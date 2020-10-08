Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

New video shows vehicular assault during Trump cruise rally

Posted by on October 8th, 2020 at 2:49 pm

A man and his bike in the crosswalk of SW 13th just before he was rammed by the driver.
(Still from video by Kenya Robinson/YouTube)

One month after we posted a call for witnesses of a collision during a pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland on August 29th, someone has stepped forward with a video that shows much more context around the incident.

The most widely-viewed video clip of the incident that we shared initially was taken by Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos. Unfortunately it only showed the moments after the driver of a BMW ran over a person’s bicycle at the intersection of SW Washington and 13th.

Now a witness has found cell-phone video posted on YouTube that shows the incident from its outset and the resulting scene on the street. The video was captured by someone named Kenya Robinson who lives on the adjacent block. The collision occurs at around 4 minutes and 17 seconds in Robinson’s video.

In the video you can see someone who appears to intentionally place their bicycle in the crosswalk directly in front of the driver’s BMW SUV. A second or two later the driver accelerates right into the bike and the person. The bicycle owner’s wrist was injured as they moved out of the way, but their bicycle was slammed to the ground and dragged several yards by the driver. The driver then stops and is approached by a Portland Police Officer. The video shows the driver’s face (and license plate number) clearly as onlookers watch the stop take place.

(Stills from video by Kenya Robinson via YouTube)

“It’s crazy. Cops ain’t doin’ nothin’. This man literally ran over his bike on purpose and almost ran him over.”
— Kenya Robinson in YouTube video

As police get involved and contact the driver, Robinson (who is Black and I’m assuming is the one taking the video) yells at the police to, “Shoot him in the back! Shoot him 7 times like y’all do us! Put your knee on his neck!” Several people get angry because they think the police don’t do enough to respond to the driver’s dangerous actions. “It’s crazy. Cops ain’t doin’ nothin’. This man literally ran over his bike on purpose and almost ran him over,” Robinson says.

Another woman on the scene (who is also Black) spoke directly to nearby officers and said, “This mother fucker tried to kill somebody and he’s sitting in his car still and y’ all looking at me like I’m the issue?!”

A few minutes later the BMW driver drove off.

The victim’s lawyer is in possession of this video and continues to build their case.

Intentional vehicular violence is nothing new in Portland or America, but it has risen sharply during recent racial justice protests. Two weeks ago a woman was struck and injured by a pick-up truck driver in Hollywood, California during a protest following a ruling in the Breonna Taylor case.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went so far as to introduce a bill that would absolve drivers of vehicular assault if they could prove they were “fleeing for safety from a mob.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Jason
Guest
Jason

I’m struggling to articulate my apoplectic rage that I have for this event. The police don’t have even the slightest intent to punish traffic infractions. Clearly, this poor fellow was walking in the cross walk when (oh look a BMW driver in the wild) he is run over. In direct sight of a marked police vehicle.

I can’t even summon any rage, I’m that upset. The police want to flounce around like they are the victims but they aren’t. They are a collection of poorly disciplined hooligans. They revel in the nightly carnage, spewing their gas and dispensing their violence. All in the name of law and order. But when an innocent citizen is accosted by a bully behind a wheel, there is no law and order, no justice. Not for this poor fellow in the crosswalk.

Sam Shelling
Guest
Sam Shelling

Watch yourself. Don’t confront. When Trump loses the election who knows how Portland’s cops will react.

Jason
Guest
Jason

Threat or cautionary? I don’t think they can elect him once he dies of Covid.

Matt
Guest
Matt

Alternatively, if he won we know the “peaceful” protests would ramp up.

Matt
Guest
Matt

Oh, “we” “know” that, do “we”?

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Oh dear. Up until this video, there was a pretty good circumstantial case of the walking cyclist getting hit while innocently crossing into a left-turning BMW – the crosswalk law that drivers must yield to crossing pedestrians, plus lots of sympathetic witnesses. But alas this video and more importantly the still from it comes out. The still doesn’t seem to show the bicyclist-pedestrian walking his bike parallel to the stripes as if intending to cross the street, but it’s as if he is standing at a clear 30-40 degree angle to it, as if he is intentionally using his bicycle to confront the driver. The driver is 3rd or 4th in a line of cars who have successfully turned left, and the light is still clearly green when he is turning, with other cars behind him, clearly within the bounds and requirements of the law to turn. Now the burden of proof has been increased on the cyclist – was the car driver another Maga supporter/protester with an intent to cause harm? Or was he an innocent nonpolitical driver in the wrong place at the wrong time? And will the car-driving East County jury convict the driver?

Jason
Guest
Jason

I’m getting a reading of over 9000 Scovilles on this take.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So spicy.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I take my news with a few grains of salt these days; the spiciness I treat with fatty foods, like a glass of whole milk or a salad with ranch dressing. Even revolutionaries like chocolate-chip cookies.

Jacob
Guest
Jacob

They do indeed! I remember that Doonesbury cartoon:-)

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

1972 or so. Nearly 50 years ago.

drs
Guest
drs

The cyclist was standing in the crosswalk. If the light was green for the car, it was also green for the crosswalk. The angle of the bike doesn’t matter. The cyclist was standing in the crosswalk when the car ran over his bike. Looked like the cyclist was crossing in the crosswalk and he came to a stop a slammed his bike down when he realized that the BMW was driving at him and not stopping.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

From the video presented, the driver did stop very briefly before he crushed the bike. Did the driver make eye contact to make sure he wasn’t hitting the person? Was his intent to crush the bike rather than the person? Did the driver see the bike in front of his hood? The cyclist later said to the filming bystander that he hurt his wrist but was otherwise physically OK.

What I think or that anyone else thinks happened or didn’t happen doesn’t matter as much as what his lawyers can convince the jury. And my point is that this video is going to make it harder for the cyclist to prove that he was in the process of crossing in the crosswalk, which is technically what a crosswalk is for, whether its marked or not. If however he was not intending to cross, then he’s like any other user who is parked in the middle of the street, be it a car driver, panhandler, food cart, or jogger, and his case with the jury is thus weakened.

Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

Why bother defunding the police, they’ve already decided they don’t want to do their job.

Fire them all and replace them with people who want and willing to do the job.

