Support BikePortland

PPB: Driver kills person with their car at NE Couch and 9th

Posted by on September 4th, 2020 at 9:23 am

Looking west on NE Couch toward 9th.

Police say a person was killed while using a street in Portland early this morning.

According to a Portland Police Bureau statement the collision happened at about 2:30 am this morning (Friday) at the intersection of NE Couch and 9th.

Here’s the PPB version of events:

“The pedestrian appears to have been walking a bicycle in the roadway when a vehicle travelling westbound on Northeast Couch struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle and witnesses remained at the scene. There were no citations or arrests.”

The name of the person who died has not been released. I’ll update this post when I have more information.

This is the 31st person that has suffered fatal injuries while using Portland streets so far this year.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

On Wednesday the Willamette Week reported that reduced driving due to the pandemic was “good for traffic safety” because there were 27 fatalities through August 28th compared to 36 people dead by the same date in 2019.

But four more people have died since that story was published we are now just six deaths below our number from last year at this same date — despite a significant drop in vehicle miles traveled. In the month following initial Covid-19 shutdowns, ODOT data showed a 40% reduction in freeway traffic in Region 1 (Portland metro). Given the drop in VMT our traffic fatality rate is likely higher than last year.

In related news, PPB says two small children were hit on N Fessenden near McCoy Park. “The children were playing nearby when they ran in between two parked vehicles on North Fessenden Street and into traffic,” the police statement reads. One of the children, a 3-year-old is hospitalized with “life threatening” injuries.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

18
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
10 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
David HampstenDagny TaggartsquaremanJ_WinkTodd/Boulanger Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Anecdotally, drivers are driving MUCH faster now than they were pre-pandemic. Despite lower volumes, I do not feel safer while I’m riding.

Vote Up36Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

pretty sure that’s not anecdotal.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

It’s anecdotal in the sense that it’s his observation while while riding. It’s statistical or scientific when it’s done with some kind of planned objectivity and controlled observation. That said, just because it’s anecdotal doesn’t mean it’s not true, just as when you’re paranoid it doesn’t mean someone’s not out to get you.

My own anecdote (objectively observed but just a singular observation): I was driving on a 30 MPH street. I was locked in at 32 MPH on my speedometer (which reads about 1-2 MPH over according GPS on my phone) and observed everyone else on the road passing me at at least 7 MPH over my speed. But that was generally true before pandemic too.

That said, I’ve seen e few articles of late citing studies saying that say speeding in general has been climbing higher in frequency and severity.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I saw at a recent meeting with NCDOT officials that through their infrared speed readers they have statewide, even as traffic has returned to pre-covid levels, speed has definitely increased overall. They are now experimenting with point-to-point speed ticketing – if you pass a reader at mile post 15 and later at mile post 90 (both with readers that scan a chip in your license plate tags), and it’s been much less than one hour, they send you a ticket for speeding.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
PNWPhotoWalks
Subscriber
PNWPhotoWalks

I’m sad to learn about this. Thank you for your continued reporting on these tragic collisions, Jonathan.

Coincidentally, I’m about to walk through this intersection on my way to/from downtown to pick up my new TriMet Honored (Senior) Citizen ID Card.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

The kids who were hit in N Portland were only 1 block from a park, and 3 short blocks from the end of N Fessenden street – it stops at a T intersection just 2 blocks east of the park.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

That’s a 20mph speed limit. Even if I were to assume the pedestrian was clothed fully in black with no reflector on their bike, I don’t fathom how one can’t see and drives their car into that person if only going 20mph, let alone kills them.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

What if it were a small child who ran into the street from between two parked cars? (Which is pretty much exactly what happened).

https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/09/3-year-old-hit-by-car-while-playing-in-north-portland-has-life-threatening-injuries.html

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

It’s quite possible that the kids couldn’t be seen even before being between cars. I cannot know for this driver.

When I ride or drive on a neighborhood street, I’m scanning the road and the sidewalks. If I see kids playing, I’m always on guard for heightened unpredictability for their actions. If I lose track of them (e.g. their hidden by a car), I slow down even more.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’m guessing it was a large vehicle (truck or SUV) going between 25mph and 30mph. This is the future America wants…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
J_Wink
Guest
J_Wink

It’s anecdotal, but I take the lane on Couch in the mornings getting to the Burnside Bridge, and the way the lights are timed between 12th and MLK it is difficult to exceed 20. Still no excuse, but speed alone shouldn’t have been a factor.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Given that it was 2:30 in the morning, the driver was likely impaired and going well over the speed limit, IMO over 30 mph. I saw it often enough when I lived in downtown Portland during late night walks (late 90s).

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

You can’t have enforcement or cameras because somehow it’s all racist. We’ve just got to keep taking our chances out there I guess.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Security cameras require people, human beings, to monitor them. Back in the 90s many British municipalities and train stations put in CCTV cameras to track violence there and deter crime. At first would-be criminals were deterred, but they quickly realized that most of the cameras were false or not hooked up, and those actually operating were not being monitored. So inevitably criminals preferred to do their crimes wherever cameras were located, since those were pre-identified by local officials as being the worst patrolled areas, and victims avoided such areas like the plague.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Future research will likely report: There are two divergent trends here…less VMT for regional trips (commute etc) while local VMT (outside of old commute periods) has returned to prepandemic periods.

In ‘old’ Vancouver (WA) on the arterials the speeds are likely 5+ mph higher than the old 85th (so >15 posted) … and those driving very aggressively are more in number AND a higher proportion of total traffic. I have not seen a similar frequency of repeated illegal high speed racing, overt engine revving and multi block long peel outs here in the 20 years of my local experience. (In additional to our local problem drivers, our police report a lot of Oregon plated vehicles coming over to race on our old SR501 / Lower River Road due to stronger enforcement on the Oregon side of the river.)

It is as if there is an even deeper mental disease of roadway aggression* than ‘normal’…a behavioural output of displaced anger and high life stress as too many people have been cooped up in packed homes for too many hours in a day (with less to do)…the roadways are all they have now to show their false sense of self importance / independence. [*Intermittent Explosive Disorder / IED(?)]
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/intermittent-explosive-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20373921
https://www.yourhealthmagazine.net/article/category/anger-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-3-lessons-learned-from-road-rage/
https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/neurosciences-articles/individuals-with-rage-disorder-have-smaller-volumes-in-brain-areas-linked-to-emotion

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Yeah, we’re getting the same thing out here in North Carolina, higher speeds, more road rage, the squealing, pop-pop-pop all night long. The cheap gas, the fear of getting sick, the mandatory house arrests, and everyone being armed to the teeth doesn’t help either. A potent lack of government transparency on just about everything and distrust of the of the police and media makes pretty much tops it off. People are going crazy.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Dagny Taggart
Guest
Dagny Taggart

Although there are fewer cars on the road with the flu bug, many people are walking IN the road to stay away from open windows in homes and away from other pedestrians on the sidewalk. There are pros and cons to everything in life.

Hello Kitty is correct about higher speeds – particularly a couple of months back when traffic volumes were very low.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests