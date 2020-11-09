The Monday Roundup: ‘Petro-masculinity’, prostate health, deadly e-bikes, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on November 9th, 2020 at 9:17 am
Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…
Sponsored by:
Splendid Cycles (407 SE Ivon St) BIG Year End Sale. Get big savings on electric cargo bikes from Tern, Larry Vs Harry, Xtracycle, Riese & Muller, and more!
You should care about down there: It is a fact that for men, cycling impacts prostate health outcomes. Should you be concerned? This article from Road.cc is a good primer on the topic.
Austin, the new Portland?: While Portlanders argued and ultimately failed to pass new funding for biking and walking infrastructure, Austin voters greenlighted $460 million and could be on its way to overtaking us as America’s best cycling city.
Trucks and guns: Noted legal and car culture expert Greg Shill makes the case that vehicular assaults are popular because they are a legal way to harass and intimidate that are much less likely than guns to attract enforcement attention.
Fossil fuel culture: Virginia Tech researcher Cara Daggett has coined the term “petro-masculinity” to help us understand why big trucks and fossil fuel extraction are so closely intertwined with the conservative belief system of American men.
E-bike safety: Dutch authorities are likely to implement technology that would automatically reduce power to e-bike motors in dense residential areas due to a rise in deaths from crashes.
Advertisement
Protest planning: Portland’s progressive planning is part and parcel to our proclivity for protesting, says local urbanism expert Jarrett Walker.
Rust belt road safety: Pittsburgh is looking more like Portland as traffic calming measures like plastic wands and narrower streets are integrated into street projects.
Ironclad promise: Road safety and mobility justice groups in Mexico have achieved the extraordinary: a constitutional amendment that includes the passage, “Every person has the right to mobility under conditions of safety, accessibility, efficiency, sustainability, quality, inclusion and equality.”
Black People Ride Bikes: A bike club in Baltimore is helping sustain the pandemic bike boom by creating a welcoming space for Black people who love to ride.
Overcoming obstacles: It’s not just a lack of good infrastructure or fear of drivers that keep people off their bikes. Streetsblog highlighted a series of interviews with people who ride despite disabilities and discrimination.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan