking out some sustainable energy projects around Portland as well as write some postcards ending at a the Asylum food carts.” More info here.

Prince, The Purple Rain Parade – 8:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

“Dust off your white ruffled shirt and purple velour pants and come out and celebrate the music of Prince and his proteges. Light up your bike, onewheels, E-boards, and skateboards and bring some music. This is a slow-roll party on wheels. We’re only as fast as our slowest rider. Route will be an easy 3-4 mile around the SE neighborhoods. Everyone is welcome.” More info here.

Sunday, July 18th

Mimosa Brunch Picnic Ride – 11:00 am at Holladay Park (NE)

“Bring your own breakfast beverages and snacks, blankets for the grass, and dress for a brunch party. We will ride 10 socially-paced miles, this is a no-drop ride. N/NE-focused route with two park stops and one stop to pick up any last supplies before we end at Fernhill Park for a picnic.” More info here.

Beverly Cleary Memorial Ride – 12:00 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

“Early this year Beverly Cleary the beloved Children’s Book Author passed away at the ripe young age of 104 – this ride is meant to memorialize her and visit places she grew up and streets where her wonderful characters rambled and played. Join us as we visit with Ramona Quimby, Beezus and all the fantastic characters, well have games, stories and all sorts of fun activities to commemorate Mrs Cleary. Please plan on wearing masks during the ride.” More info here.

The 70’s, Cartlandia to Cully – 4:00 pm at Cartlandia (SE)

“The 70s Bikeway will soon be complete, and here’s a bike ride that not only follows that route but also has a 1970s theme. The 9-mile ride follows quiet neighborhood streets starting at Cartlandia and ending at Cully Park with its panoramic vistas. There are many fashion trends from the 1970s to choose between for the ride. Bonus points if you’ve got a bike from the 1970s 10-speed craze!” More info here.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram and Twitter.

