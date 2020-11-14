Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Bicycle rider dies in collision with driver on East Burnside and 122nd

Posted by on November 14th, 2020 at 8:51 am

View looking east at East Burnside where I think the collision took place.

A collision Thursday night (11/12) in the Hazelwood neighborhood resulted in the death of a male bicycle rider. It happened at the intersection of 122nd and Burnside. The incident was reported by the Portland Police Bureau without any reference to what type of road users were involved. When I mentioned the crash in a story yesterday I didn’t know the victim was a bicycle rider.

East Portland News was on the scene and was first to report details of the crash. According to their report, a responding PPB officer said someone driving a Chevrolet SUV eastbound on Burnside collided with a bicycle rider “somewhere in the intersection”. Photos posted on East Portland News show both vehicles stopped near windows at the MAX station area about 155 feet east of the intersection (see map image below). A damaged bicycle is on the ground and there’s major front-end damage to the right side of the SUV’s hood and windshield.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. You can support this site via Venmo @BikePortland.

Yellow marks where the SUV and bicycle came to rest.

BikePortland confirmed the news with the PPB Saturday morning. PPB Public Information Officer Sgt. Kevin Allen said the crash investigation is ongoing and that officers are looking for possible surveillance video before releasing further details. The victim’s identity is still being verified with family.

This section of East Burnside has two lanes — one standard travel lane and one bicycle-only lane. As you can see in the Streetview image, the lanes are narrow because of the MAX line that runs in the middle of the street.

This is the 46th fatal traffic crash of 2020 and the fourth to claim the life of a bicycle rider. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
David HampstenStephan VertalChrisAaron Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Bike lanes are both Narrow and filled with glass.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

This drives me to tears.

When can we strip our LAB platinum status and get back to work? Our laurels are dry and faded.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Stephan Vertal
Guest
Stephan Vertal

This is the area where the MAX system began The street design is seriuosly outdated.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

… but it was “state of the art” bike facilities when it was built in 1986. Be careful what you ask for, you just might get it – and then you’ll be stuck with it forever, without the possibilities of upgrades.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests