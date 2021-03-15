The Monday Roundup: E-DIY, the racist gas tax, safety of gridlock, and more

Bikes and the pandemic: Major cities in Europe are not messing around when it comes to seizing the opportunity of the pandemic to reclaim more space for cycling. (I only wish cities like ours would be this smart.)

New eyes for the city: Don’t miss the latest guest on The War on Cars Podcast, NY Times columnist Jamelle Bouie. Like so many Americans, his life and perspective has been forever altered by riding an e-bike.

e-DIY: The Verge takes a close-up look at the DIY innovators who have long been at the forefront of the e-bike revolution.

Duh and wow: A study found that the air become much less toxic to humans who breathe when roads around schools were made carfree.

Race and the gas tax: Two Washington (state) advocates lay out a case that the gas tax is racist, regressive and should be thrown out and replaced with something different.

The future is lower-car: Note the comment by the CEO of BMW in this story where he says, “We’re preparing for the access that private vehicles have to these cities to be reduced.” Damn right you are!



Dangerous by Design: Latest report from Smart Growth America found that, “The number of people struck and killed by drivers nationwide while walking increased by an astonishing 45 percent over the last decade (2010-2019).”

Clean and Green: When Sam Adams was mayor he pushed for a street fee plan that was called Safe, Sound and Green. Now he’s back in City Hall working for Mayor Ted Wheeler and his first big job is to clean up all the trash in Portland and they’ve named the plan “Clean and Green”.

Design dangers: Ever considered that gridlock is the safest kind of traffic and the free-flowing and fast streets DOTs love to create are the type that kill the most people?

E-bike affordability plan: California advocates are pushing for legislation that would raise $10 million in subsidies to make e-bikes easier to purchase for low-income people.

Big trucks and the rise of ‘petro-masculinity’: The wonderful advocate and writer Angie Schmitt’s latest piece in Bloomberg dissects the melding of American machismo and a willing auto industry and finds out why trucks have become to dangerously bloated and so popular.

