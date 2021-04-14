Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

KGW got a few things wrong about Portland’s Bike Theft Task Force

Posted by on April 14th, 2021 at 12:01 pm

Screen grab from interview with KGW host Dan Haggerty.

A segment that aired Tuesday night on KGW, Portland’s NBC affiliate station, got a few things wrong about bike theft in Portland.

The Story with Dan Haggerty spent about six minutes on the topic, framed around the assertion that the Portland Police Bureau’s Bike Theft Task Force (BTTF) has been “eliminated” due to recent police budget cutbacks.

Unfortunately, the central idea and framing of the segment is untrue. The BTTF is alive and was never shut down. Worse yet, host Dan Haggerty perpetuates harmful and unfair stereotypes about people who live on the street.

The show (you can watch it above) was prompted by a viewer who asked KGW about what they assumed to be a bicycle “chop shop” in downtown Portland. When Haggerty introduced the viewer’s question, he supported their assumption, dismissed an unhoused person’s claim that the bikes weren’t stolen, and even said jokingly, “I think that’s my tire right there.”

I have been pushing back against the “chop shop” narrative for years. The fact is, not every bike you see in a homeless camp is stolen. And people who live on the street can have multiple bikes. They can repair bikes for other people. They can even collect bikes, sell them, or even work on them as a hobby. Yes, these Portlanders who live in tents can have the same interests as you and me! They deserve respect and are innocent until proven guilty. Making assumptions about criminal behavior — especially when it perpetuates harmful stereotypes — is totally unacceptable.

I’ve worked on the bike theft issue for a long time. I know that many stolen bikes have been recovered from encampments (including one of mine!), but that does not make it OK to blithely accuse people of theft.

The other major point the show got wrong is that the BTTF has been “eliminated” due to funding cuts. That is untrue.

The BTTF was never a funded unit with a line-item in the PPB budget. It was a unit with a few officers who had permission from bureau leadership to work on bike theft. All the cool things they did like lock giveaways and promotional events at Sunday Parkways and elsewhere were done with grants and/or donations. The only city budget impact came from officers’ time spent doing the work.

We explained all this back in January. The BTTF was put on pause as part of the PPB’s attempt to re-assign officers and respond to budget cuts bureau-wide. But it was never “eliminated”. The PPB lieutenant cited in the KGW story who said, “We do not have a Bike Theft Task Force,” is simply unaware of what’s going on.

The BTTF website is still alive and officers respond to bike theft calls just like they would any other crime. There were several months over the winter when the BTTF went silent and no longer updated or responded on their social media channels, but that’s no longer the case.

Since March 30th, the BTTF has returned to action. Officers have posted numerous updates on Instagram about their work in the field.

When one BTTF Instagram follower expressed confusion that the account was still active, someone from the PPB replied, “We lost funding for community events and bicycle outreach. However, we still investigate bicycle theft and assist officers in determining if a bicycle is stolen. We just unfortunately can’t do as much as we used to! We also still have 5 officers in downtown Portland that patrol and respond to calls on bicycles, which is awesome!”

The officers who founded the BTTF trained dozens of PPB officers in the fine art of sniffing out stolen bikes, recovering them, and getting unstolen ones registered. That means even as those officers have moved on and/or have been re-assigned, there remains a strong foundation of bike theft prevention and recovery knowledge at the PPB.

As someone who helped create the BTTF and has done a lot of work around bike theft in general, it’s important to me that the issue is covered accurately. I was also interviewed by Dan Haggerty in the KGW story so I wanted to clear up any confusion my appearance might have caused.

If you have questions about the BTTF, I’m happy to answer them in the comments.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

“They deserve respect and are innocent until proven guilty. Making assumptions about criminal behavior — especially when it perpetuates harmful stereotypes — is totally unacceptable.”

Does this apply to cops too or only the homeless? I’m confused because when I read through some of the ACAB sympathizers that have posted on BP it seems stereotypes are perfectly acceptable when it comes to those who want to completely dismantle the police force.

2 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

There are a diversity of opinions on police in the comment section of this blog. This is not a monolithic antifa discussion group. I think you’ll find that a thorough reading shows a range of opinions that include those who are totally anti police to those who think that the police presence in Portland should be increased abd that we need more policing. There are also many who fall between those poles.

Jonathan, the blog’s author, is not anti police, either.

2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi drs. You wrote:

Jonathan, the blog’s author, is not anti police, either.

Curious what makes you say that?

In some ways I’m very anti-police. For example, I think the PPB is inherently broken and needs to be disbanded and something else should take its place. I’m anti-asshole and anti-racist and anti-unaccountable powerful bureaucracy that does not make all decisions based on what’s right and fair and safe for the people they are supposed to “protect and serve.”

2 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Well, tbf, police are an organization that have rules around hey they act, a union, and a lot of other structure and history compared to individuals. Grouping homeless people together is a bit unfair because they aren’t a group, even tho they have something in common, whereas cops group themselves together enthusiastically and legally.

TL:DR; trying to equate an actual group of people to a social construction of individuals isn’t really fair or accurate.

1 hour ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Well there it is. Anarchists burning buildings and firing steel projectiles at police are not assholes, it the police are. Man the ranking of this blog’s objectivity just tanked

Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Remember it is a blog, not expected to be objective.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Meh. What happened to KGW? Used to be my no. 1 local TV news source; now, it is a hip entertainment fluff piece. I haven’t watch since the transition.

2 hours ago
Bob R.
Guest
Bob R.

This would be the same KGW News which, back during one of the Proud Boy riots, aired footage of pro-Trump rioters in a pickup truck charging at pedestrians in a crosswalk (presumably some of whom were counter-protestors), and in the video those people in the crosswalk CLEARLY had the walk sign and the truck CLEARLY had a red light, but nonetheless KGW’s Pat Dooris proclaimed that protestors were “blocking” motorists. So, not exactly “objective”. Sad because I still think KGW does a better job than the other local affiliates, but “better” in this case has become “slightly less terrible”.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Local TV news exists primarily because of ad revenue from TV spots targeted at their suburban boomer audience. None of their coverage is surprising when you realize this.

J_R
Guest
J_R

I agree, not ALL the bikes and piles of bike parts are stolen. Based on the presence of shopping carts labeled Safeway, Target, and Home Depot, I’m pretty confident that some of them are. Maybe others believe it’s just a coincidence, I don’t.

ivan
Guest
ivan

Thanks for posting this Jonathan. I’m a little shocked KGW couldn’t even do basic investigative reporting like, say, seeing that the task force’s social media is still active! But your larger points about the collective guilt (and collective punishment) applied to people experiencing homelessness is really important.

Unfortunately I’ve seen KGW, KOIN and KATU all operating under this dehumanizing and dismissive position. (I don’t watch the local Fox news often enough to have an opinion, but I’d guess it’s similar.) OPB is marginally better.

I hope KGW/Dan Haggerty issue some sort of correction.

