Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: E-DIY, the racist gas tax, safety of gridlock, and more

Posted by on March 15th, 2021 at 10:21 am

Bikes and the pandemic: Major cities in Europe are not messing around when it comes to seizing the opportunity of the pandemic to reclaim more space for cycling. (I only wish cities like ours would be this smart.)

New eyes for the city: Don’t miss the latest guest on The War on Cars Podcast, NY Times columnist Jamelle Bouie. Like so many Americans, his life and perspective has been forever altered by riding an e-bike.

e-DIY: The Verge takes a close-up look at the DIY innovators who have long been at the forefront of the e-bike revolution.

Duh and wow: A study found that the air become much less toxic to humans who breathe when roads around schools were made carfree.

Race and the gas tax: Two Washington (state) advocates lay out a case that the gas tax is racist, regressive and should be thrown out and replaced with something different.

The future is lower-car: Note the comment by the CEO of BMW in this story where he says, “We’re preparing for the access that private vehicles have to these cities to be reduced.” Damn right you are!

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.

Dangerous by Design: Latest report from Smart Growth America found that, “The number of people struck and killed by drivers nationwide while walking increased by an astonishing 45 percent over the last decade (2010-2019).”

Clean and Green: When Sam Adams was mayor he pushed for a street fee plan that was called Safe, Sound and Green. Now he’s back in City Hall working for Mayor Ted Wheeler and his first big job is to clean up all the trash in Portland and they’ve named the plan “Clean and Green”.

Design dangers: Ever considered that gridlock is the safest kind of traffic and the free-flowing and fast streets DOTs love to create are the type that kill the most people?

E-bike affordability plan: California advocates are pushing for legislation that would raise $10 million in subsidies to make e-bikes easier to purchase for low-income people.

Big trucks and the rise of ‘petro-masculinity’: The wonderful advocate and writer Angie Schmitt’s latest piece in Bloomberg dissects the melding of American machismo and a willing auto industry and finds out why trucks have become to dangerously bloated and so popular.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for discrimination or harassment including expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

29
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
20 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
20 Comment authors
SolarEclipsePaulJerome HafenerEmilyqqq Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
John D.
Guest
John D.

In local road jurisdiction news: Washington and Multnomah Counties have transferred ownership of Cornelius Pass Road between HWY 26 and HWY 30 to ODOT, who are designating it a state Highway (HWY 126). https://www.koin.com/local/odot-to-take-cornelius-pass-ownership-effective-march-1/

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

If the gas tax is racist, we should simply subsidize fuel costs for minorities.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
| View Replies (8)
Champs
Guest
Champs

The article about gas tax feels incoherent to me. In one breath they argue that wealthy people can better afford electric cars and avoid gas taxes, but then later they have the alternative “carbon tax” on new vehicles. It is light on specifics but I would like to see those ripple effects thought through.

In theory it narrows the gap between gas and electric but it also makes used cars more valuable, i.e. expensive, and that value disappears if you resell the car in another state. High upfront costs and non-portable value are not typical planks in a social justice platform and neither are the complicated steps to mitigate them. I don’t know if that’s even possible in a state without income tax.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
| View Replies (3)
soren
Guest
soren

The gas tax is one of the most regressive taxes in Oregon/Portland which means that it also disproportionately impacts black, indigenous, and marginalized people. Support for gas taxes along with support for crony-capitalist market urbanism are examples of the white neoliberal consensus in active transportation spaces.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Ed
Guest
Ed

Interesting concept that gridlock actually might be safer for non-motorized street users, and this Cubed article seems to argue that. The reason I’m skeptical is what we see in gridlocked environments such as New York City. A tragically high toll on peds and cyclists there, despite often being in a state of gridlock. My experience in gridlock is seeing desperate and impulsive driving by motorists gone buggy with frustration. This behavior has been fatal to many in streets where drivers are screaming and pounding their steering wheels looking for momentary escape routes and acting without due caution. So provocative idea this article, but color me skeptical. Of course it’s true that a stopped vehicle is unlikely to hit someone (!) but it’s when they start moving…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
| View Replies (3)
Deebok
Guest
Deebok

Sheesh, the truck article is ripe with hyperbole. Lazy. I’d rather read articles based on empirical statements, such as, “contemporary truck design trends are dictating design elements that limit driver line-of-site, ignoring safety protocols.” I get that the author is attempting to connect design elements to socio-political purchasing trends, but its distracting to see the relentless pattern of personifying the vehicle throughout this article.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Obviously the rich white folks who control the legislature have a vested interest in keeping the gas tax as regressive and highway-oriented as possible. As with red-lining, the only way you are going to end it is through the courts, not through the legislature.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Design Dangers: I find it odd that during last spring and summer, as everything was being shut down, that the feds had no issues in effectively banning all commercial airline passenger flights nationwide (and all from overseas), and our state governors effectively banned intercity travel and non-necessary car travel, even Amtrak service was reduced – but here we are, record pedestrian deaths, sky-high murder rates, record VMT, and our same federal and state governments have gone from bold to shy within 3 months. Our cities, states, and feds clearly have the power to ban traffic if they want to, at any time, constitutional or not, for heath & safety reasons. But how does Fauci react? He drives, in fact he really has no choice, as the CDC is only accessible by car. And so there’s no health crises, just lots of “accidents.”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Not thrilled with the power obsession in e-bike land. I don’t agree with those that say all e-bikes are motorcycles, and not bikes anymore … but too many of them are headed that direction. There actually aren’t that many sub-500W bikes or conversion kits anymore. A 1000W bike, capable of 28 (or more) mph on flat ground, arguably is a moped and belongs in the car lanes, at least on lower-speed city streets.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests