Splendid Cycles Big Sale

PBOT needs your local knowledge for two key northeast Portland projects

Posted by on November 13th, 2020 at 3:00 pm

PBOT’s proposal for the 70s Greenway would create a carfree lane through Rose City Golf Course.

Are you an expert on the North Tabor, Montavilla, or Madison South neighborhoods? If so, the Portland Bureau of Transportation needs your help designing two key projects: the 70s Neighborhood Greenway and the Halsey Street Safety and Access to Transit Project.

The $4.5 million 70s Neighborhood Greenway Project aims to create a five mile low-stress cycling route between SE Flavel and NE Sacramento. It would be a valuable north-south connection parallel to 82nd Avenue. Since we last checked in on the project in summer 2018, PBOT has done a lot of planning and design work and is on track to break ground in next summer.

The 70s Greenway will have all the greenway bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from PBOT like curb extensions, median islands, and flashing beacons to make intersections safer — and new off-streets paths and protected bike lanes to make cycling better.

Beyond the usual, PBOT has some special features they’d like to build. One of them is a fully carfree lane through Rose City Golf Course. The current proposal (see below) is to limit NE 72nd Avenue between Tillamook and Sacramento to one-way (southbound) for car and truck drivers. The eastern lane would become carfree.

Another significant element is a major crossing update of SE Foster at 78th that would include a two-way “cycle-track connection” across the off-set intersection.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. You can support this site via Venmo @BikePortland.

PBOT is also working on major updates to NE Halsey between 68th and 92nd with an eye toward making it easier to walk and bike to the 82nd Avenue MAX station. The Halsey Safety and Access to Transit Project includes several significant changes.

PBOT wants to add buffered bike lanes where no cycling space exists today on Halsey between 70th and 80th…

The project would also reconfigure the 68th and Halsey intersection…

Another part of the proposal is a roundabout at the Halsey/80th/81st intersection…

And check out their plans for a two-way protected bike path on the Halsey Street overcrossing of I-84 Avenue…

Going further east toward 92nd, PBOT wants to create space for cycling along Halsey. These are just some of the project elements. I haven’t even mentioned new sidewalks, new streetlights, and transit improvements!

Neighborhood resident Eric P shared his comments about these projects in the BP Forums. He’s excited about these proposals and he wants more people to join in him taking the survey PBOT just launched today. He reports Nextdoor is already buzzing about the potential carfree lane through the golf course. Eric P is also worried about how the greenway proposal jogs so much north of Glisan. “They want to send the greenway down a narrow, dark alley-like street on Pacific between 76th & 77th,” he report. “It would be great if this greenway stayed closer to businesses on 82nd and connected more directly to the 82nd MAX hub.” He also worried about people driving carelessly through the roundabout.

I agree with Eric that if you want to make these plans better — or want to tell PBOT how much you like the designs, please take a few minutes for the survey. This is the stage in the project where PBOT is dreaming a bit and flying some trial balloons to gauge community interest. To make this stuff a reality they’ll need to know where you stand.

Here are those links again:
70s Greenway
Halsey Street Project
Survey for both

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

27
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
20 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
Doug HeckerChris IDavid HampstenSteve CHello, Kitty Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

One day I’d love to understand why PBOT loves proposing roundabouts in locations where there isn’t enough space for a roundabout. It appears that the intent here is to route people on bikes onto the sidewalk at the south side of Halsey…?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Agreed, the cycletrack across the freeway is great. But if the intention is to have people on bikes ride the sidewalk at 80th, that becomes a non-design. It is the equivalent of PBOT designing something for cars where a street stopped and people were expected to just shrug and find their way through a parking lot. Make it a continuous, marked MUP, not a no man’s land.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

It certainly looks like the intent is for people to ride on the sidewalk between 80th and 81st—and in two directions, no less. The illustration appears to show the new sidewalk meeting the curb line of the existing sidewalk further east, and that’s pretty narrow, with an electrical pole in the way.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It’s not really a roundabout, as it doesn’t allow for cars to pass each other. It’s more of a traffic circle, one lane only, so faster cyclists can feel fairly safe passing through it sharing the space with cars (and I hope PBOT adds sharrows in the travel lanes), while the sidewalk lanes are for slower cyclists, scooters, and other users.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Yeah, that’s how I read it too. The curb bulb-out cuts off the bike lane at a critical point. It forces cyclists to either shift into the car lane to maintain momentum or ride the sidewalk and make a right angle turn across the right of way of car traffic turning right out of the circle to 81st. I really appreciate the update to Halsey with the bike lanes, a much needed change to an extremely unsafe road. But I don’t understand why this intersection prioritizes car traffic. New designs expanding our bike network should prioritize consistency, ease of navigation and momentum of cyclists. If you want to ride a specific route don’t make me stop and wait for cars.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The roundabout here is more to fix a dangerous intersection. People trying to turn left onto Halsey here have a tough time. Sightlines are poor and traffic moves fast.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

NE 72nd is just fine as it is. Leave it alone.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Bobcycle
Guest
Bobcycle

