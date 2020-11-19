The carfree Flanders Bridge will be installed next month

The City of Portland gave us an early Christmas present yesterday when the transportation announced that the Flanders Crossing Bridge will be installed on December 18th.

Since breaking ground this past summer, the transportation bureau has made solid progress building the bridge footings on the east and west sides of I-405 at NW Flanders. As many of you know, Flanders has been promised to be a major bikeway for decades and the bridge is the lynchpin to the entire project. We’ve shared the design details and now all that’s left to do is wait.

The bridge structure is currently on the back of a truck on its way to Portland from where it was fabricated in Minnesota. I plan to be down there when it arrives. For now, this little animation of how it’ll be constructed will have to tide you over.

PBOT says the bridge will be ready to ride by spring of next year! Check the official project page for more information.

Flanders Crossing Bridge