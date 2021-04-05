Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Lawsuit filed against USDOT over state’s handling of I-5 Rose Quarter expansion

Posted by on April 5th, 2021 at 10:58 am

Flyer for Friday’s rally on North Mississippi Ave.
(Photo: No More Freeways)

“This lawsuit is our mechanism to try to force ODOT to answer to the community’s concerns.”
— Aaron Brown, No More Freeways

A lawsuit launched today against the United States Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration by a trio of Portland-based community advocacy groups seeks to force the agencies to declare that the State of Oregon’s I-5 Rose Quarter project is in violation of federal laws and should be paused until a more comprehensive analysis of environmental impacts and potential alternatives are considered.

The 24-page complaint (PDF) was filed in U.S. District Court on March 2nd by No More Freeways, Neighbors for Clean Air, and the Eliot Neighborhood Association. It marks a high point in the fight against the Oregon Department of Transportation’s $800 million project launched by activists with No More Freeways in August 2017 and it’s just the latest salvo against the embattled proposal.

View full lawsuit below.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue the federal government erred when they declared a freeway expansion in Portland’s urban core adjacent to a middle school, housing, and parks would have “no significant impact” on the surrounding environment.

“Defendants’ authorization of the Project without preparing an EIS [Environmental Impact Statement] violates NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act] because the Project is a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment,” the complaint states. (In April 2020, in clear defiance of thousands of public comments and widespread opposition by community groups and elected officials, the Oregon Transportation Commission agreed with ODOT and ruled that a less-comprehensive Environmental Assessment would suffice).

In addition to a pause on the project to perform more comprehensive environmental analysis, the plaintiffs want ODOT to study more options that will address traffic issues without adding lanes to I-5. Page 20 of the complaint states, “The agencies failed to consider, in detail, an alternative that would not require hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing and still satisfy the purpose and need of the Project.” Instead more freeway lanes, plaintiffs want ODOT to consider alternatives like congestion pricing, lane closures, or more robust public transit.

No More Freeways leader Aaron Brown in March 2019.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

In a statement released Monday, organizer Aaron Brown with lead plaintiff No More Freeways said, “This lawsuit is our mechanism to try to force ODOT to answer to the community’s concerns.” “The public has every right to know the impacts this proposed freeway expansion would have on our neighborhood streets, on the lungs of our children, and the planet they stand to inherit.”

Mary Peveto, Executive Director with Neighbors for Clear Air said, “Transportation infrastructure projects like the original I-5 freeway have created an environmental justice catastrophe for the surrounding Albina neighborhood. We’re eager to join this legal action to hold this agency accountable for the air pollution they are clearly intending to add to this already polluted neighborhood.”

Allan Rudwick, co-chair of the Eliot Neighborhood Association whose members live in the path of I-5, added, “If close to a billion dollars is going to be spent in the area, we need to get immense returns on that investment. We shouldn’t spend a single dollar increasing pollution or prioritizing cars in a time of climate emergency.”

The plaintiffs are represented by four lawyers: Sean Malone (from Eugene), Mike Sargetakis, Doug Hageman, and Karl Anuta. As part of their demands, they want the court to compel the US DOT to require an EIS from ODOT and to declare that their actions thus far have been, “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, are not in accordance with law.”

This lawsuit is just the latest in a pile-on of bad news for ODOT and their handling of the I-5 Rose Quarter Project — from opposition of a key racial justice group and silencing of an advisory committee, to an unprecedented level of objection by the City of Portland.

In February the agency’s dubious claims about the width of the planned expansion were picked up by the Willamette Week. And last week ODOT staffers tried to greenwash the added lanes as bus lanes, much to the surprise of our regional transit agency.

Despite the very bumpy path this project has been on for years, influential regional and statewide elected officials have continued to allow its progress. This lawsuit might force them to rethink their positions.

In the years since No More Freeways has organized a massive local groundswell of opposition to the I-5 Rose Quarter expansion, a national movement is giving them even more momentum. In late March a county judge in Texas sued that state’s DOT over a proposed freeway project and the FHWA — under a newly-sympathetic Biden Administration — lent it key support.

On Friday, No More Freeways and youth climate change activists will hold a rally at Harriet Tubman Middle School, just yards away from where ODOT wants to add more lanes to the freeway and an increasingly powerful coalition wants to stop them.

Read the full complaint below:

1

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Amazing work Aaron et al! Really appreciate your efforts.

maxD
Guest
maxD

this is great timing. There are plenty of reasons to think of this project as teeing up the Columbia River Crossing to come back equally as big or bigger! The Columbia Bridge is gaining a lot of momentum at the moment. If the Rose Quarter can be stopped or significantly decreased, that will be an important factor to keeping the bridge replacement strategy focused on transit, bikes and ped, and limiting size for cars and freight.

Climate change is real, and we need to convince our political leaders that the future does not include increased reliance on personal vehicles, even if they are electric or on having everything delivered to our doors in a truck.

joan
Subscriber
joan

It’s unfortunate that the Oregon Department of Transportation has been so extraordinarily unresponsive to the desires and creative solutions of Oregon residents when they seem so stuck in the old ways of thinking about infrastructure. It truly seems like national leadership is more progressive and innovative about highways and their roles in our community. Thanks very much to No More Freeways, Neighbors for Clean Air, and the Eliot Neighborhood Association for taking on a leadership role in this important fight. Let’s hope ODOT finally listens.

Ed
Guest
Ed

Appreciate the effort by these groups. My suspicion is that the whole process is rigged so that DOTs can get away with hiding facts and plowing ahead with projects. I hope to be proven wrong in the court of law.

Jerome Green
Guest
Jerome Green

I wonder if this lawsuit succeeds if we will just be left with the status quo rather than the proposed plan. This would leave us in a worse situation than moving forward with a project that has a lot of positive attributes. Some of these are reducing congestion which reduces fuel consumption, economic gains for commuters (which are disproportionately BIPOC and low income), improved freeway bicycle and pedestrian crossing points in the area (including new bicycle bridge over I-5) increased safety and guaranteed minority owned construction contracts.

As my Momma always said, “Be careful what you wish for”……

Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Thanks for the write-up, Jonathan!

Hope folks come to our rally on Friday!

http://www.nomorefreewayspdx.com/tubmanrally

