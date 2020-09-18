Support BikePortland

Armed vigilantes set up roadblocks on the Historic Highway in Corbett

Posted by on September 18th, 2020 at 11:04 am

Three men were cited for an illegal roadblock at the intersection of Larch Mtn Rd and the Historic Columbia River Highway.

The small town of Corbett is well known to bicycle riders in the Portland region. It’s bisected by the Historic Columbia River Highway, it’s a gateway to the Columbia River Gorge, and it sits at the base of Larch Mountain Road, one of most legendary climbs in the state. Corbett High School even serves as the base camp for the annual Larch Mountain Hillclimb Time Trial event.

But it also has a darker side: A locals-only vibe that has persisted for years.

We’ve reported on bicycle riders being verbally threatened for merely existing in the area and there have been multiple incidents of tacks being suspiciously left on the road. Back in May of this year when Covid-19 concerns were at a fever pitch, we shared how riders were mistakenly informed by an Oregon State Parks ranger that they could not ride on the Historic Highway near Corbett unless they lived in the area.

Now, as tensions over wildfires have mixed with conspiracy theories, disinformation on the web, and existing biases, armed civilians have set up roadblocks to deter people from using roads.

On Wednesday the Guardian reported that people were being stopped by armed vigilantes at several locations. Their article includes disturbing details about town meetings where these armed civilians were given permission by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office sergeant to guard the area from “suspicious” behavior. The meetings happened after the sheriff’s office reported that someone had set off fireworks that caused a brush fire in the area.

Yesterday Multnomah County Commissioner Deborah Kafoury demanded an immediate investigation into these claims saying, “I am deeply concerned about the reports that the words of some Multnomah County Sheriff’s staff were interpreted by some residents as support or encouragement for roadblocks and vigilante patrols. If that turns out to be true, it is categorically unacceptable.”

Also on Thursday the Sheriff’s Office cited three men involved in one of the illegal roadblocks. The citations for disorderly conduct followed an investigation of a roadblock at the Historic Highway and Larch Mountain Road (pictured).

With air quality improving quickly, people are likely to start riding in Corbett in the next few days. If you see anyone taking part in a roadblock or tracking road users in any way, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese urges you to call 911.

“We have added extra patrol resources into rural areas,” Reese said in a video last week. “The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate this type of illegal activity.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Context is important. People lighting off fireworks in a small town with little resources is a problem.

https://www.koin.com/news/wildfires/fireworks-found-near-brush-fire-in-corbett/

15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yeah thanks Doug. I should have included that. I just added it to the story.

15 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

What makes you think the firework lighters don’t live near Corbett?

14 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Also, why would Doug (Or anyone else) think that because someone lit fireworks, that that should make it ok for armed vigilantes to stop and harass whoever they want?

13 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I don’t recall saying what they did was ok. So why would you, or anyone else, think I did? One thing is clear through your misguided statement, you were never at risk of seeing your home, animals, or even your loved ones caught up in a wildfire.

13 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Really? Please walk us through your logical progression for how it’s “clear” that one’s comment means what you claim.

12 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I don’t have time for you. Thanks.

12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Says the guy who has time to post on BikePortland.

11 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I enjoy your comments. Usually well thought out and on point. How am I supposed to tell Jay that “One” is commenting from a place of privilege? Clearly, One doesn’t get what a firework can do in high fire warning. But like I said, Jay isn’t worth my time.

5 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

The original story didn’t include this aspect of this situation. I would assume you would like the whole story so you can understand all the parts of it. Without it the we suffer from an incomplete narrative. As far as who could’ve lit the firework, I don’t think it matters. What matter with that it was. As a result, the community that was close enough to feel the heat from the Eagle Creek fire reacted on what they perceived was a threat. Did they over react? Of course.

13 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

Verbally threatened? This summer I got buzzed, followed up by double birds from the passenger, as the driver veered toward a cyclist coming down.

Edit to add: this was a beige Corvette convertible with Oregon plates, so I could see all of this, and this was on LMR and I did not see them again so they may live there or know somebody who does.

15 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

I would not be surprised if crazies like this don’t start using the “defund the police” to justify actions like this more in the future. This is what we get when people divide us into left/right, urban/rural, mask/no mask. We need to curb extremism across the spectrum.

15 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

In any chaotic or frightening situation, someone’s going to provide “security”; it will either be a professionalized service like the police, backed by a justice system based on written laws and due process, or it will be private individuals with no training or accountability, doling out “justice” on the spot as they see fit.

Neither is perfect, but I know which I prefer.

14 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Claiming “either/or” is naive. Rather, what exists is a gradient. For instance, a central issue of the times is the long trend of “professionalized” police _eroding_ due process via street killings and deaths in custody.

13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Yes, of course. There are also other options I didn’t mention, like “private security” charging for protection (with or without an implied threat), and competing “security groups” (i.e. random people walking around with guns) both of which started happening in the CHOP in Seattle.

12 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Or a non-militarized alternative that is democratically accountable to residents and emphasizes non-violent crisis intervention, community outreach, and access to social services. The hyper-militarization of the police in the USA and other nations that do not value civil liberties is not associated with safety or a reduction in violence.

https://www.pnas.org/content/115/37/9181

12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Where in the USA do they have this “non-militarized alternative that is democratically accountable to residents and emphasizes non-violent crisis intervention, community outreach, and access to social services”? What jurisdiction(s)?

12 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The USA is a PMIC-dominanted society so it’s no surprise that there only limited examples. However, the partial demilitarization of the police in Camden NJ and the CAHOOTs program in Eugene are examples of what this might look like in the USA.

https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/2020/08/the-abolition-movement

9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

want to drive to Corbett with me?

9 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

What do you think people will do when they continue to wait for long response times?

https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2020/09/intruder-with-knife-boy-being-held-no-portland-police-response-for-1-hour-36-minutes.html

13 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Maybe demand that the police do their job, what do you think? This propaganda that the Police here are just too busy with protesters is bunk and you know it….

12 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I wouldn’t only say protests, but also the 49 that retired and the 9 that resigned since June is probably another indication that they are stretched thin.

4 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Closely related: You could follow your own link and find out not just what people “will do,” but what they actually did.

12 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Nice bro!

12 hours ago
encephalopath
Guest
encephalopath

Red Flag, please. Nobody who acts like that should have a gun.

15 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

So, does this mean that Larch Mountain is members (locals) only now?

11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Or that Forest Park is only for locals who live beside it, for hiking and dog walking only?

10 hours ago
Skid
Guest
Skid

Makes me want to build a Mad Max style monster truck and roll right over them

8 hours ago
jakeco969
Guest
jakeco969

Im sure there are some readers out there who can help me by explaining how this is different from the “Whose streets, Our streets!!!” attitude championed by Jonathan and many others on this site. Folks seemed thrilled when the vigilantes they liked and agreed with shut down roads and at times the Interstate night after night. Vigilantism is the same regardless of who does it and is equally appalling.

7 hours ago
