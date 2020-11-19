Splendid Cycles Big Sale

The carfree Flanders Bridge will be installed next month

Posted by on November 19th, 2020 at 2:17 pm

The City of Portland gave us an early Christmas present yesterday when the transportation announced that the Flanders Crossing Bridge will be installed on December 18th.

Since breaking ground this past summer, the transportation bureau has made solid progress building the bridge footings on the east and west sides of I-405 at NW Flanders. As many of you know, Flanders has been promised to be a major bikeway for decades and the bridge is the lynchpin to the entire project. We’ve shared the design details and now all that’s left to do is wait.

The bridge structure is currently on the back of a truck on its way to Portland from where it was fabricated in Minnesota. I plan to be down there when it arrives. For now, this little animation of how it’ll be constructed will have to tide you over.

PBOT says the bridge will be ready to ride by spring of next year! Check the official project page for more information.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Awesome PBOT! Thanks!

6 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

Fabricated in Minnesota?! They were able to fabricate the Sauvie Island bridge here in Portland which is far more substantial than this.

6 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The decision on where to fabricate it would have been made by the general contractor who won the project through competitive bid. There’s nothing particularly complicated about the steelwork that I can see, so I’m kind of amazed that it makes financial sense to fabricate it in Minnesota.

5 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

It’s “Buy America,” not “Buy Oregon.”

5 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

…the Flanders Crossing Bridge will be installed on December 18th.

What a cool sentence!

5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

“Hi-diddly-ho!”

4 hours ago
Evan Manvel
Guest
Evan Manvel

Always a delight to see things we talked about in 2005 coming to fruition! It’s hard to dream the long dream – and to have the patience to see it will happen. Glad it is!

5 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

When the Cornonapocalypse is over, I’ll be commuting downtown again. I look forward to riding over this on my sometimes way into NW.

4 hours ago
Noisette
Guest
Noisette

That should be spelled linchpin, not lynchpin.

4 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Will the improvements to the Flanders Greenway be complete by then as well?

3 hours ago
mark smith
Guest
mark smith

Just leave 405 shut down…sell half the land and make half the lane open space.

2 hours ago
