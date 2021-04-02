Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Transportation not prioritized in $8.6 million of climate change-focused Clean Energy Fund grants

Posted by on April 2nd, 2021 at 12:10 pm

It will take hard work and new relationships to get transportation infrastructure projects and programs more firmly on the radar of the the PCEF.

This week Portland City Council voted to fund a list of 45 projects worth $8.6 million as part of the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF). It’s just the first tranche of what’s expected to be a much larger annual haul in years to come. The money is raised by a 1% fee on the business income of large national retail corporations.

(Photo: Portland Clean Energy Fund)

“Portland is leading the way on what a Green New Deal looks like,” said Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, in a statement yesterday.

Far more than just another government effort to tackle climate change, the success of PCEF matters because it represents how Portland advocacy and politics is responding to our collective reckoning around racial and social justice. It’s also notable that despite the transportation sector being the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Multnomah County, transportation projects were largely absent from the list of grantees.

Of the 45 projects, only two grants went to transportation-focused nonprofits. The Getting There Together Coalition (which came together to create the Metro funding measure that was opposed by voters in 2020) won $90,460 to, “determine the best community engagement practices with their priority populations and to confirm their needs related to transportation policies,” and electric vehicle nonprofit Forth won $84,300 to study how diesel school buses impact students and to explore bus electrification potential.

Graphic from PCEF report to City Council.

PCEF Grant Committee members.
(Photo: Portland Bureau of Planning & Sustainability)

The PCEF was created via a ballot measure that passed in 2018 with over 64% approval. From its genesis in 2016, it was created to bring new community groups to the environmental advocacy table — specifically groups led by people of color and others who have been historically underrepresented. “As the nation’s first-ever climate-fund created and led by communities of color, PCEF is for and by the community. PCEF centers Black and Indigenous people, and other disadvantaged and marginalized groups in addressing the climate crisis,” reads the program’s website.

One of the community organizers who spearheaded the effort was Khanh Pham, who now represents Portland’s 46th District in the Oregon House of Representatives. According to Pham, she and other leaders spent two-and-a-half years building their coalition before they launched the campaign. In a video (below) about the successful passage of the measure in 2018, Rep. Pham said the coalition represents a “new progressive majority in town.”

“Oregon has a long history of white supremacy and you can see it even in our environmental movement,” Pham continued. “Middle and upper-class homeowners tend to dominant the movement and benefit the most from our clean energy programs. This initiative shows that communities of color are passionate about, committed to, and dedicated to a just energy transition.”

It also shows that despite its vast GHG-reduction potential, transportation infrastructure and planning projects have not found their way onto the radar of this new, more diverse coalition that has gained considerable influence in recent years. For that to change, Portland’s bicycle and active transportation advocacy scene — which has historically been dominated by white, middle and upper-income activists — must evolve and build new relationships.

PCEF is an exciting success story. If the goal is to fight climate change it must embrace how we move around — and transportation reform activists must seek out its leaders and grab a seat at the table. That includes BikePortland! It’s embarrassing how little attention this site has given to this effort thus far. Stay tuned for more coverage!

Learn more about the PCEF at the coalition website and watch the video below:

Damon Motz-Storey
Guest
Damon Motz-Storey

A few comments:

1) While true that the transportation sector is an enormous contributor to climate change, transportation was never a main focal point of the PCEF ballot measure, which may be read in full at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/auditor/article/674246. I feel compelled to comment that this measure should not be expected to be a silver-bullet solution to Portland’s climate and environmental injustices. The first round of funding is lining up very well with the voter-approved goals and priorities of Measure 26-201, which received 65% in favor in 2018 (not 64% – source: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=26&map=CTY&eid=12)

2) There’s considerable overlap between the membership of the Portland Clean Energy Fund coalition steering committee and the Getting There Together coalition (OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon, APANO, Verde) and these BIPOC-led organizations include and are in partnership with active transportation advocates. Rather than beginning with the assumption that a seat at the table needs grabbing, perhaps a better route is to listen deeply and ask “how can I/we help?” That’s the approach I strive to take.

Looking forward to more coverage of this issue that doesn’t pre-suppose what the priorities of PCEF should be.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

This is great news and really impressive how they have been so successful engaging such a diverse group to build a broad coalition.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Laura
Guest
Laura

When folks were passing the petitions to get it on the ballot, and when it was being campaigned, transportation was not a focal point. The messaging I heard was that the $ would go toward training BIPOC contractors who would then go into the community to improve residential sructures in disadvantaged communities in the area of energy efficiency/solarization/weatherization/modernizing HVAC, etc. Minority-owned businesses were also going to be eligible for grants to improve their energy footprint.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
