Bicycle rider dies in collision with driver on East Burnside and 122nd

A collision Thursday night (11/12) in the Hazelwood neighborhood resulted in the death of a male bicycle rider. It happened at the intersection of 122nd and Burnside. The incident was reported by the Portland Police Bureau without any reference to what type of road users were involved. When I mentioned the crash in a story yesterday I didn’t know the victim was a bicycle rider.

East Portland News was on the scene and was first to report details of the crash. According to their report, a responding PPB officer said someone driving a Chevrolet SUV eastbound on Burnside collided with a bicycle rider “somewhere in the intersection”. Photos posted on East Portland News show both vehicles stopped near windows at the MAX station area about 155 feet east of the intersection (see map image below). A damaged bicycle is on the ground and there’s major front-end damage to the right side of the SUV’s hood and windshield.

BikePortland confirmed the news with the PPB Saturday morning. PPB Public Information Officer Sgt. Kevin Allen said the crash investigation is ongoing and that officers are looking for possible surveillance video before releasing further details. The victim’s identity is still being verified with family.

This section of East Burnside has two lanes — one standard travel lane and one bicycle-only lane. As you can see in the Streetview image, the lanes are narrow because of the MAX line that runs in the middle of the street.

This is the 46th fatal traffic crash of 2020 and the fourth to claim the life of a bicycle rider. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