Well, I live on 72nd and couldn’t disagree more. Currently the section of 72nd just south of Sacramento is a difficult passage for cyclists and even more so for pedestrians. The dirt pathway used to avoid 72nd is slippery and steep. There is zero shoulder for pedestrians and cyclists on 72nd as they approach Sacramento. The southward downhill travel allows cyclists to travel at speed but does nothing for pedestrians forced to walk on a narrow road with no shoulder. While the proposed solution will inconvenience northbound cut through auto drivers it will provide safe passage for those of us who live in the neighborhood and walk and cycle in the area. An alternative would be to replace the steep dirt cut through with a gradual paved or gravel pathway connecting to Sacramento, though this would not eliminate the sharp right turn for autos heading north on 72nd.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

What’s to stop a car from illegally going around the barrier?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Common decency.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

It’s also maddening that PBOT has a project to add bike lanes on Halsey from 68th east, but a separate project to repave the street between 47th and 62nd won’t add bike lanes to Halsey. When I emailed PBOT staff about this last year to ask why they decided not to follow the 2030 Bicycle Master Plan the response was that a) people can just use the greenway on NE Tillamook and b) there’s a six block gap between the projects (as if that’s an insurmountable problem).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yikes Iain. That’s interesting. I didn’t know about that. Wonder if anyone can chime in with more details? There are just not enough eyes on all this stuff to track it all and push the right buttons at the right times to get the right results. I’m really grateful for your insider advocacy and watchdogging.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

4-lane roads like Halsey and Sandy are one of the least safe road designs. Unfortunately, the first goal of PBot is not safety. Capacity, speed and parking. Until these standards are taken out of road design, we will continue to have unsafe streets.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

What? That response was neat in 1985. And sadly, not true in 2020.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

My batteries just died in my Walkman. Damn!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Unfortunately, the first goal of PBot is not safety.

You’re right. It’s “equity”

Which they’re using on other projects to prioritize capacity and through-corridor travel speed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Perhaps they are trying to make inner Portland as dangerous as East Portland, to even up the traffic deaths and injuries? Death equity?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I’ve heard project managers talk about “missed opportunities” and retroactively add crosswalks and new paint after the fact. Latest example is SE45/46th between JC and Woodstock.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
CR
Guest
CR

I live nearby and was active-ish in following updates on Halsey pre-covid times. My understanding was that the RCP neighborhood association was very vocally opposed to extending the future bikes lanes along Halsey westward beyond 68th. PBOT folks informally figured that once the bike lanes were in place east of 68th, it would be easier to eventually extend them westward to articulate with the upcoming 60s north-south route. As for the Halsey repaving project between 47th and 62nd, my understanding was that PBOT felt bike lanes would be too unpalatable to the neighborhood and also challenging from a road engineering perspective because of width: with 2 protected bike lanes, Halsey would have to narrow to 2 lanes only, traffic would back up/slow down and bus travel times would be adversely impacted, plus there’s quite a bit of freight along parts of Halsey from that industrial park just north of I-84…something along those lines, plus they viewed Tillamook as a decent already existing option (never mind how it poorly articulates to the Hollywood transit center)…they had their reasons, though it felt they could have used some more ingenuity in their proposed options.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

They should do what they didn’t do right on outer Glisan and create those weird bus only lanes. And keep them bus only from 6am- 9am and 4-6pm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

And check out their plans for a two-way protected bike path on the Halsey Street overcrossing of I-84 Avenue…

I wouldn’t call plastic wands “protected”. Separated, yes. But that separation is like paper and less of a barrier than a high curb to a guy in an SUV choking on his cola – yes, that’s a reference to the Burnside Bridge incident from three years ago.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Uh… the driver you are referring to mounted a curb when he crashed. If you want to protect against every eventuality, we probably need covered tubes made of bullet and meteorite resistant glass.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Or maybe just jersey barriers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Just finished the survey and was sort of shocked at the poor quality of the design. For example, there was a section of 2-way cycletrack with a 2 foot painted buffer and 4 car lanes (one parking). That would mean cars and bikes passing within 2 feet going opposite directions without grade separation. My guess is that PBOT is retaining the capacity, speed and parking and sacrificing basic safety. Kind of speechless at how incompetent this design is.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The design for 81st to 92nd is disgraceful. I can’t believe that PBOT has fallen so low. At a minimum sidewalks are needed on both sides, as called for in their own pedestrian master plan. People need to exercise, walk the dog, catch bus 77, and kids need to walk to school. Buffered bike lanes on both sides of course, and only one traffic lane in each direction. Put in a parking-protected bike lane on the north side – people park there, take advantage of it.

PBOT seems to suffer from dementia – they are using 1960s designs now.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’m surprised PBOT didn’t put in a second traffic circle at 68th & Halsey, a twin of the one at 81st. Double-roundabouts have a proven ability to slow overall traffic, especially when there are trees or public art in the center of both.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Where’s the 1% for public art on these plans?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests