A Unity Ride recap and thoughts on respecting bodies in public spaces

Posted by on July 15th, 2021 at 9:21 am

Riders meet up prior to rolling out for a recent Unity Ride.
(Photos: Maritza Arango/@arango_mari)

Maritza Arango

Publisher’s Note: Maritza Arango is BikePortland’s new events editor! This is her first (non Weekend Event Guide) post. Maritza moved to Portland from Bogotá, Colombia in January 2021. Stay tuned for a proper intro and more of her perspectives on Portland’s bike scene. – Jonathan

How hard is it for humans to understand that differences should be acknowledged and respected? It is not just a matter of thinking that we are all the same, because we are not. With that on my mind, I attended my first bike ride in Portland earlier this month. It was the Unity Ride; a ride only for women, trans and non-binary people.

“I want to get to know the community through the eyes of those who, like myself, believe their bodies are not welcome, appreciated, suitable, or even allowed on a bike.”

For centuries, the patriarchy has drawn a line between “them” – as the bodies that matter, the bodies that “can and should” occupy public space like it belonged to them – and “the others.” They feel entitled to comment, to look, to touch, to harass. It is unnecessary for me to explain (and honestly I don’t want to because it is exhausting) which bodies belong to that historical patriarchal status-quo and which don’t.

Now, you should be asking yourself: What does all this have to do with biking? Why should I make the decision to start writing about biking in Portland on such an uncomfortable topic? Well, I want to get to know the community through the eyes of those who, like myself, believe their bodies are not welcome, appreciated, suitable, or even allowed on a bike. This is how I want to introduce myself.

Some may think that bikes are just for sports, for fun, or for daily transportation. I was drawn to the Unity Ride for several reasons, in part because I think that bikes are so much more than that. I think riding a bike can be a political expression of individuals and communities.

Advertisement

In Sellwood, on one of our stops along the Willamette River.

So let’s get to the ride recap!

Before I continue, I want to mention that I invited two friends to join me. Not only because I wanted to spend time with them, but also because I believed that I was not going to fit in. Why? Because I am a woman, I am overweight, I am Latina, and I have a disability and a service dog. Sounds like a perfect recipe for an entertaining conversation for a group of proud and drunk boys, right?

Amélie, my service dog, getting to know the community.

Here’s how it happened: First, I reached out to Sofie, one of the organizers, to let them know I wanted to join the ride and get to know them so I could write this report.

I arrived at Colonel Summers park, Friday July 3rd, at 7:00 pm. Around 15 people had already gathered, and were talking and waiting for something or someone. Everyone seemed to know each other except me. As I was waiting for Sofie, I felt like I was in an awkward blind date where I was waiting and looking for someone that should arrive “on a red bike.” My bike needed some adjustment so I decided to approach the group. People reached out to help and I even got a tool kit offered (thank you, PCC Active Transportation!). Everything seemed to have started from a good place. More people were showing up, and we quickly became a group of 20 or 30 bikers with so many different bodies and gender expressions.

Someone started talking to the group: “No homophobia allowed, no fatphobia allowed, no transphobia allowed, no misogynistic behavior allowed, no harassment allowed…” I can’t remember the exact words but I can summarize those with: No discrimination allowed. Turns out that person was Sofie. And that’s how I met her.

Some safety instructions were given to the group and we were ready to go. The ride was smooth, sunny, and beautiful. People were happy and it felt like a place where I could show any weakness with no judgment. During the ride some people approached me to check in, some to have a short talk and some were just sharing music and chillness – I know, it sounds too much like a unicorn safety fairytale, but it was real.

Advertisement

We arrived at Sellwood park for a swim and a picnic after a 10-mile ride across a couple of bridges. (I wouldn’t recommend the ride to beginners that are just learning how to ride; I’d say it required a minimum set of skills.)

At the picnic I talked to some of the organizers of the ride; here is a little bit of what they shared with me:

“The ride has been going on for about a year now. It started biweekly but now is weekly. We have two rides: One that goes at a pace that’s inclusive to all riders, and one that’s faster for more experienced riders. We strive to include women, transgender and non-binary people that have felt excluded or intimidated to forming community around bikes. We want the community to be as involved in the ride as they want to be! We aim to create an inclusive environment where no one person is the sole leader. We prioritize safety and inclusion while having fun!”

What is my conclusion after riding and talking with them? Everyone is invited except the ones that have a privilege that allows them to be respected, accepted and safe in any or every other ride. Why? Because women and other bodies that are non-dominant need spaces to feel safe and to…. just be. Don’t take my word as the Unity Ride’s word, this is just me asking the world to give women and others more spaces where we can take care of each other, be vulnerable, learn and especially, not be harassed!

I promise that you’ll read from me a lot more reasons why women belong on bikes and why public space is in debt to us, “the others.” Thank you for reading!

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram and Twitter.
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Advocacy, Equity, Front Page, Rides/Events
, , , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
rain pantherJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)JustinKiel Johnson (Go By Bike)Let's Active Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

Maritza, thanks for sharing your experience on the ride and in biking in general. It’s so great to hear your perspective on BikePortland!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Justin
Guest
Justin

I don’t believe this way of thinking is helpful to the supposed issues the ride aims to address. In my view, it is this kind of thinking that creates / perpetuates the ‘us / them’ mentality. Would seem to me having a ride to bring diverse groups together is a terrific idea; but this seems like rallying against a supposed common enemy and therefore I think pushes away from the ideal of a harmonious society.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Justin,

Thanks for the comment.

I think I understand what you’re saying and I get that concern. But I don’t agree. I don’t feel any “rallying against a common enemy” when I read this. I don’t take any offense to it at all — even though I’m sort of like the exact type of person who isn’t welcome at the Unity Ride (and I’m totally cool with it! In fact, one reason I was excited to hire Maritza is that she can exist in spaces where I can’t). Also, I think the whole idea that you want to feel like you are in a “harmonious society” just shows some of the privilege that this piece tries to point out. What I mean is, for many of the folks who love/need/want spaces and events like the Unity Ride, their mere existence has never been harmonious and I think that in order for that to change, things might need to get a bit uncomfortable for those who’ve always fit in and who’ve never been discriminated against. In other words, I don’t think we can truly expand harmony to everyone until they can feel a basic level of embrace and respect when they are out in the community… and to create that respectful space it means that guys like you and I need to step away and let those spaces happen without us. I hope this makes sense! Thanks again for chiming in.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Justin
Guest
Justin

Well said, Jonathan. Indeed, I find the spirit of your response more conducive than that of the article. Perhaps I bristle at terms such as ‘oppression’ and ‘patriarchy’ being bandied about to refer to white guys collectively who are just trying to go about their lives without intentionally harming anyone, just like everyone else. But that nag is bigger than this article, and I’m glad people are getting on their bikes for a purpose.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Justin.

To that I’d say, just take a second to understand who is saying/writing those words and why she is saying them. This is her perspective and her truth about what it’s like to exist. And take a second to consider why you feel Maritza has “bandied about” and/or why you feel different when reading my words versus reading her words. Yes we have a different style of writing and communicating…because we are very different people! And that’s part of the point! As she says in the piece, recognizing and understanding these differences — and being OK with them existing even if it means you have to do more processing and feeling un-harmonious stuff in your head — is really important to improving our community. At least that’s my opinion.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

I would also suggest that oppression and patriarchy do not depend on intentionality for their existence. They exist, and thus require intentional effort in order to be interrupted or diminished or changed in some way.

In other words what I don’t intend is less important than what I do intend. I have to explicitly intend not to harm if that’s my goal.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

These spaces are so important to creating an inclusive and welcoming society. Thanks for highlighting the ride and look forward to your perspective on how we can use policy and infastructure design to create more of them!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests